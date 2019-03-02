Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with continuous aggregates.

Hierarchical continuous aggregate fails with incompatible bucket width ERROR: cannot create continuous aggregate with incompatible bucket width DETAIL: Time bucket width of "<BUCKET>" [ 1 year ] should be multiple of the time bucket width of "<BUCKET>" [ 1 day ] . If you attempt to create a hierarchical continuous aggregate, you must use compatible time buckets. You can't create a continuous aggregate with a fixed-width time bucket on top of a continuous aggregate with a variable-width time bucket. For more information, see the restrictions section in hierarchical continuous aggregates.

Continuous aggregate watermark is in the future Continuous aggregates use a watermark to indicate which time buckets have already been materialized. When you query a continuous aggregate, your query returns materialized data from before the watermark. It returns real-time, non-materialized data from after the watermark. In certain cases, the watermark might be in the future. If this happens, all buckets, including the most recent bucket, are materialized and below the watermark. No real-time data is returned. This might happen if you refresh your continuous aggregate over the time window <START_TIME>, NULL , which materializes all recent data. It might also happen if you create a continuous aggregate using the WITH DATA option. This also implicitly refreshes your continuous aggregate with a window of NULL, NULL . To fix this, create a new continuous aggregate using the WITH NO DATA option. Then use a policy to refresh this continuous aggregate over an explicit time window. Creating a new continuous aggregate with an explicit refresh window Create a continuous aggregate using the WITH NO DATA option: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW < continuous_aggregate_name > WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '<interval>' , < partition_column > ) , < other_columns_to_select > , . . . FROM < hypertable > GROUP BY bucket , < optional_other_columns > WITH NO DATA ; Copy Refresh the continuous aggregate using a policy with an explicit end_offset . For example: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( '<continuous_aggregate_name>' , start_offset = > INTERVAL '30 day' , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 hour' ) ; Copy Check your new continuous aggregate's watermark to make sure it is in the past, not the future. Get the ID for the materialization hypertable that contains the actual continuous aggregate data: SELECT id FROM _timescaledb_catalog . hypertable WHERE table_name = ( SELECT materialization_hypertable_name FROM timescaledb_information . continuous_aggregates WHERE view_name = '<continuous_aggregate_name>' ) ; Copy Use the returned ID to query for the watermark's timestamp: For TimescaleDB >= 2.12: SELECT COALESCE ( _timescaledb_functions . to_timestamp ( _timescaledb_functions . cagg_watermark ( < ID > ) ) , '-infinity' :: timestamp with time zone ) ; Copy For TimescaleDB < 2.12: SELECT COALESCE ( _timescaledb_internal . to_timestamp ( _timescaledb_internal . cagg_watermark ( < ID > ) ) , '-infinity' :: timestamp with time zone ) ; Copy Warning If you choose to delete your old continuous aggregate after creating a new one, beware of historical data loss. If your old continuous aggregate contained data that you dropped from your original hypertable, for example through a data retention policy, the dropped data is not included in your new continuous aggregate.

Continuous aggregate doesn't refresh with newly inserted historical data Materialized views are generally used with ordered data. If you insert historic data, or data that is not related to the current time, you need to refresh policies and reevaluate the values that are dragging from past to present. You can set up an after insert rule for your hypertable or upsert to trigger something that can validate what needs to be refreshed as the data is merged. Let's say you inserted ordered timeframes named A, B, D, and F, and you already have a continuous aggregation looking for this data. If you now insert E, you need to refresh E and F. However, if you insert C we'll need to refresh C, D, E and F. For example: A, B, D, and F are already materialized in a view with all data. To insert C, split the data into AB and DEF subsets. AB are consistent and the materialized data is too; you only need to reuse it. Insert C, DEF , and refresh policies after C. This can use a lot of resources to process, especially if you have any important data in the past that also needs to be brought to the present. Consider an example where you have 300 columns on a single hypertable and use, for example, five of them in a continuous aggregation. In this case, it could be hard to refresh and would make more sense to isolate these columns in another hypertable. Alternatively, you might create one hypertable per metric and refresh them independently.

Hypertable retention policy isn't applying to continuous aggregates A retention policy set on a hypertable does not apply to any continuous aggregates made from the hypertable. This allows you to set different retention periods for raw and summarized data. To apply a retention policy to a continuous aggregate, set the policy on the continuous aggregate itself.

Permissions error when migrating a continuous aggregate You might get a permissions error when migrating a continuous aggregate from old to new format using cagg_migrate . The user performing the migration must have the following permissions: Select, insert, and update permissions on the tables _timescale_catalog.continuous_agg_migrate_plan and _timescale_catalog.continuous_agg_migrate_plan_step

and Usage permissions on the sequence _timescaledb_catalog.continuous_agg_migrate_plan_step_step_id_seq To solve the problem, change to a user capable of granting permissions, and grant the following permissions to the user performing the migration: GRANT SELECT , INSERT , UPDATE ON TABLE _timescaledb_catalog . continuous_agg_migrate_plan TO < USER > ; GRANT SELECT , INSERT , UPDATE ON TABLE _timescaledb_catalog . continuous_agg_migrate_plan_step TO < USER > ; GRANT USAGE ON SEQUENCE _timescaledb_catalog . continuous_agg_migrate_plan_step_step_id_seq TO < USER > ; Copy

Queries fail when defining continuous aggregates but work on regular tables Continuous aggregates do not work on all queries. For example, TimescaleDB does not support window functions on continuous aggregates. If you use an unsupported function, you see the following error: ERROR: invalid continuous aggregate view SQL state: 0 A000 Copy The following table summarizes the aggregate functions supported in continuous aggregates: Function, clause, or feature TimescaleDB 2.6 and earlier TimescaleDB 2.7, 2.8, and 2.9 TimescaleDB 2.10 and later Parallelizable aggregate functions ✅ ✅ ✅ Non-parallelizable SQL aggregates ❌ ✅ ✅ ORDER BY ❌ ✅ ✅ Ordered-set aggregates ❌ ✅ ✅ Hypothetical-set aggregates ❌ ✅ ✅ DISTINCT in aggregate functions ❌ ✅ ✅ FILTER in aggregate functions ❌ ✅ ✅ FROM clause supports JOINS ❌ ❌ ✅ DISTINCT works in aggregate functions, not in the query definition. For example, for the table: CREATE TABLE public . candle ( symbol_id uuid NOT NULL , symbol text NOT NULL , "time" timestamp with time zone NOT NULL , open double precision NOT NULL , high double precision NOT NULL , low double precision NOT NULL , close double precision NOT NULL , volume double precision NOT NULL ) ; Copy The following works: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW candles_start_end WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' , "time" ) , COUNT ( DISTINCT symbol ) , first ( time , time ) as first_candle , last ( time , time ) as last_candle FROM candle GROUP BY 1 ; Copy

This does not: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW candles_start_end WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT DISTINCT ON ( symbol ) symbol , symbol_id , first ( time , time ) as first_candle , last ( time , time ) as last_candle FROM candle GROUP BY symbol_id ; Copy

Real-time aggregates automatically add the most recent data when you query your continuous aggregate. In other words, they include data more recent than your last materialized bucket. If you add new historical data to an already-materialized bucket, it won't be reflected in a real-time aggregate. You should wait for the next scheduled refresh, or manually refresh by calling refresh_continuous_aggregate . You can think of real-time aggregates as being eventually consistent for historical data. The following example shows how this works: Create the hypertable: CREATE TABLE conditions ( day DATE NOT NULL , city text NOT NULL , temperature INT NOT NULL ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . partition_column = 'day' , tsdb . chunk_interval = '1 day' ) ; Copy For TimescaleDB v2.23.0 and higher, the table is automatically partitioned on the first column in the table with a timestamp data type. If multiple columns are suitable candidates as a partitioning column, TimescaleDB throws an error and asks for an explicit definition. For earlier versions, set partition_column to a time column. If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.20.0 to v2.22.1 , to convert your data to the columnstore after a specific time interval, you have to call [add_columnstore_policy] after you call CREATE TABLE If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, create a Postgres relational table , then convert it using create_hypertable. You then enable hypercore with a call to ALTER TABLE. Add data to your hypertable: INSERT INTO conditions ( day , city , temperature ) VALUES ( '2021-06-14' , 'Moscow' , 26 ) , ( '2021-06-15' , 'Moscow' , 22 ) , ( '2021-06-16' , 'Moscow' , 24 ) , ( '2021-06-17' , 'Moscow' , 24 ) , ( '2021-06-18' , 'Moscow' , 27 ) , ( '2021-06-19' , 'Moscow' , 28 ) , ( '2021-06-20' , 'Moscow' , 30 ) , ( '2021-06-21' , 'Moscow' , 31 ) , ( '2021-06-22' , 'Moscow' , 34 ) , ( '2021-06-23' , 'Moscow' , 34 ) , ( '2021-06-24' , 'Moscow' , 34 ) , ( '2021-06-25' , 'Moscow' , 32 ) , ( '2021-06-26' , 'Moscow' , 32 ) , ( '2021-06-27' , 'Moscow' , 31 ) ; Copy Create a continuous aggregate but do not materialize any data: Create the continuous aggregate: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW conditions_summary WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT city , time_bucket ( '7 days' , day ) AS bucket , MIN ( temperature ) , MAX ( temperature ) FROM conditions GROUP BY city , bucket WITH NO DATA ; Copy Check your data: SELECT * FROM conditions_summary ORDER BY bucket ; Copy The query on the continuous aggregate fetches data directly from the hypertable: city bucket min max Moscow 2021-06-14 22 30 Moscow 2021-06-21 31 34 Materialize data into the continuous aggregate: Add a refresh policy: CALL refresh_continuous_aggregate ( 'conditions_summary' , '2021-06-14' , '2021-06-21' ) ; Copy Check your data: SELECT * FROM conditions_summary ORDER BY bucket ; Copy The select query returns the same data, as expected, but this time the data is fetched from the underlying materialized table city bucket min max Moscow 2021-06-14 22 30 Moscow 2021-06-21 31 34 Update the data in the previously materialized bucket: Update the data in your hypertable: UPDATE conditions SET temperature = 35 WHERE day = '2021-06-14' and city = 'Moscow' ; Copy Check your data: SELECT * FROM conditions_summary ORDER BY bucket ; Copy The updated data is not yet visible when you query the continuous aggregate. This is because these changes have not been materialized. (Similarly, any INSERTs or DELETEs would also not be visible). city bucket min max Moscow 2021-06-14 22 30 Moscow 2021-06-21 31 34 Refresh the data again to update the previously materialized region: Refresh the data: CALL refresh_continuous_aggregate ( 'conditions_summary' , '2021-06-14' , '2021-06-21' ) ; Copy Check your data: SELECT * FROM conditions_summary ORDER BY bucket ; Copy You see something like: city bucket min max Moscow 2021-06-14 22 35 Moscow 2021-06-21 31 34

Queries using locf() don't treat NULL values as missing When you have a query that uses a last observation carried forward (locf) function, the query carries forward NULL values by default. If you want the function to ignore NULL values instead, you can set treat_null_as_missing=TRUE as the second parameter in the query. For example: dev = time_bucket_gapfill | locf 12 | 0 8 | 0 4 | 0 0 | 0 - 4 | - 8 | ( 6 rows ) Copy