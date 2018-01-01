Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can query data from a hypertable using a standard SELECT command. All SQL clauses and features are supported.

Here are some examples of basic SELECT queries.

Return the 100 most-recent entries in the table conditions . Order the rows from newest to oldest:

SELECT * FROM conditions ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 100 ; Copy

Return the number of entries written to the table conditions in the last 12 hours:

SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM conditions WHERE time > NOW ( ) - INTERVAL '12 hours' ; Copy

Here are some examples of more advanced SELECT queries.

Get information about the weather conditions at each location, for each 15-minute period within the last 3 hours. Calculate the number of measurements taken, the maximum temperature, and the maximum humidity. Order the results by maximum temperature.

This examples uses the time_bucket function to aggregate data into 15-minute buckets:

SELECT time_bucket ( '15 minutes' , time ) AS fifteen_min , location , COUNT ( * ) , MAX ( temperature ) AS max_temp , MAX ( humidity ) AS max_hum FROM conditions WHERE time > NOW ( ) - INTERVAL '3 hours' GROUP BY fifteen_min , location ORDER BY fifteen_min DESC , max_temp DESC ; Copy

Count the number of distinct locations with air conditioning that have reported data in the last day: