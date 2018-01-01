This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with data tiering.

Chunks are tiered asynchronously. Chunks are selected to be tiered to the object storage tier one at a time ordered by their enqueue time.

To see the chunks waiting to be tiered query the timescaledb_osm.chunks_queued_for_tiering view

select count ( * ) from timescaledb_osm . chunks_queued_for_tiering Copy

Processing all the chunks in the queue may take considerable time if a large quantity of data is being migrated to the object storage tier.