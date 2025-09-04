Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Extract a Postgres timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object. uuid contains a millisecond unix timestamp and an optional sub-millisecond fraction.

Expand image

Unlike uuid_timestamp , the microsecond part of uuid is used to construct a Postgres timestamp with microsecond precision.

Unless uuid is known to encode a valid sub-millisecond fraction, use uuid_timestamp .

postgres = Copy

Returns something like:

uuid_timestamp_micros ------------------------------- 2025-09-04 10:19:13.316512+02 Copy