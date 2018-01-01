Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with time buckets.
ERROR: cannot create continuous aggregate with incompatible bucket widthDETAIL: Time bucket width of "<BUCKET>" [1 year] should be multiple of the time bucket width of "<BUCKET>" [1 day].
If you attempt to create a hierarchical continuous aggregate, you must use compatible time buckets. You can't create a continuous aggregate with a fixed-width time bucket on top of a continuous aggregate with a variable-width time bucket. For more information, see the restrictions section in hierarchical continuous aggregates.
