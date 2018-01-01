Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

Prometheus is an open-source monitoring system with a dimensional data model, flexible query language, and a modern alerting approach.

This page shows you how to export your service telemetry to Prometheus:

For Tiger Cloud, using a dedicated Prometheus exporter in Tiger Console.

For self-hosted TimescaleDB, using Postgres Exporter .

To follow the steps on this page:

Download and run Prometheus .

For Tiger Cloud: Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the time-series and analytics capability enabled.

For self-hosted TimescaleDB: Create a target self-hosted TimescaleDB instance. You need your connection details. Install Postgres Exporter . To reduce latency and potential data transfer costs, install Prometheus and Postgres Exporter on a machine in the same AWS region as your Tiger Cloud service.



Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

To export your data, do the following:

You can further visualize your data with Grafana. Use the Grafana Postgres dashboard or create a custom dashboard that suits your needs.