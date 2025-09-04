Latest

uuid_timestamp()

Community

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Extract a Postgres timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object.

UUIDv7 microseconds

uuid contains a millisecond unix timestamp and an optional sub-millisecond fraction. This fraction is used to construct the Postgres timestamp.

To include the sub-millisecond fraction in the returned timestamp, call uuid_timestamp_micros.

Samples

postgres=# SELECT uuid_timestamp('019913ce-f124-7835-96c7-a2df691caa98');

Returns something like:

uuid_timestamp
----------------------------
 2025-09-04 10:19:13.316+02

Arguments

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
uuidUUID-The UUID object to extract the timestamp from

Keywords

uuid

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousto_uuidv7_boundaryNextuuid_timestamp_micros

Related Content

to_uuidv7()
Create a version 7 UUID from a PostgreSQL timestamp
uuid_version()
Extract the version of a UUID
generate_uuidv7()
Generate a version 7 UUID based on current time
to_uuidv7_boundary()
Create a version 7 "boundary" UUID from a PostgreSQL timestamp
uuid_timestamp_micros()
Extract a PostgreSQL timestamp with microsecond precision from a version 7 UUID
UUIDv7 functions
Create a hypertable partitioned by time-based UUIDv7