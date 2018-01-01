Latest

generate_uuidv7()

Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current time.

The UUID contains a a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts, followed by random bits.

UUIDv7 microseconds

You can use this function to generate a time-ordered series of UUIDs suitable for use in a time-partitioned column in TimescaleDB.

Samples

  • Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current time

    postgres=# SELECT generate_uuidv7();
               generate_uuidv7
    --------------------------------------
     019913ce-f124-7835-96c7-a2df691caa98

  • Insert a generated UUIDv7 object

    INSERT INTO alerts VALUES (generate_uuidv7(), 'high CPU');

Keywords

uuid

