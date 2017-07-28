Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Upserting is an operation to add data to your database where:
- A matching row does not exist: inserts a new row
- A matching row exists: either updates the existing row, or does nothing
Upserts work when you have a unique index or constraint. A matching row is one that has identical values for the columns
covered by the index or constraint. In Postgres, a primary key is a unique index with a
NOT NULL constraint.
If you have a primary key, you automatically have a unique index.
Unique constraints must include all partitioning columns. That means unique constraints on a hypertable must include the time column. If you added other partitioning columns to your hypertable, the constraint must include those as well. For more information, see Enforce constraints with unique indexes.
The examples in this page use a
conditions table with a unique constraint
on the columns
(time, location). To create a unique constraint, either:
Use
UNIQUE (<COLUMNS>)when you define your table:CREATE TABLE conditions (time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,location TEXT NOT NULL,temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL,humidity DOUBLE PRECISION NULL,UNIQUE (time, location));
Use
ALTER TABLEafter the table is created:ALTER TABLE conditionsADD CONSTRAINT conditions_time_locationUNIQUE (time, location);
To insert new data that doesn't violate the constraint, and to update the existing row if it does, use the syntax
INSERT INTO ... VALUES ... ON CONFLICT ... DO UPDATE. For example, to update the
temperature and
humidity values
if a row with the specified
time and
location already exists, run:
INSERT INTO conditionsVALUES ('2017-07-28 11:42:42.846621+00', 'office', 70.2, 50.1)ON CONFLICT (time, location) DO UPDATESET temperature = excluded.temperature,humidity = excluded.humidity;
You can also do nothing if the constraint is violated. The new data is not inserted, and the old row is not updated, the database engine skips the row and moves on. This is useful to prevent the entire transaction from failing when writing many rows as one batch.
To insert or do nothing, use the syntax
INSERT INTO ... VALUES ... ON CONFLICT
DO NOTHING:
INSERT INTO conditionsVALUES ('2017-07-28 11:42:42.846621+00', 'office', 70.1, 50.0)ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING;
When you need to upsert large amounts of data,
COPY is significantly faster than
INSERT. However,
COPY doesn't
support
ON CONFLICT clauses directly. Best practice is to use a staging table. This two-step approach combines the
speed of
COPY for bulk loading with the flexibility of
INSERT...ON CONFLICT for upsert logic. For large datasets,
this is much faster than using
INSERT...ON CONFLICT directly.
To load data efficiently with
COPY, then upsert:
Create a staging table with the same structure as the destination tableCREATE TEMP TABLE conditions_staging (LIKE conditions);
Use
COPYto bulk load data into the staging tableCOPY conditions_staging(time, location, temperature, humidity)FROM '/path/to/data.csv'WITH (FORMAT CSV, HEADER);
Upsert from the staging table to the destination tableINSERT INTO conditionsSELECT * FROM conditions_stagingON CONFLICT (time, location) DO UPDATESET temperature = EXCLUDED.temperature,humidity = EXCLUDED.humidity;
To skip duplicate rows, set
ON CONFLICT (time, location) DO NOTHING.
Clean up the staging tableDROP TABLE conditions_staging;
