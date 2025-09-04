Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Extract a Postgres timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object.

uuid contains a millisecond unix timestamp and an optional sub-millisecond fraction. This fraction is used to construct the Postgres timestamp.

To include the sub-millisecond fraction in the returned timestamp, call uuid_timestamp_micros .

Returns something like:

uuid_timestamp ---------------------------- 2025-09-04 10:19:13.316+02 Copy