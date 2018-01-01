Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise
You can export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to Datadog. The available metrics include CPU usage, RAM usage, and storage. This integration is available for Scale or Enterprise pricing plans.
This page shows you how to create a Datadog exporter in Tiger Console, and manage the lifecycle of data exporters.
To follow the steps on this page:
- Create a target Tiger Cloud service with real-time analytics enabled.
Note
This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.
Tiger Cloud data exporters send telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to third-party monitoring tools. You create an exporter on the project level, in the same AWS region as your service:
In Tiger Console, open Exporters
Click
New exporter
Select
Metricsfor
Data typeand
Datadogfor provider
Choose your AWS region and provide the API key
The AWS region must be the same for your Tiger Cloud exporter and the Datadog provider.
Set
Siteto your Datadog region, then click
Create exporter
This section shows you how to attach, monitor, edit, and delete a data exporter.
To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.
To attach an exporter:
- In Tiger Console, choose the service
- Click
Operations>
Exporters
- Select the exporter, then click
Attach exporter
- If you are attaching a first
Logsdata type exporter, restart the service
You can now monitor your service metrics. Use the following metrics to check the service is running correctly:
timescale.cloud.system.cpu.usage.millicores
timescale.cloud.system.cpu.total.millicores
timescale.cloud.system.memory.usage.bytes
timescale.cloud.system.memory.total.bytes
timescale.cloud.system.disk.usage.bytes
timescale.cloud.system.disk.total.bytes
Additionally, use the following tags to filter your results.
|Tag
|Example variable
|Description
host
us-east-1.timescale.cloud
project-id
service-id
region
us-east-1
|AWS region
role
replica or
primary
|For service with replicas
node-id
|For multi-node services
To update a data exporter:
- In Tiger Console, open Exporters
- Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu >
Edit
- Edit the exporter fields and save your changes
You cannot change fields such as the provider or the AWS region.
To remove a data exporter that you no longer need:
Disconnect the data exporter from your Tiger Cloud services
- In Tiger Console, choose the service.
- Click
Operations>
Exporters.
- Click the trash can icon.
- Repeat for every service attached to the exporter you want to remove.
The data exporter is now unattached from all services. However, it still exists in your project.
Delete the exporter on the project level
- In Tiger Console, open Exporters
- Next to the exporter you want to edit, click menu >
Delete
- Confirm that you want to delete the data exporter.
When you create the IAM OIDC provider, the URL must match the region you create the exporter in. It must be one of the following:
|Region
|Zone
|Location
|URL
ap-southeast-1
|Asia Pacific
|Singapore
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-1.s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.com
ap-southeast-2
|Asia Pacific
|Sydney
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-2.s3.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com
ap-northeast-1
|Asia Pacific
|Tokyo
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-northeast-1.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com
ca-central-1
|Canada
|Central
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ca-central-1.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com
eu-central-1
|Europe
|Frankfurt
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-central-1.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com
eu-west-1
|Europe
|Ireland
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-1.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com
eu-west-2
|Europe
|London
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-2.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com
sa-east-1
|South America
|São Paulo
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-sa-east-1.s3.sa-east-1.amazonaws.com
us-east-1
|United States
|North Virginia
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com
us-east-2
|United States
|Ohio
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-east-2.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com
us-west-2
|United States
|Oregon
irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-west-2.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com
