Delete a job registered with the automation framework. This works for jobs as well as policies.

If the job is currently running, the process is terminated.

Samples

Delete the job with the job id 1000:

SELECT delete_job(1000);

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
job_idINTEGERTimescaleDB background job id

