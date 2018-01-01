ALTER TABLE (hypercore)communityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Enable the columnstore or change the columnstore settings for a hypertable. The settings are applied on a per-chunk basis. You do not need to convert the entire hypertable back to the rowstore before changing the settings. The new settings apply only to the chunks that have not yet been converted to columnstore, the existing chunks in the columnstore do not change. This means that chunks with different columnstore settings can co-exist in the same hypertable.
TimescaleDB calculates default columnstore settings for each chunk when it is created. These settings apply to each
chunk, and not the entire hypertable. To explicitly disable the defaults, set a setting to an empty string. To remove
the current configuration and re-enable the defaults, call
ALTER TABLE <your_table_name> RESET (<columnstore_setting>);.
After you have enabled the columnstore, either:
- add_columnstore_policy: create a job that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.
- convert_to_columnstore: manually add a specific chunk in a hypertable to the columnstore.
To enable the columnstore using
ALTER TABLE:
Configure a hypertable that ingests device data to use the columnstore:
In this example, the
metricshypertable is often queried about a specific device or set of devices. Segment the hypertable by
device_idto improve query performance.ALTER TABLE metrics SET(timescaledb.enable_columnstore,timescaledb.orderby = 'time DESC',timescaledb.segmentby = 'device_id');
Specify the chunk interval without changing other columnstore settings:
Set the time interval when chunks are added to the columnstore:ALTER TABLE metrics SET (timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval = '24 hours');
To disable the option you set previously, set the interval to 0:ALTER TABLE metrics SET (timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval = '0');
The syntax is:
ALTER TABLE <table_name> SET (timescaledb.enable_columnstore,timescaledb.compress_orderby = '<column_name> [ASC | DESC] [ NULLS { FIRST | LAST } ] [, ...]',timescaledb.compress_segmentby = '<column_name> [, ...]',timescaledb.sparse_index = '<index>(<column_name>), <index>(<column_name>)'timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval='interval',ALTER <column name> SET NOT NULL,ADD CONSTRAINT <constraint_name> UNIQUE (<column name>, ... ));
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
table_name
|TEXT
|-
|✖
|The hypertable to enable columstore for.
timescaledb.enable_columnstore
|BOOLEAN
true
|✖
|Set to
false to disable columnstore.
timescaledb.compress_orderby
|TEXT
|Descending order on the time column in
table_name.
|✖
|The order in which items are used in the columnstore. Specified in the same way as an
ORDER BY clause in a
SELECT query. Setting
timescaledb.compress_orderby automatically creates an implicit min/max sparse index on the
orderby column.
timescaledb.compress_segmentby
|TEXT
|TimescaleDB looks at
pg_stats and determines an appropriate column based on the data cardinality and distribution. If
pg_stats is not available, TimescaleDB looks for an appropriate column from the existing indexes.
|✖
|Set the list of columns used to segment data in the columnstore for
table. An identifier representing the source of the data such as
device_id or
tags_id is usually a good candidate.
column_name
|TEXT
|-
|✖
|The name of the column to
orderby or
segmentby.
timescaledb.sparse_index
|TEXT
|TimescaleDB evaluates the columns you already have indexed, checks which data types are a good fit for sparse indexing, then creates a sparse index as an optimization.
|✖
|Configure the sparse indexes for compressed chunks. Requires setting
timescaledb.compress_orderby. Supported index types include:
bloom(<column_name>): a probabilistic index, effective for
= filters. Cannot be applied to
timescaledb.compress_orderby columns.
minmax(<column_name>): stores min/max values for each compressed chunk. Setting
timescaledb.compress_orderby automatically creates an implicit min/max sparse index on the
orderby column.
ALTER TABLE your_table_name RESET (timescaledb.sparse_index);.
timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval
|TEXT
|-
|✖
|EXPERIMENTAL: reduce the total number of chunks in the columnstore for
table. If you set
compress_chunk_time_interval, chunks added to the columnstore are merged with the previous adjacent chunk within
chunk_time_interval whenever possible. These chunks are irreversibly merged. If you call convert_to_rowstore, merged chunks are not split up. You can call
compress_chunk_time_interval independently of other compression settings;
timescaledb.enable_columnstore is not required.
interval
|TEXT
|-
|✖
|Set to a multiple of the chunk_time_interval for
table.
ALTER
|TEXT
|✖
|Set a specific column in the columnstore to be
NOT NULL.
ADD CONSTRAINT
|TEXT
|✖
|Add
UNIQUE constraints to data in the columnstore.
