Create a UUIDv7 object from a Postgres timestamp and random bits.
ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.
SELECT to_uuidv7(ts)FROM generate_series('2025-01-01:00:00:00'::timestamptz, '2025-01-01:00:00:03'::timestamptz, '1 microsecond'::interval) ts;
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The timestamp used to return a UUIDv7 object
