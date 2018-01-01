Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current time.
The UUID contains a a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts, followed by random bits.
You can use this function to generate a time-ordered series of UUIDs suitable for use in a time-partitioned column in TimescaleDB.
Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current timepostgres=# SELECT generate_uuidv7();generate_uuidv7--------------------------------------019913ce-f124-7835-96c7-a2df691caa98
Insert a generated UUIDv7 objectINSERT INTO alerts VALUES (generate_uuidv7(), 'high CPU');
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.