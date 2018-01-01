Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Tableau is a popular analytics platform that helps you gain greater intelligence about your business. You can use it to visualize data stored in Tiger Cloud.
To follow the steps on this page:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Install Tableau Server or sign up for Tableau Cloud.
To connect the data in your Tiger Cloud service to Tableau:
Log in to Tableau
- Tableau Cloud: sign in, then click
Exploreand select a project.
- Tableau Desktop: sign in, then open a workbook.
- Tableau Cloud: sign in, then click
Configure Tableau to connect to your Tiger Cloud service
Add a new data source:
- Tableau Cloud: click
New>
Virtual Connection.
- Tableau Desktop: click
Data>
New Data Source.
- Tableau Cloud: click
Search for and select
PostgreSQL.
For Tableau Desktop download the driver and restart Tableau.
Configure the connection:
Server,
Port,
Database,
Username,
Password: configure using your connection details.
Require SSL: tick the checkbox.
Click
Sign Inand connect Tableau to your service
You have successfully integrated Tableau with Tiger Cloud.
