Shows information about all jobs registered with the automation framework.

Shows a job associated with the refresh policy for continuous aggregates:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . jobs ; job_id | 1001 application_name | Refresh Continuous Aggregate Policy [ 1001 ] schedule_interval | 01 : 00 : 00 max_runtime | 00 : 00 : 00 max_retries | - 1 retry_period | 01 : 00 : 00 proc_schema | _timescaledb_internal proc_name | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate owner | postgres scheduled | t config | { "start_offset" : "20 days" , "end_offset" : "10 days" , "mat_hypertable_id" : 2 } next_start | 2020 - 10 - 02 12 : 38 : 07.014042 - 04 hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal hypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2 check_schema | _timescaledb_internal check_name | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate_check Copy

Find all jobs related to compression policies (before TimescaleDB v2.20):

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . jobs where application_name like 'Compression%' ; - [ RECORD 1 ] job_id | 1002 application_name | Compression Policy [ 1002 ] schedule_interval | 15 days 12 : 00 : 00 max_runtime | 00 : 00 : 00 max_retries | - 1 retry_period | 01 : 00 : 00 proc_schema | _timescaledb_internal proc_name | policy_compression owner | postgres scheduled | t config | { "hypertable_id" : 3 , "compress_after" : "60 days" } next_start | 2020 - 10 - 18 01 : 31 : 40.493764 - 04 hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | conditions check_schema | _timescaledb_internal check_name | policy_compression_check Copy

Find all jobs related to columnstore policies (TimescaleDB v2.20 and later):

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . jobs where application_name like 'Columnstore%' ; - [ RECORD 1 ] job_id | 1002 application_name | Columnstore Policy [ 1002 ] schedule_interval | 15 days 12 : 00 : 00 max_runtime | 00 : 00 : 00 max_retries | - 1 retry_period | 01 : 00 : 00 proc_schema | _timescaledb_internal proc_name | policy_compression owner | postgres scheduled | t config | { "hypertable_id" : 3 , "compress_after" : "60 days" } next_start | 2025 - 10 - 18 01 : 31 : 40.493764 - 04 hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | conditions check_schema | _timescaledb_internal check_name | policy_compression_check Copy

Find custom jobs:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . jobs where application_name like 'User-Define%' ; - [ RECORD 1 ] job_id | 1003 application_name | User - Defined Action [ 1003 ] schedule_interval | 01 : 00 : 00 max_runtime | 00 : 00 : 00 max_retries | - 1 retry_period | 00 : 05 : 00 proc_schema | public proc_name | custom_aggregation_func owner | postgres scheduled | t config | { "type" : "function" } next_start | 2020 - 10 - 02 14 : 45 : 33.339885 - 04 hypertable_schema | hypertable_name | check_schema | NULL check_name | NULL - [ RECORD 2 ] job_id | 1004 application_name | User - Defined Action [ 1004 ] schedule_interval | 01 : 00 : 00 max_runtime | 00 : 00 : 00 max_retries | - 1 retry_period | 00 : 05 : 00 proc_schema | public proc_name | custom_retention_func owner | postgres scheduled | t config | { "type" : "function" } next_start | 2020 - 10 - 02 14 : 45 : 33.353733 - 04 hypertable_schema | hypertable_name | check_schema | NULL check_name | NULL Copy