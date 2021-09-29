Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can use TimescaleDB for a variety of analytical queries. Some of these queries are native Postgres, and some are additional functions provided by TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit. This section contains the most common and useful analytic queries.

Use percentile_cont to calculate percentiles. You can also use this function to look for the fiftieth percentile, or median. For example, to find the median temperature:

SELECT percentile_cont ( 0.5 ) WITHIN GROUP ( ORDER BY temperature ) FROM conditions ; Copy

You can also use TimescaleDB Toolkit to find the approximate percentile.

Use sum(sum(column)) OVER(ORDER BY group) to find the cumulative sum. For example:

SELECT location , sum ( sum ( temperature ) ) OVER ( ORDER BY location ) FROM conditions GROUP BY location ; Copy

For a simple moving average, use the OVER windowing function over a number of rows, then compute an aggregation function over those rows. For example, to find the smoothed temperature of a device by averaging the ten most recent readings:

SELECT time , AVG ( temperature ) OVER ( ORDER BY time ROWS BETWEEN 9 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS smooth_temp FROM conditions WHERE location = 'garage' and time > NOW ( ) - INTERVAL '1 day' ORDER BY time DESC ; Copy

To calculate the increase in a value, you need to account for counter resets. Counter resets can occur if a host reboots or container restarts. This example finds the number of bytes sent, and takes counter resets into account:

SELECT time , ( CASE WHEN bytes_sent >= lag ( bytes_sent ) OVER w THEN bytes_sent - lag ( bytes_sent ) OVER w WHEN lag ( bytes_sent ) OVER w IS NULL THEN NULL ELSE bytes_sent END ) AS "bytes" FROM net WHERE interface = 'eth0' AND time > NOW ( ) - INTERVAL '1 day' WINDOW w AS ( ORDER BY time ) ORDER BY time Copy

Like increase, rate applies to a situation with monotonically increasing counters. If your sample interval is variable or you use different sampling intervals between different series, it is helpful to normalize the values to a common time interval to make the calculated values comparable. This example finds bytes per second sent, and takes counter resets into account:

SELECT time , ( CASE WHEN bytes_sent >= lag ( bytes_sent ) OVER w THEN bytes_sent - lag ( bytes_sent ) OVER w WHEN lag ( bytes_sent ) OVER w IS NULL THEN NULL ELSE bytes_sent END ) / extract ( epoch from time - lag ( time ) OVER w ) AS "bytes_per_second" FROM net WHERE interface = 'eth0' AND time > NOW ( ) - INTERVAL '1 day' WINDOW w AS ( ORDER BY time ) ORDER BY time Copy

In many monitoring and IoT use cases, devices or sensors report metrics that do not change frequently, and any changes are considered anomalies. When you query for these changes in values over time, you usually do not want to transmit all the values, but only the values where changes were observed. This helps to minimize the amount of data sent. You can use a combination of window functions and subselects to achieve this. This example uses diffs to filter rows where values have not changed and only transmits rows where values have changed:

SELECT time , value FROM ( SELECT time , value , value - LAG ( value ) OVER ( ORDER BY time ) AS diff FROM hypertable ) ht WHERE diff IS NULL OR diff != 0 ; Copy

To group your data by some field, and calculate the change in a metric within each group, use LAG ... OVER (PARTITION BY ...) . For example, given some weather data, calculate the change in temperature for each city:

SELECT ts , city_name , temp_delta FROM ( SELECT ts , city_name , avg_temp - LAG ( avg_temp ) OVER ( PARTITION BY city_name ORDER BY ts ) as temp_delta FROM weather_metrics_daily ) AS temp_change WHERE temp_delta IS NOT NULL ORDER BY bucket ; Copy

The time_bucket function in TimescaleDB extends the Postgres date_bin function. Time bucket accepts arbitrary time intervals, as well as optional offsets, and returns the bucket start time. For example:

SELECT time_bucket ( '5 minutes' , time ) AS five_min , avg ( cpu ) FROM metrics GROUP BY five_min ORDER BY five_min DESC LIMIT 12 ; Copy

The first and last functions allow you to get the value of one column as ordered by another. This is commonly used in an aggregation. These examples find the last element of a group:

SELECT location , last ( temperature , time ) FROM conditions GROUP BY location ; Copy

SELECT time_bucket ( '5 minutes' , time ) five_min , location , last ( temperature , time ) FROM conditions GROUP BY five_min , location ORDER BY five_min DESC LIMIT 12 ; Copy

The histogram function allows you to generate a histogram of your data. This example defines a histogram with five buckets defined over the range 60 to 85. The generated histogram has seven bins; the first is for values below the minimum threshold of 60, the middle five bins are for values in the stated range and the last is for values above 85:

SELECT location , COUNT ( * ) , histogram ( temperature , 60.0 , 85.0 , 5 ) FROM conditions WHERE time > NOW ( ) - INTERVAL '7 days' GROUP BY location ; Copy

This query outputs data like this:

location | count | histogram ------------+-------+------------------------- office | 10080 | {0,0,3860,6220,0,0,0} basement | 10080 | {0,6056,4024,0,0,0,0} garage | 10080 | {0,2679,957,2420,2150,1874,0} Copy

You can display records for a selected time range, even if no data exists for part of the range. This is often called gap filling, and usually involves an operation to record a null value for any missing data.

In this example, the trading data that includes a time timestamp, the asset_code being traded, the price of the asset, and the volume of the asset being traded is used.

