Function pipelinesToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.ExperimentalExperimental TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are not suitable for production environments. They may have bugs and may cause data loss. Click to learn more.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Function pipelines are an experimental feature, designed to radically improve how you write queries to analyze data in Postgres and SQL. They work by applying principles from functional programming and popular tools like Python Pandas, and PromQL.
Warning
Experimental features could have bugs. They might not be backwards compatible, and could be removed in future releases. Use these features at your own risk, and do not use any experimental features in production.
Important
The
timevector() function materializes all its data points in
memory. This means that if you use it on a very large dataset,
it runs out of memory. Do not use the
timevector function
on a large dataset, or in production.
SQL is the best language for data analysis, but it is not perfect, and at times it can be difficult to construct the query you want. For example, this query gets data from the last day from the measurements table, sorts the data by the time column, calculates the delta between the values, takes the absolute value of the delta, and then takes the sum of the result of the previous steps:
SELECT device id,sum(abs_delta) as volatilityFROM (SELECT device_id,abs(val - lag(val) OVER last_day) as abs_deltaFROM measurementsWHERE ts >= now()-'1 day'::interval) calc_deltaGROUP BY device_id;
You can express the same query with a function pipeline like this:
SELECT device_id,toolkit_experimental.timevector(ts, val)-> toolkit_experimental.sort()-> toolkit_experimental.delta()-> toolkit_experimental.abs()-> toolkit_experimental.sum() as volatilityFROM measurementsWHERE ts >= now()-'1 day'::intervalGROUP BY device_id;
Function pipelines are completely SQL compliant, meaning that any tool that speaks SQL is able to support data analysis using function pipelines.
Function pipelines are built as a series of elements that work together to
create your query. The most important part of a pipeline is a custom data type
called a
timevector. The other elements then work on the
timevector to build
your query, using a custom operator to define the order in which the elements
are run.
A
timevector is a collection of time,value pairs with a defined start and end
time, that could something like this:
Your entire database might have time,value pairs that go well into the past and
continue into the future, but the
timevector has a defined start and end time
within that dataset, which could look something like this:
To construct a
timevector from your data, use a custom aggregate and pass
in the columns to become the time,value pairs. It uses a
WHERE clause to
define the limits of the subset, and a
GROUP BY clause to provide identifying
information about the time-series. For example, to construct a
timevector from
a dataset that contains temperatures, the SQL looks like this:
SELECT device_id,toolkit_experimental.timevector(ts, val)FROM measurementsWHERE ts >= now() - '1 day'::intervalGROUP BY device_id;
Function pipelines use a single custom operator of
->. This operator is used
to apply and compose multiple functions. The
-> operator takes the inputs on
the left of the operator, and applies the operation on the right of the
operator. To put it more plainly, you can think of it as "do the next thing."
A typical function pipeline could look something like this:
SELECT device_id,toolkit_experimental.timevector(ts, val)-> toolkit_experimental.sort()-> toolkit_experimental.delta()-> toolkit_experimental.abs()-> toolkit_experimental.sum() as volatilityFROM measurementsWHERE ts >= now() - '1 day'::intervalGROUP BY device_id;
While it might look at first glance as though
timevector(ts, val) operation is
an argument to
sort(), in a pipeline these are all regular function calls.
Each of the calls can only operate on the things in their own parentheses, and
don't know about anything to the left of them in the statement.
Each of the functions in a pipeline returns a custom type that describes the
function and its arguments, these are all pipeline elements. The
-> operator
performs one of two different types of actions depending on the types on its
right and left sides:
- Applies a pipeline element to the left hand argument: performing the function described by the pipeline element on the incoming data type directly.
- Compose pipeline elements into a combined element that can be applied at some point in the future. This is an optimization that allows you to nest elements to reduce the number of passes that are required.
The operator determines the action to perform based on its left and right arguments.
There are two main types of pipeline elements:
- Transforms change the contents of the
timevector, returning the updated vector.
- Finalizers finish the pipeline and output the resulting data.
