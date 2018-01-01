Latest

About querying data

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Querying data in TimescaleDB works just like querying data in Postgres. You can reuse your existing queries if you're moving from another Postgres database.

TimescaleDB also provides some additional features to help with data analysis:

  • Use PopSQL to work on data with centralized SQL queries, interactive visuals and real-time collaboration
  • The SkipScan feature speeds up DISTINCT queries
  • Hyperfunctions improve the experience of writing many data analysis queries
  • Function pipelines bring functional programming to SQL queries, making it easier to perform consecutive transformations of data

Keywords

queries

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousQuery dataNextSELECT data

Related Content

Query data
Query data with SELECT, get faster queries with SkipScan, and run advanced analytics - all while getting extra benefits from TimescaleDB architecture and query planning
SELECT data
Query data from a hypertable in TimescaleDB using the standard SELECT command
Get faster DISTINCT queries with SkipScan
Speed up DISTINCT queries by setting up a hypertable to take advantage of SkipScan
Troubleshooting queries
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in queries
Perform advanced analytic queries
Perform real-time data analysis using native Postgres queries and TimescaleDB hyperfunctions
Jobs in TimescaleDB
Increase efficiency and reduce overhead by automating routine tasks. Set up custom jobs on top of TimescaleDB policies