This example uses a table called metrics , with columns for date and reading . The columns contain measurements that have been accumulated over a large interval of time. This example takes that data and provides a smoothed representation of approximately 10 points, but that still shows any anomalous readings::

SET TIME ZONE 'UTC' ; CREATE TABLE metrics ( date TIMESTAMPTZ , reading DOUBLE PRECISION ) ; INSERT INTO metrics SELECT '2020-1-1 UTC' ::timestamptz + make_interval ( hours = > foo ) , ( 5 + 5 * sin ( foo / 12.0 * PI ( ) ) ) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 168 ) foo ; SELECT * FROM unnest ( ( SELECT asap_smooth ( date , reading , 8 ) FROM metrics ) ) ; Copy