Latest

Export telemetry data to Datadog

Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise

Self-hosted products

MST

You can export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to Datadog. The available metrics include CPU usage, RAM usage, and storage. This integration is available for Scale or Enterprise pricing plans.

This page shows you how to create a Datadog exporter in Tiger Console, and manage the lifecycle of data exporters.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Note

This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Create a data exporter

Tiger Cloud data exporters send telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to third-party monitoring tools. You create an exporter on the project level, in the same AWS region as your service:

  1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters

  2. Click New exporter

  3. Select Metrics for Data type and Datadog for provider

    Add Datadog exporter

  4. Choose your AWS region and provide the API key

    The AWS region must be the same for your Tiger Cloud exporter and the Datadog provider.

  5. Set Site to your Datadog region, then click Create exporter

Manage a data exporter

This section shows you how to attach, monitor, edit, and delete a data exporter.

Attach a data exporter to a Tiger Cloud service

To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.

To attach an exporter:

  1. In Tiger Console, choose the service
  2. Click Operations > Exporters
  3. Select the exporter, then click Attach exporter
  4. If you are attaching a first Logs data type exporter, restart the service

Monitor Tiger Cloud service metrics

You can now monitor your service metrics. Use the following metrics to check the service is running correctly:

  • timescale.cloud.system.cpu.usage.millicores
  • timescale.cloud.system.cpu.total.millicores
  • timescale.cloud.system.memory.usage.bytes
  • timescale.cloud.system.memory.total.bytes
  • timescale.cloud.system.disk.usage.bytes
  • timescale.cloud.system.disk.total.bytes

Additionally, use the following tags to filter your results.

TagExample variableDescription
hostus-east-1.timescale.cloud
project-id
service-id
regionus-east-1AWS region
rolereplica or primaryFor service with replicas
node-idFor multi-node services

Edit a data exporter

To update a data exporter:

  1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters
  2. Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu > Edit
  3. Edit the exporter fields and save your changes

You cannot change fields such as the provider or the AWS region.

Delete a data exporter

To remove a data exporter that you no longer need:

  1. Disconnect the data exporter from your Tiger Cloud services

    1. In Tiger Console, choose the service.
    2. Click Operations > Exporters.
    3. Click the trash can icon.
    4. Repeat for every service attached to the exporter you want to remove.

    The data exporter is now unattached from all services. However, it still exists in your project.

  2. Delete the exporter on the project level

    1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters
    2. Next to the exporter you want to edit, click menu > Delete
    3. Confirm that you want to delete the data exporter.

Reference

When you create the IAM OIDC provider, the URL must match the region you create the exporter in. It must be one of the following:

RegionZoneLocationURL
ap-southeast-1Asia PacificSingaporeirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-1.s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.com
ap-southeast-2Asia PacificSydneyirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-2.s3.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com
ap-northeast-1Asia PacificTokyoirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-northeast-1.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com
ca-central-1CanadaCentralirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ca-central-1.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com
eu-central-1EuropeFrankfurtirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-central-1.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com
eu-west-1EuropeIrelandirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-1.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com
eu-west-2EuropeLondonirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-2.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com
sa-east-1South AmericaSão Pauloirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-sa-east-1.s3.sa-east-1.amazonaws.com
us-east-1United StatesNorth Virginiairsa-oidc-discovery-prod.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com
us-east-2United StatesOhioirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-east-2.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com
us-west-2United StatesOregonirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-west-2.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com

Keywords

integrationmetricsdatadogalerting

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousExport to Amazon CloudwatchNextExport to Prometheus

Related Content

Export metrics to Amazon Cloudwatch
Amazon Cloudwatch is a monitoring and observability service. Create an exporter in Tiger Cloud and export telemetry metrics of your service
Export metrics to Prometheus
Prometheus is an open-source monitoring system. Learn to integrate Prometheus with Tiger Cloud and export telemetry metrics of your service
Alerting
Setting up database alerting can help monitor performance, data integrity, resource usage, and more. Tiger Cloud integrates with a variety of alerting tools within the Postgres ecosystem
Monitor your Tiger Cloud services
View logs, metrics, and performance insights for your services in Tiger Cloud. Get actionable tips to improve your service performance
Metrics and logging
Tiger Cloud enables you to monitor your services using the built-in metrics or by integrating third-party services. See the options available in Tiger Cloud Console
Metrics and Datadog
Collect Datadog metrics on your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service