The tiered storage architecture in Tiger Cloud includes a high-performance storage tier and a low-cost object storage tier:
You use high-performance storage to store and query frequently accessed data.
You use low-cost object storage to cut costs by migrating rarely used data from the high-performance storage. After you enable tiered storage, you then either create automated tiering policies or manually tier and untier data.
You can query the data on the object storage tier, but you cannot modify it. Make sure that you are not tiering data that needs to be actively modified.
For low-cost storage, Tiger Data charges for data tiered based on its original uncompressed size in the high-performance storage tier. There are no additional expenses, such as data transfer or compute.
By default, Tiger Cloud stores your service data in the standard high-performance storage. This storage tier comes in the standard and enhanced types. Enhanced storage is available under the Enterprise pricing plan only.
This storage type gives you up to 16 TB of storage and is available under all pricing plans. You change the IOPS value to better suit your needs in Tiger Console:
In Tiger Console, select your service, then click
Operations>
Compute and storage
By default, the type of high-performance storage is set to
Standard.
Select the IOPS value in the
I/O boostdropdown
- Under the Performance pricing plan, IOPS is set to 3,000 - 5,000 autoscale and cannot be changed.
- Under the Scale and Enterprise pricing plans, IOPS is set to 5,000 - 8,000 autoscale and can be upgraded to 16,000 IOPS.
Click
Apply
This storage type gives you up to 64 TB and 32,000 IOPS, and is available under the Enterprise pricing plan.
Note
This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.
To get enhanced storage:
In Tiger Console, select your service, then click
Operations>
Compute and storage
Select
Enhancedin the
Storage typedropdown
Note
The enhanced storage is currently not available in
sa-east-1.
Select the IOPS value in the
I/O boostdropdown
Select between 8,000, 16,000, 24,000, and 32,0000 IOPS. The value that you can apply depends on the number of CPUs in your service. Tiger Console notifies you if your selected IOPS requires increasing the number of CPUs. To increase IOPS to 64,000, click
Contact usand we will be in touch to confirm the details.
Click
Apply
You change from enhanced storage to standard in the same way. If you are using over 16 TB of enhanced storage, changing back to standard is not available until you shrink your data to be under 16 TB. You can make changes to the storage type and I/O boost settings without any downtime. Wait at least 6 hours to attempt another change.
You enable the low-cost object storage tier in Tiger Console and then tier the data with policies or manually.
Note
This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.
You enable tiered storage from the
Overview tab in Tiger Console.
In Tiger Console, select the service to modify
In
Explorer, click
Storage configuration>
Tiering storage, then click
Enable tiered storage
Once enabled, you can proceed to tier data manually or set up tiering policies. When tiered storage is enabled, you see the amount of data in the tiered object storage.
A tiering policy automatically moves any chunks that only contain data
older than the
move_after threshold to the object storage tier. This works similarly to a
data retention policy, but chunks are moved rather than deleted.
A tiering policy schedules a job that runs periodically to asynchronously migrate eligible chunks to object storage. Chunks are considered tiered once they appear in the
timescaledb_osm.tiered_chunks view.
You can add tiering policies to hypertables, including continuous aggregates. To manage tiering policies, connect to your service and run the queries below in the data mode, the SQL editor, or using
psql.
To add a tiering policy, call
add_tiering_policy:
SELECT add_tiering_policy(hypertable REGCLASS, move_after INTERVAL, if_not_exists BOOL = false);
For example, to tier chunks that are more than three days old in the
example hypertable:
SELECT add_tiering_policy('example', INTERVAL '3 days');
By default, a tiering policy runs hourly on your database. To change this interval, call
alter_job.
To remove an existing tiering policy, call
remove_tiering_policy:
SELECT remove_tiering_policy(hypertable REGCLASS, if_exists BOOL = false);
For example, to remove the tiering policy from the
example hypertable:
SELECT remove_tiering_policy('example');
If you remove a tiering policy, the remaining scheduled chunks are not tiered. However, chunks in tiered storage are not untiered. You untier chunks manually to local storage.
If tiering policies do not meet your current needs, you can tier and untier chunks manually. To do so, connect to your service and run the queries below in the data mode, the SQL editor, or using
psql.
Tiering a chunk is an asynchronous process that schedules the chunk to be tiered. In the following example, you tier chunks older than three days in the
example hypertable. You then list the tiered chunks.
Select all chunks in
examplethat are older than three days:SELECT show_chunks('example', older_than => INTERVAL '3 days');
This returns a list of chunks. Take a note of the chunk names:_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk
Call
tier_chunkto manually tier each chunk:SELECT tier_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk');
Repeat for all chunks you want to tier.
Tiering a chunk schedules it for migration to the object storage tier, but the migration won't happen immediately. Chunks are tiered one at a time in order to minimize database resource consumption. A chunk is marked as migrated and deleted from the standard storage only after it has been durably stored in the object storage tier. You can continue to query a chunk during migration.
To see which chunks are tiered into the object storage tier, use the
tiered_chunksinformational view:SELECT * FROM timescaledb_osm.tiered_chunks;
To see which chunks are scheduled for tiering either by policy or by a manual call, but have not yet been tiered, use this view:
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_osm.chunks_queued_for_tiering ;
To update data in a tiered chunk, move it back to the standard high-performance storage tier in Tiger Cloud. Untiering chunks is a synchronous process. Chunks are renamed when the data is untiered.
To untier a chunk, call the
untier_chunk stored procedure.
Check which chunks are currently tiered:SELECT * FROM timescaledb_osm.tiered_chunks ;
Sample output:hypertable_schema | hypertable_name | chunk_name | range_start | range_end-------------------+-----------------+------------------+------------------------+------------------------public | sample | _hyper_1_1_chunk | 2023-02-16 00:00:00+00 | 2023-02-23 00:00:00+00(1 row)
Call
untier_chunk:CALL untier_chunk('_hyper_1_1_chunk');
See the details of the chunk with
timescaledb_information.chunks:SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunks;
Sample output:-[ RECORD 1 ]----------+-------------------------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | samplechunk_schema | _timescaledb_internalchunk_name | _hyper_1_4_chunkprimary_dimension | tsprimary_dimension_type | timestamp with time zonerange_start | 2023-02-16 00:00:00+00range_end | 2020-03-23 00:00:00+00range_start_integer |range_end_integer |is_compressed | fchunk_tablespace |data_nodes |
To drop tiered data, call DROP_TABLE on the corresponding hypertable. This removes the hypertable and all its associated data from the high-performance and low-cost storage.
If you no longer want to use tiered storage for a particular hypertable, drop the associated metadata by calling
disable_tiering.
To drop all tiering policies associated with a table, call
remove_tiering_policy.
Make sure that there is no tiered data associated with this hypertable:
List the tiered chunks associated with this hypertable:select * from timescaledb_osm.tiered_chunks
If you have any tiered chunks, either untier this data, or drop these chunks from tiered storage.
Use
disable_tieringto drop all tiering-related metadata for the hypertable:select disable_tiering('my_hypertable_name');
Verify that tiering has been disabled by listing the hypertables that have tiering enabled:select * from timescaledb_osm.tiered_hypertables;
