Create a UUIDv7 object from a Postgres timestamp for use in range queries.

ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.

UUIDv7 microseconds

The random bits of the UUID are set to zero in order to create a "lower" boundary UUID.

For example, you can use the returned UUIDvs to find all rows with UUIDs where the timestamp is less than the boundary UUID's timestamp.

Samples

  • Create a boundary UUID from a timestamp:

    postgres=# SELECT to_uuidv7_boundary('2025-09-04 11:01');

    Returns something like:

    to_uuidv7_boundary
    --------------------------------------
     019913f5-30e0-7000-8000-000000000000

  • Use a boundary UUID to find all UUIDs with a timestamp below '2025-09-04 10:00':

    SELECT * FROM uuid_events WHERE event_id < to_uuidv7_boundary('2025-09-04 10:00');

Arguments

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
tsTIMESTAMPTZ-The timestamp used to return a UUIDv7 object

Keywords

uuid

