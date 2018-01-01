Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Tableau is a popular analytics platform that helps you gain greater intelligence about your business. You can use it to visualize data stored in Tiger Cloud.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Install Tableau Server or sign up for Tableau Cloud .

To connect the data in your Tiger Cloud service to Tableau:

Log in to Tableau Tableau Cloud: sign in , then click Explore and select a project.

, then click and select a project. Tableau Desktop: sign in, then open a workbook. Configure Tableau to connect to your Tiger Cloud service Add a new data source: Tableau Cloud: click New > Virtual Connection .

> . Tableau Desktop: click Data > New Data Source . Search for and select PostgreSQL . For Tableau Desktop download the driver and restart Tableau. Configure the connection: Server , Port , Database , Username , Password : configure using your connection details.

, , , , : configure using your connection details. Require SSL : tick the checkbox. Click Sign In and connect Tableau to your service

You have successfully integrated Tableau with Tiger Cloud.