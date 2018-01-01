Latest

Troubleshooting

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with data tiering.

Slow tiering of chunks

Chunks are tiered asynchronously. Chunks are selected to be tiered to the object storage tier one at a time ordered by their enqueue time.

To see the chunks waiting to be tiered query the timescaledb_osm.chunks_queued_for_tiering view

select count(*) from timescaledb_osm.chunks_queued_for_tiering

Processing all the chunks in the queue may take considerable time if a large quantity of data is being migrated to the object storage tier.

Keywords

tiered storagedata tieringcloudtroubleshooting

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousReplicas and forks with tiered dataNextHyperfunctions

Related Content

Storage on Tiger Cloud
Save on storage costs by tiering older data to a low-cost bottomless object storage tier. Tiger tiered storage makes sure you cut costs while having data available for analytical queries
About Tiger Cloud storage tiers
Learn how Tiger Cloud helps you save on storage costs. The tiered storage architecture includes a high-performance storage tier and a low-cost object storage tier built on Amazon s3
Querying Tiered Data
Tiering data to low-cost object storage does not mean that it can't be queried. Learn how Tiger Cloud lets you optimize storage while still being able to run analytical queries on the rarely used data
Manage storage and tiering
Configure high-performance and low-cost object storage tiers in Tiger Cloud Console. With automated data tiering policies, you get a set it and forget it tool to cut storage costs
Replicas and forks with tiered data
While having replicas of your Tiger Cloud service usually entails additional storage costs, tiering data to object storage means your replicas come for free. Learn how this works under the hood
Troubleshooting jobs
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in jobs