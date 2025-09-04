Latest

uuid_timestamp_micros()

Community

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Extract a Postgres timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object. uuid contains a millisecond unix timestamp and an optional sub-millisecond fraction.

UUIDv7 microseconds

Unlike uuid_timestamp, the microsecond part of uuid is used to construct a Postgres timestamp with microsecond precision.

Unless uuid is known to encode a valid sub-millisecond fraction, use uuid_timestamp.

Samples

postgres=# SELECT uuid_timestamp_micros('019913ce-f124-7835-96c7-a2df691caa98');

Returns something like:

uuid_timestamp_micros
-------------------------------
 2025-09-04 10:19:13.316512+02

Arguments

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
uuidUUID-The UUID object to extract the timestamp from

Keywords

uuid

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousuuid_timestampNextuuid_version

Related Content

to_uuidv7()
Create a version 7 UUID from a PostgreSQL timestamp
uuid_version()
Extract the version of a UUID
uuid_timestamp()
Extract a PostgreSQL timestamp from a version 7 UUID
generate_uuidv7()
Generate a version 7 UUID based on current time
to_uuidv7_boundary()
Create a version 7 "boundary" UUID from a PostgreSQL timestamp
UUIDv7 functions
Create a hypertable partitioned by time-based UUIDv7