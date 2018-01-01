delete_job()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Delete a job registered with the automation framework. This works for jobs as well as policies.
If the job is currently running, the process is terminated.
Delete the job with the job id 1000:
SELECT delete_job(1000);
|Name
|Type
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|TimescaleDB background job id
Keywords