Transform elements take in a
timevector and produce a
timevector. They are
the simplest element to compose, because they produce the same type.
For example:
SELECT device_id,toolkit_experimental.timevector(ts, val)-> toolkit_experimental.sort()-> toolkit_experimental.delta()-> toolkit_experimental.map($$ ($value^3 + $value^2 + $value * 2) $$)-> toolkit_experimental.lttb(100)FROM measurements
Finalizer elements end the
timevector portion of a pipeline. They can produce
an output in a specified format. or they can produce an aggregate of the
timevector.
For example, a finalizer element that produces an output:
SELECT device_id,toolkit_experimental.timevector(ts, val)-> toolkit_experimental.sort()-> toolkit_experimental.delta()-> toolkit_experimental.unnest()FROM measurements
Or a finalizer element that produces an aggregate:
SELECT device_id,toolkit_experimental.timevector(ts, val)-> toolkit_experimental.sort()-> toolkit_experimental.delta()-> toolkit_experimental.time_weight()FROM measurements
The third type of pipeline elements are aggregate accessors and mutators. These
work on a
timevector in a pipeline, but they also work in regular aggregate
queries. An example of using these in a pipeline:
SELECT percentile_agg(val) -> toolkit_experimental.approx_percentile(0.5)FROM measurements
Transform elements take a
timevector, and produce a
timevector.
Vectorized math function elements modify each
value inside the
timevector
with the specified mathematical function. They are applied point-by-point and
they produce a one-to-one mapping from the input to output
timevector. Each
point in the input has a corresponding point in the output, with its
value
transformed by the mathematical function specified.
Elements are always applied left to right, so the order of operations is not
taken into account even in the presence of explicit parentheses. This means for
a
timevector row
('2020-01-01 00:00:00+00', 20.0), this pipeline works:
timevector('2021-01-01 UTC', 10) -> add(5) -> (mul(2) -> add(1))
And this pipeline works in the same way:
timevector('2021-01-01 UTC', 10) -> add(5) -> mul(2) -> add(1)
Both of these examples produce
('2020-01-01 00:00:00+00', 31.0).
If multiple arithmetic operations are needed and precedence is important, consider using a Lambda instead.
Unary mathematical function elements apply the corresponding mathematical
function to each datapoint in the
timevector, leaving the timestamp and
ordering the same. The available elements are:
|Element
|Description
abs()
|Computes the absolute value of each value
cbrt()
|Computes the cube root of each value
ceil()
|Computes the first integer greater than or equal to each value
floor()
|Computes the first integer less than or equal to each value
ln()
|Computes the natural logarithm of each value
log10()
|Computes the base 10 logarithm of each value
round()
|Computes the closest integer to each value
sign()
|Computes +/-1 for each positive/negative value
sqrt()
|Computes the square root for each value
trunc()
|Computes only the integer portion of each value
Even if an element logically computes an integer,
timevectors only deal with
double precision floating point values, so the computed value is the
floating point representation of the integer. For example:
-- NOTE: the (pipeline -> unnest()).* allows for time, value columns to be produced without a subselectSELECT (toolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value)-> toolkit_experimental.abs()-> toolkit_experimental.unnest()).*FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
time | value------------------------+-------2021-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 02021-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 252021-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 0.12021-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 102021-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 3.3(5 rows)
Binary mathematical function elements run the corresponding mathematical function
on the
value in each point in the
timevector, using the supplied number as
the second argument of the function. The available elements are:
|Element
|Description
add(N)
|Computes each value plus
N
div(N)
|Computes each value divided by
N
logn(N)
|Computes the logarithm base
N of each value
mod(N)
|Computes the remainder when each number is divided by
N
mul(N)
|Computes each value multiplied by
N
power(N)
|Computes each value taken to the
N power
sub(N)
|Computes each value less
N
These elements calculate
vector -> power(2) by squaring all of the
values,
and
vector -> logn(3) gives the log-base-3 of each
value. For example:
SELECT (toolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value)-> toolkit_experimental.power(2)-> toolkit_experimental.unnest()).*FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
time | value------------------------+----------------------2021-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 02021-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 6252021-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 0.0100000000000000022021-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 1002021-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 10.889999999999999(5 rows)
Mathematical transforms are applied only to the
value in each
point in a
timevector and always produce one-to-one output
timevectors.
