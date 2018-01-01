Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Enable the columnstore or change the columnstore settings for a hypertable. The settings are applied on a per-chunk basis. You do not need to convert the entire hypertable back to the rowstore before changing the settings. The new settings apply only to the chunks that have not yet been converted to columnstore, the existing chunks in the columnstore do not change. This means that chunks with different columnstore settings can co-exist in the same hypertable.

TimescaleDB calculates default columnstore settings for each chunk when it is created. These settings apply to each chunk, and not the entire hypertable. To explicitly disable the defaults, set a setting to an empty string. To remove the current configuration and re-enable the defaults, call ALTER TABLE <your_table_name> RESET (<columnstore_setting>); .

After you have enabled the columnstore, either:

add_columnstore_policy: create a job that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.

convert_to_columnstore: manually add a specific chunk in a hypertable to the columnstore.

To enable the columnstore using ALTER TABLE :

Configure a hypertable that ingests device data to use the columnstore : In this example, the metrics hypertable is often queried about a specific device or set of devices. Segment the hypertable by device_id to improve query performance. ALTER TABLE metrics SET ( timescaledb . enable_columnstore , timescaledb . orderby = 'time DESC' , timescaledb . segmentby = 'device_id' ) ; Copy

Specify the chunk interval without changing other columnstore settings : Set the time interval when chunks are added to the columnstore: ALTER TABLE metrics SET ( timescaledb . compress_chunk_time_interval = '24 hours' ) ; Copy To disable the option you set previously, set the interval to 0: ALTER TABLE metrics SET ( timescaledb . compress_chunk_time_interval = '0' ) ; Copy



The syntax is:

ALTER TABLE < table_name > SET ( timescaledb . enable_columnstore , timescaledb . compress_orderby = '<column_name> [ASC | DESC] [ NULLS { FIRST | LAST } ] [, ...]' , timescaledb . compress_segmentby = '<column_name> [, ...]' , timescaledb . sparse_index = '<index>(<column_name>), <index>(<column_name>)' timescaledb . compress_chunk_time_interval = 'interval' , ALTER < column name > SET NOT NULL , ADD CONSTRAINT < constraint_name > UNIQUE ( < column name > , . . . ) ) ; Copy