You can use TimescaleDB for a variety of analytical queries. Some of these queries are native Postgres, and some are additional functions provided by TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit. This section contains the most common and useful analytic queries.
Use
percentile_cont to calculate percentiles. You can also
use this function to look for the fiftieth percentile, or median. For example, to
find the median temperature:
SELECT percentile_cont(0.5)WITHIN GROUP (ORDER BY temperature)FROM conditions;
You can also use TimescaleDB Toolkit to find the approximate percentile.
Use
sum(sum(column)) OVER(ORDER BY group) to find the cumulative sum. For
example:
SELECT location, sum(sum(temperature)) OVER(ORDER BY location)FROM conditionsGROUP BY location;
For a simple moving average, use the
OVER windowing function over a number of
rows, then compute an aggregation function over those rows. For example, to find
the smoothed temperature of a device by averaging the ten most recent readings:
SELECT time, AVG(temperature) OVER(ORDER BY timeROWS BETWEEN 9 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW)AS smooth_tempFROM conditionsWHERE location = 'garage' and time > NOW() - INTERVAL '1 day'ORDER BY time DESC;
To calculate the increase in a value, you need to account for counter resets. Counter resets can occur if a host reboots or container restarts. This example finds the number of bytes sent, and takes counter resets into account:
SELECTtime,(CASEWHEN bytes_sent >= lag(bytes_sent) OVER wTHEN bytes_sent - lag(bytes_sent) OVER wWHEN lag(bytes_sent) OVER w IS NULL THEN NULLELSE bytes_sentEND) AS "bytes"FROM netWHERE interface = 'eth0' AND time > NOW() - INTERVAL '1 day'WINDOW w AS (ORDER BY time)ORDER BY time
Like increase, rate applies to a situation with monotonically increasing counters. If your sample interval is variable or you use different sampling intervals between different series, it is helpful to normalize the values to a common time interval to make the calculated values comparable. This example finds bytes per second sent, and takes counter resets into account:
SELECTtime,(CASEWHEN bytes_sent >= lag(bytes_sent) OVER wTHEN bytes_sent - lag(bytes_sent) OVER wWHEN lag(bytes_sent) OVER w IS NULL THEN NULLELSE bytes_sentEND) / extract(epoch from time - lag(time) OVER w) AS "bytes_per_second"FROM netWHERE interface = 'eth0' AND time > NOW() - INTERVAL '1 day'WINDOW w AS (ORDER BY time)ORDER BY time
In many monitoring and IoT use cases, devices or sensors report metrics that do not change frequently, and any changes are considered anomalies. When you query for these changes in values over time, you usually do not want to transmit all the values, but only the values where changes were observed. This helps to minimize the amount of data sent. You can use a combination of window functions and subselects to achieve this. This example uses diffs to filter rows where values have not changed and only transmits rows where values have changed:
SELECT time, value FROM (SELECT time,value,value - LAG(value) OVER (ORDER BY time) AS diffFROM hypertable) htWHERE diff IS NULL OR diff != 0;
To group your data by some field, and calculate the change in a metric within
each group, use
LAG ... OVER (PARTITION BY ...). For example, given some
weather data, calculate the change in temperature for each city:
SELECT ts, city_name, temp_deltaFROM (SELECTts,city_name,avg_temp - LAG(avg_temp) OVER (PARTITION BY city_name ORDER BY ts) as temp_deltaFROM weather_metrics_daily) AS temp_changeWHERE temp_delta IS NOT NULLORDER BY bucket;
The
time_bucket function in TimescaleDB extends the Postgres
date_bin function. Time bucket accepts arbitrary time intervals,
as well as optional offsets, and returns the bucket start time. For example:
SELECT time_bucket('5 minutes', time) AS five_min, avg(cpu)FROM metricsGROUP BY five_minORDER BY five_min DESC LIMIT 12;
The
first and
last functions allow you to get
the value of one column as ordered by another. This is commonly used in an
aggregation. These examples find the last element of a group:
SELECT location, last(temperature, time)FROM conditionsGROUP BY location;
SELECT time_bucket('5 minutes', time) five_min, location, last(temperature, time)FROM conditionsGROUP BY five_min, locationORDER BY five_min DESC LIMIT 12;
The
histogram function allows you to generate a
histogram of your data. This example defines a histogram with five buckets
defined over the range 60 to 85. The generated histogram has seven bins; the
first is for values below the minimum threshold of 60, the middle five bins are
for values in the stated range and the last is for values above 85:
SELECT location, COUNT(*),histogram(temperature, 60.0, 85.0, 5)FROM conditionsWHERE time > NOW() - INTERVAL '7 days'GROUP BY location;
This query outputs data like this:
location | count | histogram------------+-------+-------------------------office | 10080 | {0,0,3860,6220,0,0,0}basement | 10080 | {0,6056,4024,0,0,0,0}garage | 10080 | {0,2679,957,2420,2150,1874,0}
You can display records for a selected time range, even if no data exists for part of the range. This is often called gap filling, and usually involves an operation to record a null value for any missing data.
In this example, the trading data that includes a
time timestamp, the
asset_code being traded, the
price of the asset, and the
volume of the
asset being traded is used.