Compound transforms can involve both the
time and
value parts of the points
in the
timevector, and they are not necessarily one-to-one. One or more points
in the input can be used to produce zero or more points in the output. So, where
mathematical transforms always produce
timevectors of the same length,
compound transforms can produce larger or smaller
timevectors as an output.
A
delta() transform calculates the difference between consecutive
values in
the
timevector. The first point in the
timevector is omitted as there is no
previous value and it cannot have a
delta(). Data should be sorted using the
sort() element before passing into
delta(). For example:
SELECT (toolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value)-> toolkit_experimental.sort()-> toolkit_experimental.delta()-> toolkit_experimental.unnest()).*FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
time | value------------------------+-------2021-01-02 00:00:00+00 | -24.92021-01-04 00:00:00+00 | -10.12021-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 13.32021-01-06 00:00:00+00 | -3.3(4 rows)
Note
The first row of the output is missing, as there is no way to compute a delta without a previous value.
The
fill_to() transform ensures that there is a point at least every
interval, if there is not a point, it fills in the point using the method
provided. The
timevector must be sorted before calling
fill_to(). The
available fill methods are:
|fill_method
|description
|LOCF
|Last object carried forward, fill with last known value prior to the hole
|Interpolate
|Fill the hole using a collinear point with the first known value on either side
|Linear
|This is an alias for interpolate
|Nearest
|Fill with the matching value from the closer of the points preceding or following the hole
For example:
SELECT (toolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value)-> toolkit_experimental.sort()-> toolkit_experimental.fill_to('1 day', 'LOCF')-> toolkit_experimental.unnest()).*FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
time | value------------------------+-------2021-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 252021-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 0.12021-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 0.12021-01-04 00:00:00+00 | -102021-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 3.32021-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 0(6 rows)
The largest triangle three buckets (LTTB) transform uses the LTTB graphical
downsampling algorithm to downsample a
timevector to the specified resolution
while maintaining visual acuity.
The
sort() transform sorts the
timevector by time, in ascending order. This
transform is ignored if the
timevector is already sorted. For example:
SELECT (toolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value)-> toolkit_experimental.sort()-> toolkit_experimental.unnest()).*FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
time | value------------------------+-------2021-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 252021-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 0.12021-01-04 00:00:00+00 | -102021-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 3.32021-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 0(5 rows)
The Lambda element functions use the Toolkit's experimental Lambda syntax to transform
a
timevector. A Lambda is an expression that is applied to the elements of a
timevector.
It is written as a string, usually
$$-quoted, containing the expression to run.
For example:
$$let $is_relevant = $time > '2021-01-01't and $time < '2021-10-14't;let $is_significant = abs(round($value)) >= 0;$is_relevant and $is_significant$$
A Lambda expression can be constructed using these components:
- Variable declarations such as
let $foo = 3; $foo * $foo. Variable declarations end with a semicolon. All Lambdas must end with an expression, this does not have a semicolon. Multiple variable declarations can follow one another, for example:
let $foo = 3; let $bar = $foo * $foo; $bar * 10
- Variable names such as
$foo. They must start with a
$symbol. The variables
$timeand
$valueare reserved; they refer to the time and value of the point in the vector the Lambda expression is being called on.
- Function calls such as
abs($foo). Most mathematical functions are supported.
- Binary operations containing the arithmetic binary operators
and,
or,
=,
!=,
<,
<=,
>,
>=,
^,
*,
/,
+, and
-are supported.
- Interval literals are expressed with a trailing
i. For example,
'1 day'i. Except for the trailing
i, these follow the Postgres
INTERVALinput format.
