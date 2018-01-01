Integrate Terraform with Tiger Cloud

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that enables you to safely and predictably provision and manage infrastructure.

This page explains how to configure Terraform to manage your Tiger Cloud service or self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Configure Terraform

Configure Terraform based on your deployment type:

Keywords

Terraformconfigurationdeployment

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousTelegrafNextTroubleshooting Tiger Cloud integrations

Related Content

Integrate DBeaver with Tiger
DBeaver is a free cross-platform database tool for developers, database administrators, analysts, and everyone working with data. Integrate DBeaver with Tiger
Integrate pgAdmin with Tiger
pgAdmin is a feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL. Integrate pgadmin with Tiger
Integrate qStudio with Tiger
qStudio is a modern free SQL editor that provides syntax highlighting, code-completion, excel export, charting, and much more. Integrate qStudio with Tiger
Integrate Fivetran with Tiger Cloud
Fivetran is a fully managed data pipeline platform that simplifies extract, transform, and load processes. Integrate Fivetran with Tiger Cloud for seamless data synchronization
Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative. Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud
With AWS Lambda, you can run code without provisioning or managing servers, and scale automatically. Integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud and inject data into your service