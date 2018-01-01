Integrate Grafana and Tiger Cloud

Grafana enables you to query, visualize, alert on, and explore your metrics, logs, and traces wherever they’re stored.

This page shows you how to integrate Grafana with a Tiger Cloud service, create a dashboard and panel, then visualize geospatial data.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Connect Grafana to Tiger Cloud

To visualize the results of your queries, enable Grafana to read the data in your service:

  1. Log in to Grafana

    In your browser, log in to either:

    • Self-hosted Grafana: at http://localhost:3000/. The default credentials are admin, admin.
    • Grafana Cloud: use the URL and credentials you set when you created your account.

  2. Add your service as a data source

    1. Open Connections > Data sources, then click Add new data source.

    2. Select PostgreSQL from the list.

    3. Configure the connection:

      • Host URL, Database name, Username, and Password

        Configure using your connection details. Host URL is in the format <host>:<port>.

      • TLS/SSL Mode: select require.

      • PostgreSQL options: enable TimescaleDB.

      • Leave the default setting for all other fields.

    4. Click Save & test.

      Grafana checks that your details are set correctly.

Create a Grafana dashboard and panel

Grafana is organized into dashboards and panels. A dashboard represents a view into the performance of a system, and each dashboard consists of one or more panels, which represent information about a specific metric related to that system.

To create a new dashboard:

  1. On the Dashboards page, click New and select New dashboard

  2. Click Add visualization

  3. Select the data source

    Select your service from the list of pre-configured data sources or configure a new one.

  4. Configure your panel

    Select the visualization type. The type defines specific fields to configure in addition to standard ones, such as the panel name.

  5. Run your queries

    You can edit the queries directly or use the built-in query editor. If you are visualizing time-series data, select Time series in the Format drop-down.

  6. Click Save dashboard

    You now have a dashboard with one panel. Add more panels to a dashboard by clicking Add at the top right and selecting Visualization from the drop-down.

Use the time filter function

Grafana time-series panels include a time filter:

  1. Call $__timefilter() to link the user interface construct in a Grafana panel with the query

    For example, to set the pickup_datetime column as the filtering range for your visualizations:

    SELECT
      --1--
      time_bucket('1 day', pickup_datetime) AS "time",
      --2--
      COUNT(*)
    FROM rides
    WHERE $__timeFilter(pickup_datetime)

  2. Group your visualizations and order the results by time buckets

    In this case, the GROUP BY and ORDER BY statements reference time.

    For example:

    SELECT
      --1--
      time_bucket('1 day', pickup_datetime) AS time,
      --2--
      COUNT(*)
    FROM rides
    WHERE $__timeFilter(pickup_datetime)
    GROUP BY time
    ORDER BY time

    When you visualize this query in Grafana, you see this:

    Tiger Cloud service and Grafana query results

    You can adjust the time_bucket function and compare the graphs:

    SELECT
      --1--
      time_bucket('5m', pickup_datetime) AS time,
      --2--
      COUNT(*)
    FROM rides
    WHERE $__timeFilter(pickup_datetime)
    GROUP BY time
    ORDER BY time

    When you visualize this query, it looks like this:

    Tiger Cloud service and Grafana query results in time buckets

Visualize geospatial data

Grafana includes a Geomap panel so you can see geospatial data overlaid on a map. This can be helpful to understand how data changes based on its location.

This section visualizes taxi rides in Manhattan, where the distance traveled was greater than 5 miles. It uses the same query as the NYC Taxi Cab tutorial as a starting point.

  1. Add a geospatial visualization

    1. In your Grafana dashboard, click Add > Visualization.

    2. Select Geomap in the visualization type drop-down at the top right.

  2. Configure the data format

    1. In the Queries tab below, select your data source.

    2. In the Format drop-down, select Table.

    3. In the mode switcher, toggle Code and enter the query, then click Run.

      For example:

      SELECT time_bucket('5m', rides.pickup_datetime) AS time,
             rides.trip_distance AS value,
             rides.pickup_latitude AS latitude,
             rides.pickup_longitude AS longitude
      FROM rides
      WHERE rides.trip_distance > 5
      GROUP BY time,
               rides.trip_distance,
               rides.pickup_latitude,
               rides.pickup_longitude
      ORDER BY time
      LIMIT 500;

  3. Customize the Geomap settings

    With default settings, the visualization uses green circles of the fixed size. Configure at least the following for a more representative view:

    • Map layers > Styles > Size > value.

      This changes the size of the circle depending on the value, with bigger circles representing bigger values.

    • Map layers > Styles > Color > value.

    • Thresholds > Add threshold.

      Add thresholds for 7 and 10, to mark rides over 7 and 10 miles in different colors, respectively.

    You now have a visualization that looks like this:

    Tiger Cloud service and Grafana integration

