For Tiger Cloud services where every second of uptime matters, Tiger Cloud delivers High Availability (HA) replicas. These replicas safeguard your data and keep your service running smoothly, even in the face of unexpected failures. By minimizing downtime and protecting against data loss, HA replicas ensure business continuity and give you the confidence to operate without interruption, including during routine maintenance.

This page shows you how to choose the best high availability option for your service.

HA replicas are exact, up-to-date copies of your database hosted in multiple AWS availability zones (AZ) within the same region as your primary node. They automatically take over operations if the original primary data node becomes unavailable. The primary node streams its write-ahead log (WAL) to the replicas to minimize the chances of data loss during failover.

HA replicas can be synchronous and asynchronous.

Synchronous: the primary commits its next write once the replica confirms that the previous write is complete. There is no lag between the primary and the replica. They are in the same state at all times. This is preferable if you need the highest level of data integrity. However, this affects the primary ingestion time.

Asynchronous: the primary commits its next write without the confirmation of the previous write completion. The asynchronous HA replicas often have a lag, in both time and data, compared to the primary. This is preferable if you need the shortest primary ingest time.

HA replicas have separate unique addresses that you can use to serve read-only requests in parallel to your primary data node. When your primary data node fails, Tiger Cloud automatically fails over to an HA replica within 30 seconds. During failover, the read-only address is unavailable while Tiger Cloud automatically creates a new HA replica. The time to make this replica depends on several factors, including the size of your data.

Operations such as upgrading your service to a new major or minor version may necessitate a service restart. Restarts are run during the maintenance window. To avoid any downtime, each data node is updated in turn. That is, while the primary data node is updated, a replica is promoted to primary. After the primary is updated and online, the same maintenance is performed on the HA replicas.

To ensure that all services have minimum downtime and data loss in the most common failure scenarios and during maintenance, rapid recovery is enabled by default for all services.

The following HA configurations are available in Tiger Cloud:

Non-production : no replica, best for developer environments.

High availability : a single async replica in a different AWS availability zone from your primary. Provides high availability with cost efficiency. Best for production apps.

Highest availability : two replicas in different AWS availability zones from your primary. Available replication modes are: High performance - two async replicas. Provides the highest level of availability with two AZs and the ability to query the HA system. Best for apps where service availability is most critical. High data integrity - one sync replica and one async replica. The sync replica is identical to the primary at all times. Best for apps that can tolerate no data loss.



The following table summarizes the differences between these HA configurations:

High availability

(1 async) High performance

(2 async) High data integrity

(1 sync + 1 async) Write flow The primary streams its WAL to the async replica, which may have a slight lag compared to the primary, providing 99.9% uptime SLA. The primary streams its writes to both async replicas, providing 99.9+% uptime SLA. The primary streams its writes to the sync and async replicas. The async replica is never ahead of the sync one. Additional read replica Recommended. Reads from the HA replica may cause availability and lag issues. Not needed. You can still read from the HA replica even if one of them is down. Configure an additional read replica only if your read use case is significantly different from your write use case. Highly recommended. If you run heavy queries on a sync replica, it may fall behind the primary. Specifically, if it takes too long for the replica to confirm a transaction, the next transaction is canceled. Choosing the replica to read from manually Not applicable. Not available. Queries are load-balanced against all available HA replicas. Not available. Queries are load-balanced against all available HA replicas. Sync replication Only async replicas are supported in this configuration. Only async replicas are supported in this configuration. Supported. Failover flow If the primary fails, the replica becomes the primary while a new node is created, with only seconds of downtime.

If the replica fails, a new async replica is created without impacting the primary. If you read from the async HA replica, those reads fail until the new replica is available. If the primary fails, one of the replicas becomes the primary while a new node is created, with the other one still available for reads.

If the replica fails, a new async replica is created in another AZ, without impacting the primary. The newly created replica is behind the primary and the original replica while it catches up. If the primary fails, the sync replica becomes the primary while a new node is created, with the async one still available for reads.

If the async replica fails, a new async replica is created. Heavy reads on the sync replica may delay the ingest time of the primary while a new async replica is created. Data integrity remains high but primary ingest performance may degrade.

If the sync replica fails, the async replica becomes the sync one, and a new async replica is created. The primary may experience some ingest performance degradation during this time. Cost composition Primary + async (2x) Primary + 2 async (3x) Primary + 1 async + 1 sync (3x) Tier Performance, Scale, and Enterprise Scale and Enterprise Scale and Enterprise

The High and Highest HA strategies are available with the Scale and the Enterprise pricing plans.

To enable HA for a service:

In Tiger Console , select the service to enable replication for. Click Operations , then select High availability . Choose your replication strategy, then click Change configuration . Expand image In Change high availability configuration , click Change config .

To change your HA replica strategy, click Change configuration , choose a strategy and click Change configuration . To download the connection information for the HA replica, either click the link next to the replica Active configuration , or find the information in the Overview tab for this service.

To test the failover mechanism, you can trigger a switchover. A switchover is a safe operation that attempts a failover, and throws an error if the replica or primary is not in a state to safely switch.