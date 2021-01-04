Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
The
time_bucket function helps you group in a hypertable so you can
perform aggregate calculations over arbitrary time intervals. It is usually used
in combination with
GROUP BY for this purpose.
This section shows examples of
time_bucket use. To learn how time buckets
work, see the about time buckets section.
Group data into time buckets and calculate a summary value for a column. For
example, calculate the average daily temperature in a table named
weather_conditions. The table has a time column named
time and a
temperature column:
SELECT time_bucket('1 day', time) AS bucket,avg(temperature) AS avg_tempFROM weather_conditionsGROUP BY bucketORDER BY bucket ASC;
The
time_bucket function returns the start time of the bucket. In this
example, the first bucket starts at midnight on November 15, 2016, and
aggregates all the data from that day:
bucket | avg_temp-----------------------+---------------------2016-11-15 00:00:00+00 | 68.37043916666658212016-11-16 00:00:00+00 | 67.0816684374999347
By default, the
time_bucket column shows the start time of the bucket. If you
prefer to show the end time, you can shift the displayed time using a
mathematical operation on
time.
For example, you can calculate the minimum and maximum CPU usage for 5-minute
intervals, and show the end of time of the interval. The example table is named
metrics. It has a time column named
time and a CPU usage column named
cpu:
SELECT time_bucket('5 min', time) + '5 min' AS bucket,min(cpu),max(cpu)FROM metricsGROUP BY bucketORDER BY bucket DESC;
The addition of
+ '5 min' changes the displayed timestamp to the end of the
bucket. It doesn't change the range of times spanned by the bucket.
To change the time range spanned by the buckets, use the
offset parameter,
which takes an
INTERVAL argument. A positive offset shifts the start and end
time of the buckets later. A negative offset shifts the start and end time of
the buckets earlier.
For example, you can calculate the average CPU usage for 5-hour intervals, and shift the start and end times of all buckets 1 hour later:
SELECT time_bucket('5 hours', time, '1 hour'::INTERVAL) AS bucket,avg(cpu)FROM metricsGROUP BY bucketORDER BY bucket DESC;
Time buckets are usually used together with
GROUP BY to aggregate data. But
you can also run
time_bucket on a single time value. This is useful for
testing and learning, because you can see what bucket a value falls into.
For example, to see the 1-week time bucket into which January 5, 2021 would fall, run:
SELECT time_bucket(INTERVAL '1 week', TIMESTAMP '2021-01-05');
The function returns
2021-01-04 00:00:00. The start time of the time bucket is
the Monday of that week, at midnight.
Keywords
