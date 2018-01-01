Latest

TimescaleDB configuration and tuning

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Just as you can tune settings in Postgres, TimescaleDB provides a number of configuration settings that may be useful to your specific installation and performance needs. These can also be set within the postgresql.conf file or as command-line parameters when starting Postgres.

Query Planning and Execution

timescaledb.enable_chunkwise_aggregation (bool)

If enabled, aggregations are converted into partial aggregations during query planning. The first part of the aggregation is executed on a per-chunk basis. Then, these partial results are combined and finalized. Splitting aggregations decreases the size of the created hash tables and increases data locality, which speeds up queries.

timescaledb.vectorized_aggregation (bool)

Enables or disables the vectorized optimizations in the query executor. For example, the sum() aggregation function on compressed chunks can be optimized in this way.

timescaledb.enable_merge_on_cagg_refresh (bool)

Set to ON to dramatically decrease the amount of data written on a continuous aggregate in the presence of a small number of changes, reduce the i/o cost of refreshing a continuous aggregate, and generate fewer Write-Ahead Logs (WAL). Only works for continuous aggregates that don't have compression enabled.

Please refer to the Grand Unified Configuration (GUC) parameters for a complete list.

Policies

timescaledb.max_background_workers (int)

Max background worker processes allocated to TimescaleDB. Set to at least 1 + the number of databases loaded with the TimescaleDB extension in a Postgres instance. Default value is 16.

Tiger Cloud service tuning

timescaledb.disable_load (bool)

Disable the loading of the actual extension

Administration

timescaledb.restoring (bool)

Set TimescaleDB in restoring mode. It is disabled by default.

timescaledb.license (string)

Change access to features based on the TimescaleDB license in use. For example, setting timescaledb.license to apache limits TimescaleDB to features that are implemented under the Apache 2 license. The default value is timescale, which allows access to all features.

timescaledb.telemetry_level (enum)

Telemetry settings level. Level used to determine which telemetry to send. Can be set to off or basic. Defaults to basic.

timescaledb.last_tuned (string)

Records last time timescaledb-tune ran.

timescaledb.last_tuned_version (string)

Version of timescaledb-tune used to tune when it runs.

Keywords

configurationsettings

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousService configurationNextGrand Unified Configuration (GUC) parameters

Related Content

Service configuration
Use the default PostgreSQL server configuration settings for your Tiger Cloud service, or customize them as needed
ALTER TABLE (hypercore)
Enable the columnstore for a hypertable.
Configuration
Tiger Cloud includes additional configurable settings on top of standard Postgres configuration. Learn what you can configure and how
ALTER TABLE (Compression)
Change compression settings on a compressed hypertable
timescaledb_information.compression_settings
Get information about compression settings for hypertables
About configuration in Tiger Cloud
Tiger Cloud configures your service automatically based on your compute and storage settings. However, you can also configure a wide range af advanced parameters in Tiger Cloud Console