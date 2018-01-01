Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
TimescaleDB supports writing data in the same way as Postgres, using
INSERT,
UPDATE,
INSERT ... ON CONFLICT, and
DELETE.
Note
TimescaleDB is optimized for running real-time analytics workloads on time-series data. For this reason, hypertables are optimized for inserts to the most recent time intervals. Inserting data with recent time values gives excellent performance. However, if you need to make frequent updates to older time intervals, you might see lower write throughput.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.