Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
You can query data from a hypertable using a standard
SELECT command. All SQL clauses and features are supported.
Here are some examples of basic
SELECT queries.
Return the 100 most-recent entries in the table
conditions. Order the rows
from newest to oldest:
SELECT * FROM conditions ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 100;
Return the number of entries written to the table
conditions in the last 12
hours:
SELECT COUNT(*) FROM conditionsWHERE time > NOW() - INTERVAL '12 hours';
Here are some examples of more advanced
SELECT queries.
Get information about the weather conditions at each location, for each 15-minute period within the last 3 hours. Calculate the number of measurements taken, the maximum temperature, and the maximum humidity. Order the results by maximum temperature.
This examples uses the
time_bucket function to aggregate data
into 15-minute buckets:
SELECT time_bucket('15 minutes', time) AS fifteen_min,location,COUNT(*),MAX(temperature) AS max_temp,MAX(humidity) AS max_humFROM conditionsWHERE time > NOW() - INTERVAL '3 hours'GROUP BY fifteen_min, locationORDER BY fifteen_min DESC, max_temp DESC;
Count the number of distinct locations with air conditioning that have reported data in the last day:
SELECT COUNT(DISTINCT location) FROM conditionsJOIN locationsON conditions.location = locations.locationWHERE locations.air_conditioning = TrueAND time > NOW() - INTERVAL '1 day';
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.