Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that enables you to safely and predictably provision and manage infrastructure.

This page explains how to configure Terraform to manage your Tiger Cloud service or self-hosted TimescaleDB.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Configure Terraform based on your deployment type: