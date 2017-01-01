Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise
Once rarely used data is tiered and migrated to the object storage tier, it can still be queried
with standard SQL by enabling the
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC.
By default, the GUC is set to
false, so that queries do not touch tiered data.
The
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC, or Grand Unified Configuration variable, is a setting
that controls if tiered data is queried. The configuration variable can be set at different levels,
including globally for the entire database server, for individual databases, and for individual
sessions.
With tiered reads enabled, you can query your data normally even when it's distributed across different storage tiers.
Your hypertable is spread across the tiers, so queries and
JOINs work and fetch the same data as usual.
By default, tiered data is not accessed by queries. Querying tiered data may slow down query performance as the data is not stored locally on the high-performance storage tier. See Performance considerations.
Note
This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.
Enable
timescaledb.enable_tiered_readsbefore querying the hypertable with tiered data and reset it after it is complete:set timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads = true; SELECT count(*) FROM example; set timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads = false;
This queries data from all chunks including tiered chunks and non tiered chunks:||count||---||1000|
All future queries within a session can be enabled to use the object storage tier by enabling
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads within a session.
Enable
timescaledb.enable_tiered_readsfor an entire session:set timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads = true;
All future queries in that session are configured to read from tiered data and locally stored data.
You can also enable queries to read from tiered data always by following these steps:
Enable
timescaledb.enable_tiered_readsfor all future sessions:alter database tsdb set timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads = true;
In all future created sessions,
timescaledb.enable_tiered_readsinitializes with
enabled.
This section illustrates how querying tiered storage works.
Consider a simple database with a standard
devices table and a
metrics hypertable. After enabling tiered storage, you can see which chunks are tiered to the object storage tier:
chunk_name | range_start | range_end------------------+------------------------+------------------------_hyper_2_4_chunk | 2015-12-31 00:00:00+00 | 2016-01-07 00:00:00+00_hyper_2_3_chunk | 2017-08-17 00:00:00+00 | 2017-08-24 00:00:00+00(2 rows)
The following query fetches data only from the object storage tier. This makes sense based on the
WHERE clause specified by the query and the chunk ranges listed above for this
hypertable.
EXPLAIN SELECT * FROM metrics where ts < '2017-01-01 00:00+00';QUERY PLAN---------------------------------------------------------------------Foreign Scan on osm_chunk_2 (cost=0.00..0.00 rows=2 width=20)Filter: (ts < '2017-01-01 00:00:00'::timestamp without time zone)Match tiered objects: 1Row Groups:_timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_4_chunk: 0(5 rows)
If your query does not need to touch the object storage tier, it will only
process the chunks in the standard storage. The following query refers to newer data that is not yet tiered to the object storage tier.
Match tiered objects :0 in the plan indicates that no tiered data matches the query constraint. So data in the object storage is not touched at all.
EXPLAIN SELECT * FROM metrics where ts > '2022-01-01 00:00+00';QUERY PLAN------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Append (cost=0.15..25.02 rows=568 width=20)-> Index Scan using _hyper_2_5_chunk_metrics_ts_idx on _hyper_2_5_chunk (cost=0.15..22.18 rows=567 width=20)Index Cond: (ts > '2022-01-01 00:00:00'::timestamp without time zone)-> Foreign Scan on osm_chunk_2 (cost=0.00..0.00 rows=1 width=20)Filter: (ts > '2022-01-01 00:00:00'::timestamp without time zone)Match tiered objects: 0Row Groups:(7 rows)
Here is another example with a
JOIN that does not touch tiered data:
EXPLAIN SELECT ts, device_id, description FROM metricsJOIN devices ON metrics.device_id = devices.idWHERE metrics.ts > '2023-08-01';QUERY PLAN--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Hash Join (cost=32.12..184.55 rows=3607 width=44)Hash Cond: (devices.id = _hyper_4_9_chunk.device_id)-> Seq Scan on devices (cost=0.00..22.70 rows=1270 width=36)-> Hash (cost=25.02..25.02 rows=568 width=12)-> Append (cost=0.15..25.02 rows=568 width=12)-> Index Scan using _hyper_4_9_chunk_metrics_ts_idx on _hyper_4_9_chunk (cost=0.15..22.18 rows=567 width=12)Index Cond: (ts > '2023-08-01 00:00:00+00'::timestamp withtime zone)-> Foreign Scan on osm_chunk_3 (cost=0.00..0.00 rows=1 width=12)Filter: (ts > '2023-08-01 00:00:00+00'::timestamp with timezone)Match tiered objects: 0Row Groups:(11 rows)
Queries over tiered data are expected to be slower than over local data. However, in a limited number of scenarios tiered reads can impact query planning time over local data as well. In order to prevent any unexpected performance degradation for application queries, we keep the GUC
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads set to
false.
Queries without time boundaries specified are expected to perform slower when querying tiered data, both during query planning and during query execution. TimescaleDBs chunk exclusion algorithms cannot be applied for this case.SELECT * FROM device_readings WHERE id = 10;
Queries with predicates computed at runtime (such as
NOW()) are not always optimized at planning time and as a result might perform slower than statically assigned values when querying against the object storage tier.
For example, this query is optimized at planning time:SELECT * FROM metrics WHERE ts > '2023-01-01' AND ts < '2023-02-01'
The following query does not do chunk pruning at query planning time:SELECT * FROM metrics WHERE ts < now() - '10 days':: interval
At the moment, queries against tiered data work best when the query optimizer can apply planning time optimizations.
Text and non-native types (JSON, JSONB, GIS) filtering is slower when querying tiered data.