- Time literals such as
'2021-01-02 03:00:00'texpressed with a trailing
t. Except for the trailing
tthese follow the Postgres
TIMESTAMPTZinput format.
- Number literals such as
42,
0.0,
-7, or
1e2.
Lambdas follow a grammar that is roughly equivalent to EBNF. For example:
Expr = ('let' Variable '=' Tuple ';')* TupleTuple = Binops (',' Binops)*Binops = Unaryops (Binop Unaryops)*UnaryOps = ('-' | 'not') UnaryOps | TermTerm = Variable | Time | Interval | Number | Function | '(' Expr ')'Function = FunctionName '(' (Binops ',')* ')'Variable = ? described above ?Time = ? described above ?Interval = ? described above ?Number = ? described above ?
The
map() Lambda maps each element of the
timevector. This Lambda must
return either a
DOUBLE PRECISION, where only the values of each point in the
timevector is altered, or a
(TIMESTAMPTZ, DOUBLE PRECISION), where both the
times and values are changed. An example of the
map() Lambda with a
DOUBLE PRECISION return:
SELECT (toolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value)-> toolkit_experimental.map($$ $value + 1 $$)-> toolkit_experimental.unnest()).*FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
time | value------------------------+-------2021-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 12021-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 262021-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 1.12021-01-04 00:00:00+00 | -92021-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 4.3(5 rows)
An example of the
map() Lambda with a
(TIMESTAMPTZ, DOUBLE PRECISION)
return:
SELECT (toolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value)-> toolkit_experimental.map($$ ($time + '1day'i, $value * 2) $$)-> toolkit_experimental.unnest()).*FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
time | value------------------------+-------2021-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 02021-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 502021-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 0.22021-01-05 00:00:00+00 | -202021-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 6.6(5 rows)
The
filter() Lambda filters a
timevector based on a Lambda expression that
returns
true for every point that should stay in the
timevector timeseries,
and
false for every point that should be removed. For example:
SELECT (toolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value)-> toolkit_experimental.filter($$ $time != '2021-01-01't AND $value > 0 $$)-> toolkit_experimental.unnest()).*FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
time | value------------------------+-------2021-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 0.12021-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 3.3(2 rows)
Finalizer elements complete the function pipeline, and output a value or an aggregate.
You can finalize a pipeline with a
timevector output element. These are used
at the end of a pipeline to return a
timevector. This can be useful if you
need to use them in another pipeline later on. The two types of output are:
unnest(), which returns a set of
(TimestampTZ, DOUBLE PRECISION)pairs.
materialize(), which forces the pipeline to materialize a
timevector. This blocks any optimizations that lazily materialize a
timevector.
These elements take a
timevector and run the corresponding aggregate over it
to produce a result.. The possible elements are:
average()
integral()
counter_agg()
hyperloglog()
stats_agg()
sum()
num_vals()
An example of an aggregate output using
num_vals():
SELECT toolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value) -> toolkit_experimental.num_vals()FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
?column?----------5(1 row)
An example of an aggregate output using
stats_agg():
SELECTtoolkit_experimental.timevector(time, value)-> toolkit_experimental.stats_agg()-> toolkit_experimental.stddev()FROM (VALUES (TimestampTZ '2021-01-06 UTC', 0.0 ),( '2021-01-01 UTC', 25.0 ),( '2021-01-02 UTC', 0.10),( '2021-01-04 UTC', -10.0 ),( '2021-01-05 UTC', 3.3 )) as v(time, value);
The output for this example:
?column?--------------------12.924666339987272(1 row)
Aggregate accessors and mutators work in function pipelines in the same way as they do in other aggregates. You can use them to get a value from the aggregate part of a function pipeline. For example:
SELECT device_id,timevector(ts, val) -> sort() -> delta() -> stats_agg() -> variance()FROM measurements
When you use them in a pipeline instead of standard function accessors and mutators, they can make the syntax clearer by getting rid of nested functions. For example, the nested syntax looks like this:
SELECT approx_percentile(0.5, percentile_agg(val))FROM measurements
Using a function pipeline with the
-> operator instead looks like this:
SELECT percentile_agg(val) -> approx_percentile(0.5)FROM measurements
Counter aggregates handle resetting counters. Counters are a common type of
metric in application performance monitoring and metrics. All values have resets
accounted for. These elements must have a
CounterSummary to their left when
used in a pipeline, from a
counter_agg() aggregate or pipeline element. The
available counter aggregate functions are:
|Element
|Description
counter_zero_time()
|The time at which the counter value is predicted to have been zero based on the least squares fit of the points input to the
CounterSummary(x intercept)
corr()
|The correlation coefficient of the least squares fit line of the adjusted counter value
delta()
|Computes the last - first value of the counter
extrapolated_delta(method)
|Computes the delta extrapolated using the provided method to bounds of range. Bounds must have been provided in the aggregate or a
with_bounds call.
