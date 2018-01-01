Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

You can export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to Datadog . The available metrics include CPU usage, RAM usage, and storage. This integration is available for Scale or Enterprise pricing plans.

This page shows you how to create a Datadog exporter in Tiger Console, and manage the lifecycle of data exporters.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with real-time analytics enabled.

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Tiger Cloud data exporters send telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to third-party monitoring tools. You create an exporter on the project level, in the same AWS region as your service:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Click New exporter Select Metrics for Data type and Datadog for provider Expand image Choose your AWS region and provide the API key The AWS region must be the same for your Tiger Cloud exporter and the Datadog provider. Set Site to your Datadog region, then click Create exporter

This section shows you how to attach, monitor, edit, and delete a data exporter.

To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.

To attach an exporter:

In Tiger Console , choose the service Click Operations > Exporters Select the exporter, then click Attach exporter If you are attaching a first Logs data type exporter, restart the service

You can now monitor your service metrics. Use the following metrics to check the service is running correctly:

timescale.cloud.system.cpu.usage.millicores

timescale.cloud.system.cpu.total.millicores

timescale.cloud.system.memory.usage.bytes

timescale.cloud.system.memory.total.bytes

timescale.cloud.system.disk.usage.bytes

timescale.cloud.system.disk.total.bytes

Additionally, use the following tags to filter your results.

Tag Example variable Description host us-east-1.timescale.cloud project-id service-id region us-east-1 AWS region role replica or primary For service with replicas node-id For multi-node services

To update a data exporter:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu > Edit Edit the exporter fields and save your changes You cannot change fields such as the provider or the AWS region.

To remove a data exporter that you no longer need:

Disconnect the data exporter from your Tiger Cloud services In Tiger Console , choose the service. Click Operations > Exporters . Click the trash can icon. Repeat for every service attached to the exporter you want to remove. The data exporter is now unattached from all services. However, it still exists in your project. Delete the exporter on the project level In Tiger Console, open Exporters Next to the exporter you want to edit, click menu > Delete Confirm that you want to delete the data exporter.

When you create the IAM OIDC provider, the URL must match the region you create the exporter in. It must be one of the following: