This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with time buckets.

ERROR: cannot create continuous aggregate with incompatible bucket width DETAIL: Time bucket width of "<BUCKET>" [ 1 year ] should be multiple of the time bucket width of "<BUCKET>" [ 1 day ] .

If you attempt to create a hierarchical continuous aggregate, you must use compatible time buckets. You can't create a continuous aggregate with a fixed-width time bucket on top of a continuous aggregate with a variable-width time bucket. For more information, see the restrictions section in hierarchical continuous aggregates.