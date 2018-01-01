Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

This view exists for backwards compatibility. The supported views to retrieve information about compression are:

Deprecation This section describes a feature that is deprecated. We strongly recommend that you do not use this feature in a production environment. If you need more information, contact us .

Get information about compression-related settings for hypertables. Each row of the view provides information about individual orderby and segmentby columns used by compression.

How you use segmentby is the single most important thing for compression. It affects compresion rates, query performance, and what is compressed or decompressed by mutable compression.

CREATE TABLE hypertab ( a_col integer , b_col integer , c_col integer , d_col integer , e_col integer ) ; SELECT table_name FROM create_hypertable ( 'hypertab' , by_range ( 'a_col' , 864000000 ) ) ; ALTER TABLE hypertab SET ( timescaledb . compress , timescaledb . compress_segmentby = 'a_col,b_col' , timescaledb . compress_orderby = 'c_col desc, d_col asc nulls last' ) ; SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . compression_settings WHERE hypertable_name = 'hypertab' ; - [ RECORD 1 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | hypertab attname | a_col segmentby_column_index | 1 orderby_column_index | orderby_asc | orderby_nullsfirst | - [ RECORD 2 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | hypertab attname | b_col segmentby_column_index | 2 orderby_column_index | orderby_asc | orderby_nullsfirst | - [ RECORD 3 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | hypertab attname | c_col segmentby_column_index | orderby_column_index | 1 orderby_asc | f orderby_nullsfirst | t - [ RECORD 4 ] hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | hypertab attname | d_col segmentby_column_index | orderby_column_index | 2 orderby_asc | t orderby_nullsfirst | f Copy

Note The by_range dimension builder is an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.