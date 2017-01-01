Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

Once rarely used data is tiered and migrated to the object storage tier, it can still be queried with standard SQL by enabling the timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC. By default, the GUC is set to false , so that queries do not touch tiered data.

The timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC, or Grand Unified Configuration variable, is a setting that controls if tiered data is queried. The configuration variable can be set at different levels, including globally for the entire database server, for individual databases, and for individual sessions.

With tiered reads enabled, you can query your data normally even when it's distributed across different storage tiers. Your hypertable is spread across the tiers, so queries and JOIN s work and fetch the same data as usual.

By default, tiered data is not accessed by queries. Querying tiered data may slow down query performance as the data is not stored locally on the high-performance storage tier. See Performance considerations.

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Enable timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads before querying the hypertable with tiered data and reset it after it is complete: set timescaledb . enable_tiered_reads = true ; SELECT count ( * ) FROM example ; set timescaledb . enable_tiered_reads = false ; Copy This queries data from all chunks including tiered chunks and non tiered chunks: || count | | | 1000 | Copy

All future queries within a session can be enabled to use the object storage tier by enabling timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads within a session.

Enable timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads for an entire session: set timescaledb . enable_tiered_reads = true ; Copy All future queries in that session are configured to read from tiered data and locally stored data.

You can also enable queries to read from tiered data always by following these steps:

Enable timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads for all future sessions: alter database tsdb set timescaledb . enable_tiered_reads = true ; Copy In all future created sessions, timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads initializes with enabled .

This section illustrates how querying tiered storage works.

Consider a simple database with a standard devices table and a metrics hypertable. After enabling tiered storage, you can see which chunks are tiered to the object storage tier:

chunk_name | range_start | range_end _hyper_2_4_chunk | 2015 - 12 - 31 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 2016 - 01 - 07 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 _hyper_2_3_chunk | 2017 - 08 - 17 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 | 2017 - 08 - 24 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 ( 2 rows ) Copy

The following query fetches data only from the object storage tier. This makes sense based on the WHERE clause specified by the query and the chunk ranges listed above for this hypertable.

EXPLAIN SELECT * FROM metrics where ts < '2017-01-01 00:00+00' ; QUERY PLAN Foreign Scan on osm_chunk_2 ( cost = 0.00 . .0 .00 rows = 2 width = 20 ) Filter: ( ts < '2017-01-01 00:00:00' :: timestamp without time zone ) Match tiered objects: 1 Row Groups: _timescaledb_internal . _hyper_2_4_chunk: 0 ( 5 rows ) Copy

If your query does not need to touch the object storage tier, it will only process the chunks in the standard storage. The following query refers to newer data that is not yet tiered to the object storage tier. Match tiered objects :0 in the plan indicates that no tiered data matches the query constraint. So data in the object storage is not touched at all.

EXPLAIN SELECT * FROM metrics where ts > '2022-01-01 00:00+00' ; QUERY PLAN Append ( cost = 0.15 . .25 .02 rows = 568 width = 20 ) - > Index Scan using _hyper_2_5_chunk_metrics_ts_idx on _hyper_2_5_chunk ( co st = 0.15 . .22 .18 rows = 567 width = 20 ) Index Cond: ( ts > '2022-01-01 00:00:00' :: timestamp without time zone ) - > Foreign Scan on osm_chunk_2 ( cost = 0.00 . .0 .00 rows = 1 width = 20 ) Filter: ( ts > '2022-01-01 00:00:00' :: timestamp without time zone ) Match tiered objects: 0 Row Groups: ( 7 rows ) Copy

Here is another example with a JOIN that does not touch tiered data:

EXPLAIN SELECT ts , device_id , description FROM metrics JOIN devices ON metrics . device_id = devices . id WHERE metrics . ts > '2023-08-01' ; QUERY PLAN Hash Join ( cost = 32.12 . .184 .55 rows = 3607 width = 44 ) Hash Cond: ( devices . id = _hyper_4_9_chunk . device_id ) - > Seq Scan on devices ( cost = 0.00 . .22 .70 rows = 1270 width = 36 ) - > Hash ( cost = 25.02 . .25 .02 rows = 568 width = 12 ) - > Append ( cost = 0.15 . .25 .02 rows = 568 width = 12 ) - > Index Scan using _hyper_4_9_chunk_metrics_ts_idx on _hyper_4_ 9 _chunk ( cost = 0.15 . .22 .18 rows = 567 width = 12 ) Index Cond: ( ts > '2023-08-01 00:00:00+00' :: timestamp with time zone ) - > Foreign Scan on osm_chunk_3 ( cost = 0.00 . .0 .00 rows = 1 width = 12 ) Filter: ( ts > '2023-08-01 00:00:00+00' :: timestamp with time zone ) Match tiered objects: 0 Row Groups: ( 11 rows ) Copy

Queries over tiered data are expected to be slower than over local data. However, in a limited number of scenarios tiered reads can impact query planning time over local data as well. In order to prevent any unexpected performance degradation for application queries, we keep the GUC timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads set to false .