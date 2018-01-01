Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with data tiering.
Chunks are tiered asynchronously. Chunks are selected to be tiered to the object storage tier one at a time ordered by their enqueue time.
To see the chunks waiting to be tiered query the
timescaledb_osm.chunks_queued_for_tiering view
select count(*) from timescaledb_osm.chunks_queued_for_tiering
Processing all the chunks in the queue may take considerable time if a large quantity of data is being migrated to the object storage tier.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.