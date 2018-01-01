Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
move_chunk()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.ExperimentalExperimental features are not suitable for production environments. They are included under the TimescaleDB experimental schema. Click to learn more.
TimescaleDB allows you to move chunks to other data nodes. Moving chunks is useful in order to rebalance a multi-node cluster or remove a data node from the cluster.
Warning
Experimental features could have bugs. They might not be backwards compatible, and could be removed in future releases. Use these features at your own risk, and do not use any experimental features in production.
|Name
|Type
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|Name of chunk to be copied
source_node
|NAME
|Data node where the chunk currently resides
destination_node
|NAME
|Data node where the chunk is to be copied
When moving a chunk, the destination data node needs a way to authenticate with the data node that holds the source chunk. It is currently recommended to use a password file on the data node.
The
wal_level setting must also be set to
logical or higher on
data nodes from which chunks are moved. If you are copying or moving
many chunks in parallel, you can increase
max_wal_senders and
max_replication_slots.
When a move operation fails, it sometimes creates objects and metadata on
the destination data node. It can also hold a replication slot open on the
source data node. To clean up these objects and metadata, use
cleanup_copy_chunk_operation.
CALL timescaledb_experimental.move_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._dist_hyper_1_1_chunk', 'data_node_2', 'data_node_3');
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.