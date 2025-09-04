Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Create a UUIDv7 object from a Postgres timestamp for use in range queries.
ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.
The random bits of the UUID are set to zero in order to create a "lower" boundary UUID.
For example, you can use the returned UUIDvs to find all rows with UUIDs where the timestamp is less than the boundary UUID's timestamp.
Create a boundary UUID from a timestamp:postgres=# SELECT to_uuidv7_boundary('2025-09-04 11:01');
Returns something like:to_uuidv7_boundary--------------------------------------019913f5-30e0-7000-8000-000000000000
Use a boundary UUID to find all UUIDs with a timestamp below
'2025-09-04 10:00':SELECT * FROM uuid_events WHERE event_id < to_uuidv7_boundary('2025-09-04 10:00');
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The timestamp used to return a UUIDv7 object
