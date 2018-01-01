Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
This view exists for backwards compatibility. The supported views to retrieve information about compression are:
- timescaledb_information.hypertable_compression_settings
- timescaledb_information.chunk_compression_settings.
Deprecation
This section describes a feature that is deprecated. We strongly recommend that you do not use this feature in a production environment. If you need more information, contact us.
Get information about compression-related settings for hypertables.
Each row of the view provides information about individual
orderby
and
segmentby columns used by compression.
How you use
segmentby is the single most important thing for compression. It
affects compresion rates, query performance, and what is compressed or
decompressed by mutable compression.
CREATE TABLE hypertab (a_col integer, b_col integer, c_col integer, d_col integer, e_col integer);SELECT table_name FROM create_hypertable('hypertab', by_range('a_col', 864000000));ALTER TABLE hypertab SET (timescaledb.compress, timescaledb.compress_segmentby = 'a_col,b_col',timescaledb.compress_orderby = 'c_col desc, d_col asc nulls last');SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.compression_settings WHERE hypertable_name = 'hypertab';-[ RECORD 1 ]----------+---------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | hypertabattname | a_colsegmentby_column_index | 1orderby_column_index |orderby_asc |orderby_nullsfirst |-[ RECORD 2 ]----------+---------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | hypertabattname | b_colsegmentby_column_index | 2orderby_column_index |orderby_asc |orderby_nullsfirst |-[ RECORD 3 ]----------+---------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | hypertabattname | c_colsegmentby_column_index |orderby_column_index | 1orderby_asc | forderby_nullsfirst | t-[ RECORD 4 ]----------+---------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | hypertabattname | d_colsegmentby_column_index |orderby_column_index | 2orderby_asc | torderby_nullsfirst | f
Note
The
by_range dimension builder is an addition to TimescaleDB 2.13.
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the hypertable
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the hypertable
attname
|TEXT
|Name of the column used in the compression settings
segmentby_column_index
|SMALLINT
|Position of attname in the compress_segmentby list
orderby_column_index
|SMALLINT
|Position of attname in the compress_orderby list
orderby_asc
|BOOLEAN
|True if this is used for order by ASC, False for order by DESC
orderby_nullsfirst
|BOOLEAN
|True if nulls are ordered first for this column, False if nulls are ordered last