idelta_left()/
idelta_right()
|Computes the instantaneous difference between the second and first points (left) or last and next-to-last points (right)
intercept()
|The y-intercept of the least squares fit line of the adjusted counter value
irate_left()/
irate_right()
|Computes the instantaneous rate of change between the second and first points (left) or last and next-to-last points (right)
num_changes()
|Number of times the counter changed values
num_elements()
|Number of items - any with the exact same time have been counted only once
num_changes()
|Number of times the counter reset
slope()
|The slope of the least squares fit line of the adjusted counter value
with_bounds(range)
|Applies bounds using the
range (a
TSTZRANGE) to the
CounterSummary if they weren't provided in the aggregation step
Percentile approximation aggregate accessors are used to approximate
percentiles. Currently, only accessors are implemented for
percentile_agg and
uddsketch based aggregates. We have not yet implemented the pipeline aggregate
for percentile approximation with
tdigest.
|Element
|Description
approx_percentile(p)
|The approximate value at percentile
p
approx_percentile_rank(v)
|The approximate percentile a value
v would fall in
error()
|The maximum relative error guaranteed by the approximation
mean()
|The exact average of the input values.
num_vals()
|The number of input values
Statistical aggregate accessors add support for common statistical aggregates.
These allow you to compute and
rollup() common statistical aggregates like
average and
stddev, more advanced aggregates like
skewness, and
two-dimensional aggregates like
slope and
covariance. Because there are
both single-dimensional and two-dimensional versions of these, the accessors can
have multiple forms. For example,
average() calculates the average on a
single-dimension aggregate, while
average_y() and
average_x() calculate the
average on each of two dimensions. The available statistical aggregates are:
|Element
|Description
average()/average_y()/average_x()
|The average of the values
corr()
|The correlation coefficient of the least squares fit line
covariance(method)
|The covariance of the values using either
population or
sample method
determination_coeff()
|The determination coefficient (or R squared) of the values
kurtosis(method)/kurtosis_y(method)/kurtosis_x(method)
|The kurtosis (fourth moment) of the values using either the
population or
sample method
intercept()
|The intercept of the least squares fit line
num_vals()
|The number of values seen
skewness(method)/skewness_y(method)/skewness_x(method)
|The skewness (third moment) of the values using either the
population or
sample method
slope()
|The slope of the least squares fit line
stddev(method)/stddev_y(method)/stddev_x(method)
|The standard deviation of the values using either the
population or
sample method
sum()
|The sum of the values
variance(method)/variance_y(method)/variance_x(method)
|The variance of the values using either the
population or
sample method
x_intercept()
|The x intercept of the least squares fit line
The
average() accessor can be called on the output of a
time_weight(). For
example:
SELECT time_weight('Linear', ts, val) -> average() FROM measurements;
This is an approximation for distinct counts. The
distinct_count() accessor
can be called on the output of a
hyperloglog(). For example:
SELECT hyperloglog(device_id) -> distinct_count() FROM measurements;
You can turn a timevector into a formatted text representation. There are two functions for turning a timevector to text:
to_text, which allows you to specify the template
to_plotly, which outputs a format suitable for use with the Plotly JSON chart schema
toolkit_experimental.to_text(timevector(time, value),format_string)
This function produces a text representation, formatted according to the