Create a query for the volume of the asset 'TIMS' being traded every day for the month of September:
SELECTtime_bucket('1 day', time) AS date,sum(volume) AS volumeFROM tradesWHERE asset_code = 'TIMS'AND time >= '2021-09-01' AND time < '2021-10-01'GROUP BY dateORDER BY date DESC;
This query outputs data like this:
date | volume------------------------+--------2021-09-29 00:00:00+00 | 113152021-09-28 00:00:00+00 | 82162021-09-27 00:00:00+00 | 55912021-09-26 00:00:00+00 | 91822021-09-25 00:00:00+00 | 143592021-09-22 00:00:00+00 | 9855
You can see from the output that no records are included for 09-23, 09-24, or
09-30, because no trade data was recorded for those days. To include time
records for each missing day, you can use the
time_bucket_gapfill
function, which generates a series of time buckets according to a given interval
across a time range. In this example, the interval is one day, across the month
of September:
SELECTtime_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS date,sum(volume) AS volumeFROM tradesWHERE asset_code = 'TIMS'AND time >= '2021-09-01' AND time < '2021-10-01'GROUP BY dateORDER BY date DESC;
This query outputs data like this:
date | volume------------------------+--------2021-09-30 00:00:00+00 |2021-09-29 00:00:00+00 | 113152021-09-28 00:00:00+00 | 82162021-09-27 00:00:00+00 | 55912021-09-26 00:00:00+00 | 91822021-09-25 00:00:00+00 | 143592021-09-24 00:00:00+00 |2021-09-23 00:00:00+00 |2021-09-22 00:00:00+00 | 9855
You can also use the
time_bucket_gapfill function to generate data
points that also include timestamps. This can be useful for graphic libraries
that require even null values to have a timestamp so that they can accurately
draw gaps in a graph. In this example, you generate 1080 data points across the
last two weeks, fill in the gaps with null values, and give each null value a
timestamp:
SELECTtime_bucket_gapfill(INTERVAL '2 weeks' / 1080, time, now() - INTERVAL '2 weeks', now()) AS btime,sum(volume) AS volumeFROM tradesWHERE asset_code = 'TIMS'AND time >= now() - INTERVAL '2 weeks' AND time < now()GROUP BY btimeORDER BY btime;
This query outputs data like this:
btime | volume------------------------+----------2021-03-09 17:28:00+00 | 1085.252021-03-09 17:46:40+00 | 1020.422021-03-09 18:05:20+00 |2021-03-09 18:24:00+00 | 1031.252021-03-09 18:42:40+00 | 1049.092021-03-09 19:01:20+00 | 1083.802021-03-09 19:20:00+00 | 1092.662021-03-09 19:38:40+00 |2021-03-09 19:57:20+00 | 1048.422021-03-09 20:16:00+00 | 1063.172021-03-09 20:34:40+00 | 1054.102021-03-09 20:53:20+00 | 1037.78
If your data collections only record rows when the actual value changes, your visualizations might still need all data points to properly display your results. In this situation, you can carry forward the last observed value to fill the gap. For example:
SELECTtime_bucket_gapfill(INTERVAL '5 min', time, now() - INTERVAL '2 weeks', now()) as 5min,meter_id,locf(avg(data_value)) AS data_valueFROM my_hypertableWHEREtime > now() - INTERVAL '2 weeks'AND meter_id IN (1,2,3,4)GROUP BY 5min, meter_id
You can find the last point for each unique item in your database. For example, the last recorded measurement from each IoT device, the last location of each item in asset tracking, or the last price of a security. The standard approach to minimize the amount of data to be searched for the last point is to use a time predicate to tightly bound the amount of time, or the number of chunks, to traverse. This method does not work unless all items have at least one record within the time range. A more robust method is to use a last point query to determine the last record for each unique item.
In this example, useful for asset tracking or fleet management, you create a metadata table for each vehicle being tracked, and a second time-series table containing the vehicle's location at a given time:
CREATE TABLE vehicles (vehicle_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,vin_number CHAR(17),last_checkup TIMESTAMP);CREATE TABLE location (time TIMESTAMP NOT NULL,vehicle_id INTEGER REFERENCES vehicles (vehicle_id),latitude FLOAT,longitude FLOAT) WITH (tsdb.hypertable);
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning
column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a
columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and
aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the
columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
after or
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must
remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
You can use the first table, which gives a distinct set of vehicles, to
perform a
LATERAL JOIN against the location table:
SELECT data.* FROM vehicles vINNER JOIN LATERAL (SELECT * FROM location lWHERE l.vehicle_id = v.vehicle_idORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 1) AS dataON trueORDER BY v.vehicle_id, data.time DESC;time | vehicle_id | latitude | longitude----------------------------+------------+-----------+-------------2017-12-19 20:58:20.071784 | 72 | 40.753690 | -73.9803402017-12-20 11:19:30.837041 | 156 | 40.729265 | -73.9936112017-12-15 18:54:01.185027 | 231 | 40.350437 | -74.651954
This approach requires keeping a separate table of distinct item identifiers or
names. You can do this by using a foreign key from the hypertable to the
metadata table, as shown in the
REFERENCES definition in the example.
The metadata table can be populated through business logic, for example when a vehicle is first registered with the system. Alternatively, you can dynamically populate it using a trigger when inserts or updates are performed against the hypertable. For example:
CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION create_vehicle_trigger_fn()RETURNS TRIGGER LANGUAGE PLPGSQL AS$BODY$BEGININSERT INTO vehicles VALUES(NEW.vehicle_id, NULL, NULL) ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING;RETURN NEW;END$BODY$;CREATE TRIGGER create_vehicle_triggerBEFORE INSERT OR UPDATE ON locationFOR EACH ROW EXECUTE PROCEDURE create_vehicle_trigger_fn();
You could also implement this functionality without a separate metadata table by
performing a loose index scan over the
location
hypertable, although this requires more compute resources. Alternatively, you
speed up your
SELECT DISTINCT queries by structuring them so that TimescaleDB can
use its SkipScan feature.
Keywords
