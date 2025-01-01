Latest

Create a UUIDv7 object from a Postgres timestamp and random bits.

ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.

Samples

SELECT to_uuidv7(ts)
FROM generate_series('2025-01-01:00:00:00'::timestamptz, '2025-01-01:00:00:03'::timestamptz, '1 microsecond'::interval) ts;

Arguments

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
tsTIMESTAMPTZ-The timestamp used to return a UUIDv7 object

