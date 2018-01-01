Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

You can export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to Azure Monitor . Available metrics include CPU usage, RAM usage, and storage. This integration is available for Scale or Enterprise pricing plans.

This page shows you how to create an Azure Monitor exporter in Tiger Console, and manage the lifecycle of data exporters.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with real-time analytics enabled.

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on AWS.

Tiger Cloud data exporters send telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to third-party monitoring tools. You create an exporter on the project level:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Click New exporter Select Metrics for Data type and Azure Monitor for provider Expand image Choose the region for your exporter Provide a name for your exporter The exporter name appears in Tiger Console, best practice is to make this name easily understandable. Add your connection string Learn where to find your connection string. Click Create exporter Your exporter is created and added to the list of already existing exporters.

This section shows you how to attach, edit, and delete a data exporter.

To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.

To attach an exporter:

In Tiger Console , choose the service Click Operations > Exporters Select the exporter, then click Attach exporter If you are attaching a first Logs data type exporter, restart the service

You can now monitor your service metrics.

To update a data exporter:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu > Edit Edit the exporter fields and save your changes

To remove a data exporter that you no longer need: