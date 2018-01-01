Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
You can use an index on your database to speed up read operations. You can create an index on any combination of columns. TimescaleDB supports all table objects supported within Postgres, including data types, indexes, and triggers.
You can create an index using the
CREATE INDEX command. For example, to create
an index that sorts first by
location, then by
time, in descending order:
CREATE INDEX ON conditions (location, time DESC);
You can run this command before or after you convert a regular Postgres table to a hypertable.
Some indexes are created by default when you perform certain actions on your database.
When you create a hypertable with a call to
CREATE TABLE, a time index
is created on your data. If you want to manually create a time index, you can use this command:
CREATE INDEX ON conditions (time DESC);
You can also create an additional index on another column and time. For example:
CREATE INDEX ON conditions (location, time DESC);
TimescaleDB also creates sparse indexes per compressed chunk for optimization. You can manually set up those indexes when you call
CREATE TABLE or
ALTER_TABLE.
For more information about the order to use when declaring indexes, see the about indexing section.
If you do not want to create default indexes, you can set
create_default_indexes to
false when you create a hypertable. For example:
CREATE TABLE conditions (time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,location TEXT NOT NULL,device TEXT NOT NULL,temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL,humidity DOUBLE PRECISION NULL) WITH (tsdb.hypertable,tsdb.create_default_indexes=false);
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning
column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a
columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and
aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the
columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
after or
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must
remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
If you have sparse data, with columns that are often NULL, you can add a clause
to the index, saying
WHERE column IS NOT NULL. This prevents the index from
indexing NULL data, which can lead to a more compact and efficient index. For
example:
CREATE INDEX ON conditions (time DESC, humidity)WHERE humidity IS NOT NULL;
To define an index as a
UNIQUE or
PRIMARY KEY index, the index must include
the time column and the partitioning column, if you are using one. For example,
a unique index must include at least the
(time, location) columns, in addition
to any other columns you want to use. Generally,
time-series data uses
UNIQUE indexes more rarely than relational data.
If you do not want to create an index in a single transaction, you can use the
CREATE_INDEX
function. This uses a separate function to create an index on each chunk,
instead of a single transaction for the entire hypertable. This means that you
can perform other actions on the table while the index is being created, rather
than having to wait until index creation is complete.
Note
You can also use the
Postgres
WITH clause
to perform indexing transactions on an individual chunk.
Keywords