Create a query for the volume of the asset 'TIMS' being traded every day for the month of September:

SELECT time_bucket ( '1 day' , time ) AS date , sum ( volume ) AS volume FROM trades WHERE asset_code = 'TIMS' AND time >= '2021-09-01' AND time < '2021-10-01' GROUP BY date ORDER BY date DESC ; Copy

This query outputs data like this:

date | volume ------------------------+-------- 2021-09-29 00:00:00+00 | 11315 2021-09-28 00:00:00+00 | 8216 2021-09-27 00:00:00+00 | 5591 2021-09-26 00:00:00+00 | 9182 2021-09-25 00:00:00+00 | 14359 2021-09-22 00:00:00+00 | 9855 Copy

You can see from the output that no records are included for 09-23, 09-24, or 09-30, because no trade data was recorded for those days. To include time records for each missing day, you can use the time_bucket_gapfill function, which generates a series of time buckets according to a given interval across a time range. In this example, the interval is one day, across the month of September:

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill ( '1 day' , time ) AS date , sum ( volume ) AS volume FROM trades WHERE asset_code = 'TIMS' AND time >= '2021-09-01' AND time < '2021-10-01' GROUP BY date ORDER BY date DESC ; Copy

This query outputs data like this:

date | volume ------------------------+-------- 2021-09-30 00:00:00+00 | 2021-09-29 00:00:00+00 | 11315 2021-09-28 00:00:00+00 | 8216 2021-09-27 00:00:00+00 | 5591 2021-09-26 00:00:00+00 | 9182 2021-09-25 00:00:00+00 | 14359 2021-09-24 00:00:00+00 | 2021-09-23 00:00:00+00 | 2021-09-22 00:00:00+00 | 9855 Copy

You can also use the time_bucket_gapfill function to generate data points that also include timestamps. This can be useful for graphic libraries that require even null values to have a timestamp so that they can accurately draw gaps in a graph. In this example, you generate 1080 data points across the last two weeks, fill in the gaps with null values, and give each null value a timestamp:

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill ( INTERVAL '2 weeks' / 1080 , time , now ( ) - INTERVAL '2 weeks' , now ( ) ) AS btime , sum ( volume ) AS volume FROM trades WHERE asset_code = 'TIMS' AND time >= now ( ) - INTERVAL '2 weeks' AND time < now ( ) GROUP BY btime ORDER BY btime ; Copy

This query outputs data like this:

btime | volume ------------------------+---------- 2021-03-09 17:28:00+00 | 1085.25 2021-03-09 17:46:40+00 | 1020.42 2021-03-09 18:05:20+00 | 2021-03-09 18:24:00+00 | 1031.25 2021-03-09 18:42:40+00 | 1049.09 2021-03-09 19:01:20+00 | 1083.80 2021-03-09 19:20:00+00 | 1092.66 2021-03-09 19:38:40+00 | 2021-03-09 19:57:20+00 | 1048.42 2021-03-09 20:16:00+00 | 1063.17 2021-03-09 20:34:40+00 | 1054.10 2021-03-09 20:53:20+00 | 1037.78 Copy

If your data collections only record rows when the actual value changes, your visualizations might still need all data points to properly display your results. In this situation, you can carry forward the last observed value to fill the gap. For example:

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill ( INTERVAL '5 min' , time , now ( ) - INTERVAL '2 weeks' , now ( ) ) as 5 min , meter_id , locf ( avg ( data_value ) ) AS data_value FROM my_hypertable WHERE time > now ( ) - INTERVAL '2 weeks' AND meter_id IN ( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ) GROUP BY 5 min , meter_id Copy

You can find the last point for each unique item in your database. For example, the last recorded measurement from each IoT device, the last location of each item in asset tracking, or the last price of a security. The standard approach to minimize the amount of data to be searched for the last point is to use a time predicate to tightly bound the amount of time, or the number of chunks, to traverse. This method does not work unless all items have at least one record within the time range. A more robust method is to use a last point query to determine the last record for each unique item.

In this example, useful for asset tracking or fleet management, you create a metadata table for each vehicle being tracked, and a second time-series table containing the vehicle's location at a given time:

CREATE TABLE vehicles ( vehicle_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , vin_number CHAR ( 17 ) , last_checkup TIMESTAMP ) ; CREATE TABLE location ( time TIMESTAMP NOT NULL , vehicle_id INTEGER REFERENCES vehicles ( vehicle_id ) , latitude FLOAT , longitude FLOAT ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable ) ; Copy

When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.

You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change after or created_before , the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.

You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.

You can use the first table, which gives a distinct set of vehicles, to perform a LATERAL JOIN against the location table:

SELECT data . * FROM vehicles v INNER JOIN LATERAL ( SELECT * FROM location l WHERE l . vehicle_id = v . vehicle_id ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 1 ) AS data ON true ORDER BY v . vehicle_id , data . time DESC ; time | vehicle_id | latitude | longitude 2017 - 12 - 19 20 : 58 : 20.071784 | 72 | 40.753690 | - 73.980340 2017 - 12 - 20 11 : 19 : 30.837041 | 156 | 40.729265 | - 73.993611 2017 - 12 - 15 18 : 54 : 01.185027 | 231 | 40.350437 | - 74.651954 Copy

This approach requires keeping a separate table of distinct item identifiers or names. You can do this by using a foreign key from the hypertable to the metadata table, as shown in the REFERENCES definition in the example.

The metadata table can be populated through business logic, for example when a vehicle is first registered with the system. Alternatively, you can dynamically populate it using a trigger when inserts or updates are performed against the hypertable. For example:

CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION create_vehicle_trigger_fn ( ) RETURNS TRIGGER LANGUAGE PLPGSQL AS $BODY$ BEGIN INSERT INTO vehicles VALUES ( NEW . vehicle_id , NULL , NULL ) ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING ; RETURN NEW ; END $BODY$ ; CREATE TRIGGER create_vehicle_trigger BEFORE INSERT OR UPDATE ON location FOR EACH ROW EXECUTE PROCEDURE create_vehicle_trigger_fn ( ) ; Copy