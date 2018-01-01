Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Grafana enables you to query, visualize, alert on, and explore your metrics, logs, and traces wherever they’re stored.

This page shows you how to integrate Grafana with a Tiger Cloud service, create a dashboard and panel, then visualize geospatial data.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Install self-managed Grafana or sign up for Grafana Cloud .

To visualize the results of your queries, enable Grafana to read the data in your service:

Log in to Grafana In your browser, log in to either: Self-hosted Grafana: at http://localhost:3000/ . The default credentials are admin , admin .

. The default credentials are , . Grafana Cloud: use the URL and credentials you set when you created your account. Add your service as a data source Open Connections > Data sources , then click Add new data source . Select PostgreSQL from the list. Configure the connection: Host URL , Database name , Username , and Password Configure using your connection details. Host URL is in the format <host>:<port> .

TLS/SSL Mode : select require .

PostgreSQL options : enable TimescaleDB .

Leave the default setting for all other fields. Click Save & test . Grafana checks that your details are set correctly.

Grafana is organized into dashboards and panels. A dashboard represents a view into the performance of a system, and each dashboard consists of one or more panels, which represent information about a specific metric related to that system.

To create a new dashboard:

On the Dashboards page, click New and select New dashboard Click Add visualization Select the data source Select your service from the list of pre-configured data sources or configure a new one. Configure your panel Select the visualization type. The type defines specific fields to configure in addition to standard ones, such as the panel name. Run your queries You can edit the queries directly or use the built-in query editor. If you are visualizing time-series data, select Time series in the Format drop-down. Click Save dashboard You now have a dashboard with one panel. Add more panels to a dashboard by clicking Add at the top right and selecting Visualization from the drop-down.

Grafana time-series panels include a time filter:

Call $__timefilter() to link the user interface construct in a Grafana panel with the query For example, to set the pickup_datetime column as the filtering range for your visualizations: SELECT time_bucket ( '1 day' , pickup_datetime ) AS "time" , COUNT ( * ) FROM rides WHERE $__timeFilter ( pickup_datetime ) Copy Group your visualizations and order the results by time buckets In this case, the GROUP BY and ORDER BY statements reference time . For example: SELECT time_bucket ( '1 day' , pickup_datetime ) AS time , COUNT ( * ) FROM rides WHERE $__timeFilter ( pickup_datetime ) GROUP BY time ORDER BY time Copy When you visualize this query in Grafana, you see this: Expand image You can adjust the time_bucket function and compare the graphs: SELECT time_bucket ( '5m' , pickup_datetime ) AS time , COUNT ( * ) FROM rides WHERE $__timeFilter ( pickup_datetime ) GROUP BY time ORDER BY time Copy When you visualize this query, it looks like this: Expand image

Grafana includes a Geomap panel so you can see geospatial data overlaid on a map. This can be helpful to understand how data changes based on its location.

This section visualizes taxi rides in Manhattan, where the distance traveled was greater than 5 miles. It uses the same query as the NYC Taxi Cab tutorial as a starting point.