format_string. The format string can use any valid Tera template
syntax, and it can include any of the built-in variables:
TIMES: All the times in the timevector, as an array
VALUES: All the values in the timevector, as an array
TIMEVALS: All the time-value pairs in the timevector, formatted as
{"time": $TIME, "val": $VAL}, as an array
For example, given this table of data:
CREATE TABLE data(time TIMESTAMPTZ, value DOUBLE PRECISION);INSERT INTO data VALUES('2020-1-1', 30.0),('2020-1-2', 45.0),('2020-1-3', NULL),('2020-1-4', 55.5),('2020-1-5', 10.0);
You can use a format string with
TIMEVALS to produce the following text:
SELECT toolkit_experimental.to_text(timevector(time, value),'{{TIMEVALS}}') FROM data;
[{\"time\": \"2020-01-01 00:00:00+00\", \"val\": 30}, {\"time\": \"2020-01-02 00:00:00+00\", \"val\": 45}, {\"time\": \"2020-01-03 00:00:00+00\", \"val\": null}, {\"time\": \"2020-01-04 00:00:00+00\", \"val\": 55.5}, {\"time\": \"2020-01-05 00:00:00+00\", \"val\": 10} ]
Or you can use a format string with
TIMES and
VALUES to produce the
following text:
SELECT toolkit_experimental.to_text(timevector(time,value),'{\"times\": {{ TIMES }}, \"vals\": {{ VALUES }}}') FROM data
{\"times\": [\"2020-01-01 00:00:00+00\",\"2020-01-02 00:00:00+00\",\"2020-01-03 00:00:00+00\",\"2020-01-04 00:00:00+00\",\"2020-01-05 00:00:00+00\"], \"vals\": [\"30\",\"45\",\"null\",\"55.5\",\"10\"]}
This function produces a text representation, formatted for use with Plotly.
For example, given this table of data:
CREATE TABLE data(time TIMESTAMPTZ, value DOUBLE PRECISION);INSERT INTO data VALUES('2020-1-1', 30.0),('2020-1-2', 45.0),('2020-1-3', NULL),('2020-1-4', 55.5),('2020-1-5', 10.0);
You can produce the following Plotly-compatible text:
SELECT toolkit_experimental.to_plotly(timevector(time, value)) FROM data;
{\"times\": [\"2020-01-01 00:00:00+00\",\"2020-01-02 00:00:00+00\",\"2020-01-03 00:00:00+00\",\"2020-01-04 00:00:00+00\",\"2020-01-05 00:00:00+00\"], \"vals\": [\"30\",\"45\",\"null\",\"55.5\",\"10\"]}
This table lists all function pipeline elements in alphabetical order:
|Element
|Category
|Output
abs()
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
add(val DOUBLE PRECISION)
|Binary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
average()
|Aggregate Finalizer
|DOUBLE PRECISION
cbrt()
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
ceil()
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
counter_agg()
|Aggregate Finalizer
CounterAgg
delta()
|Compound
timevector pipeline
div
|Binary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
fill_to
|Compound
timevector pipeline
filter
|Lambda
timevector pipeline
floor
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
hyperloglog
|Aggregate Finalizer
|HyperLogLog
ln
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
log10
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
logn
|Binary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
lttb
|Compound
timevector pipeline
map
|Lambda
timevector pipeline
materialize
|Output
timevector pipeline
mod
|Binary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
mul
|Binary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
num_vals
|Aggregate Finalizer
|BIGINT
power
|Binary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
round
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
sign
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
sort
|Compound
timevector pipeline
sqrt
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
stats_agg
|Aggregate Finalizer
|StatsSummary1D
sub
|Binary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
sum
|Aggregate Finalizer
timevector pipeline
trunc
|Unary Mathematical
timevector pipeline
unnest
|Output
TABLE (time TIMESTAMPTZ, value DOUBLE PRECISION)
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.