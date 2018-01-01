Latest

Export telemetry data to Azure Monitor

Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise

Self-hosted products

MST

You can export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to Azure Monitor. Available metrics include CPU usage, RAM usage, and storage. This integration is available for Scale or Enterprise pricing plans.

This page shows you how to create an Azure Monitor exporter in Tiger Console, and manage the lifecycle of data exporters.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Note

This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on AWS.

Create a data exporter

Tiger Cloud data exporters send telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to third-party monitoring tools. You create an exporter on the project level:

  1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters

  2. Click New exporter

  3. Select Metrics for Data type and Azure Monitor for provider

    Add Azure Monitor exporter

  4. Choose the region for your exporter

  5. Provide a name for your exporter

    The exporter name appears in Tiger Console, best practice is to make this name easily understandable.

  6. Add your connection string

    Learn where to find your connection string.

  7. Click Create exporter

Your exporter is created and added to the list of already existing exporters.

Manage a data exporter

This section shows you how to attach, edit, and delete a data exporter.

Attach a data exporter to a Tiger Cloud service

To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.

To attach an exporter:

  1. In Tiger Console, choose the service
  2. Click Operations > Exporters
  3. Select the exporter, then click Attach exporter
  4. If you are attaching a first Logs data type exporter, restart the service

You can now monitor your service metrics.

Edit a data exporter

To update a data exporter:

  1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters
  2. Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu > Edit
  3. Edit the exporter fields and save your changes

Delete a data exporter

To remove a data exporter that you no longer need:

  1. Disconnect the data exporter from your Tiger Cloud service

    1. In Tiger Console, choose the service.
    2. Click Operations > Exporters.
    3. Click the trash can icon next to the exporter.
    4. Repeat for every service attached to the exporter you want to remove.

    The data exporter is now unattached from all services. However, it still exists in your project.

  2. Delete the exporter on the project level

    1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters
    2. Next to the exporter you want to edit, click menu > Delete
    3. Confirm that you want to delete the data exporter.

Keywords

integrationmetricsazure monitoralerting

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousExport to Amazon CloudwatchNextExport to Datadog

Related Content

Export metrics to Datadog
Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring, observability, and security platform. Create an exporter in Tiger Cloud and export telemetry metrics of your service
Export metrics to Amazon Cloudwatch
Amazon Cloudwatch is a monitoring and observability service. Create an exporter in Tiger Cloud and export telemetry metrics of your service
Export metrics to Prometheus
Prometheus is an open-source monitoring system. Learn to integrate Prometheus with Tiger Cloud and export telemetry metrics of your service
Monitor your Tiger Cloud services
View logs, metrics, and performance insights for your services in Tiger Cloud. Get actionable tips to improve your service performance
Alerting
Setting up database alerting can help monitor performance, data integrity, resource usage, and more. Tiger Cloud integrates with a variety of alerting tools within the Postgres ecosystem
Metrics and logging
Tiger Cloud enables you to monitor your services using the built-in metrics or by integrating third-party services. See the options available in Tiger Console