Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that enables you to safely and predictably provision and manage infrastructure.
This page explains how to configure Terraform to manage your Tiger Cloud service or self-hosted TimescaleDB.
To follow the steps on this page:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Download and install Terraform.
Configure Terraform based on your deployment type:
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.