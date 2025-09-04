Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Extract a Postgres timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object.
uuid contains a millisecond unix timestamp and an optional sub-millisecond fraction.
Unlike
uuid_timestamp, the microsecond part of
uuid is used to construct a
Postgres timestamp with microsecond precision.
Unless
uuid is known to encode a valid sub-millisecond fraction, use
uuid_timestamp.
postgres=# SELECT uuid_timestamp_micros('019913ce-f124-7835-96c7-a2df691caa98');
Returns something like:
uuid_timestamp_micros-------------------------------2025-09-04 10:19:13.316512+02
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
uuid
|UUID
|-
|✔
|The UUID object to extract the timestamp from
