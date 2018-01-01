Latest

ALTER TABLE (Compression)

Old API since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Superseded by ALTER TABLE (Hypercore). However, compression APIs are still supported, you do not need to migrate to the hypercore APIs.

'ALTER TABLE' statement is used to turn on compression and set compression options.

By itself, this ALTER statement alone does not compress a hypertable. To do so, either create a compression policy using the add_compression_policy function or manually compress a specific hypertable chunk using the compress_chunk function.

The syntax is:

ALTER TABLE <table_name> SET (timescaledb.compress,
   timescaledb.compress_orderby = '<column_name> [ASC | DESC] [ NULLS { FIRST | LAST } ] [, ...]',
   timescaledb.compress_segmentby = '<column_name> [, ...]',
   timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval='interval'
);

Samples

Configure a hypertable that ingests device data to use compression. Here, if the hypertable is often queried about a specific device or set of devices, the compression should be segmented using the device_id for greater performance.

ALTER TABLE metrics SET (timescaledb.compress, timescaledb.compress_orderby = 'time DESC', timescaledb.compress_segmentby = 'device_id');

You can also specify compressed chunk interval without changing other compression settings:

ALTER TABLE metrics SET (timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval = '24 hours');

To disable the previously set option, set the interval to 0:

ALTER TABLE metrics SET (timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval = '0');

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
timescaledb.compressBOOLEANEnable or disable compression

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
timescaledb.compress_orderbyTEXTOrder used by compression, specified in the same way as the ORDER BY clause in a SELECT query. The default is the descending order of the hypertable's time column.
timescaledb.compress_segmentbyTEXTColumn list on which to key the compressed segments. An identifier representing the source of the data such as device_id or tags_id is usually a good candidate. The default is no segment by columns.
timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_intervalTEXTEXPERIMENTAL: Set compressed chunk time interval used to roll chunks into. This parameter compresses every chunk, and then irreversibly merges it into a previous adjacent chunk if possible, to reduce the total number of chunks in the hypertable. Note that chunks will not be split up during decompression. It should be set to a multiple of the current chunk interval. This option can be changed independently of other compression settings and does not require the timescaledb.compress argument.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
table_nameTEXTHypertable that supports compression
column_nameTEXTColumn used to order by or segment by
intervalTEXTTime interval used to roll compressed chunks into

Keywords

compression

