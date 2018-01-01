Latest

TimescaleDB supports writing data in the same way as Postgres, using INSERT, UPDATE, INSERT ... ON CONFLICT, and DELETE.

TimescaleDB is optimized for running real-time analytics workloads on time-series data. For this reason, hypertables are optimized for inserts to the most recent time intervals. Inserting data with recent time values gives excellent performance. However, if you need to make frequent updates to older time intervals, you might see lower write throughput.

