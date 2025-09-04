Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Create a UUIDv7 object from a Postgres timestamp for use in range queries.

ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.

The random bits of the UUID are set to zero in order to create a "lower" boundary UUID.

For example, you can use the returned UUIDvs to find all rows with UUIDs where the timestamp is less than the boundary UUID's timestamp.

Create a boundary UUID from a timestamp : postgres = Copy Returns something like: to_uuidv7_boundary -------------------------------------- 019913f5-30e0-7000-8000-000000000000 Copy

Use a boundary UUID to find all UUIDs with a timestamp below '2025-09-04 10:00' : SELECT * FROM uuid_events WHERE event_id < to_uuidv7_boundary ( '2025-09-04 10:00' ) ; Copy