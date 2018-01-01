Latest

timescaledb_information.jobs

Shows information about all jobs registered with the automation framework.

Samples

Shows a job associated with the refresh policy for continuous aggregates:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs;
job_id            | 1001
application_name  | Refresh Continuous Aggregate Policy [1001]
schedule_interval | 01:00:00
max_runtime       | 00:00:00
max_retries       | -1
retry_period      | 01:00:00
proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
proc_name         | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate
owner             | postgres
scheduled         | t
config            | {"start_offset": "20 days", "end_offset": "10
days", "mat_hypertable_id": 2}
next_start        | 2020-10-02 12:38:07.014042-04
hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal
hypertable_name   | _materialized_hypertable_2
check_schema      | _timescaledb_internal
check_name       | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate_check

Find all jobs related to compression policies (before TimescaleDB v2.20):

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs where application_name like 'Compression%';
-[ RECORD 1 ]-----+--------------------------------------------------
job_id            | 1002
application_name  | Compression Policy [1002]
schedule_interval | 15 days 12:00:00
max_runtime       | 00:00:00
max_retries       | -1
retry_period      | 01:00:00
proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
proc_name         | policy_compression
owner             | postgres
scheduled         | t
config            | {"hypertable_id": 3, "compress_after": "60 days"}
next_start        | 2020-10-18 01:31:40.493764-04
hypertable_schema | public
hypertable_name   | conditions
check_schema      | _timescaledb_internal
check_name        | policy_compression_check

Find all jobs related to columnstore policies (TimescaleDB v2.20 and later):

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs where application_name like 'Columnstore%';
-[ RECORD 1 ]-----+--------------------------------------------------
job_id            | 1002
application_name  | Columnstore Policy [1002]
schedule_interval | 15 days 12:00:00
max_runtime       | 00:00:00
max_retries       | -1
retry_period      | 01:00:00
proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
proc_name         | policy_compression
owner             | postgres
scheduled         | t
config            | {"hypertable_id": 3, "compress_after": "60 days"}
next_start        | 2025-10-18 01:31:40.493764-04
hypertable_schema | public
hypertable_name   | conditions
check_schema      | _timescaledb_internal
check_name        | policy_compression_check

Find custom jobs:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs where application_name like 'User-Define%';
-[ RECORD 1 ]-----+------------------------------
job_id            | 1003
application_name  | User-Defined Action [1003]
schedule_interval | 01:00:00
max_runtime       | 00:00:00
max_retries       | -1
retry_period      | 00:05:00
proc_schema       | public
proc_name         | custom_aggregation_func
owner             | postgres
scheduled         | t
config            | {"type": "function"}
next_start        | 2020-10-02 14:45:33.339885-04
hypertable_schema |
hypertable_name   |
check_schema      | NULL
check_name        | NULL
-[ RECORD 2 ]-----+------------------------------
job_id            | 1004
application_name  | User-Defined Action [1004]
schedule_interval | 01:00:00
max_runtime       | 00:00:00
max_retries       | -1
retry_period      | 00:05:00
proc_schema       | public
proc_name         | custom_retention_func
owner             | postgres
scheduled         | t
config            | {"type": "function"}
next_start        | 2020-10-02 14:45:33.353733-04
hypertable_schema |
hypertable_name   |
check_schema      | NULL
check_name        | NULL

Arguments

NameTypeDescription
job_idINTEGERThe ID of the background job
application_nameTEXTName of the policy or job
schedule_intervalINTERVALThe interval at which the job runs. Defaults to 24 hours
max_runtimeINTERVALThe maximum amount of time the job is allowed to run by the background worker scheduler before it is stopped
max_retriesINTEGERThe number of times the job is retried if it fails
retry_periodINTERVALThe amount of time the scheduler waits between retries of the job on failure
proc_schemaTEXTSchema name of the function or procedure executed by the job
proc_nameTEXTName of the function or procedure executed by the job
ownerTEXTOwner of the job
scheduledBOOLEANSet to true to run the job automatically
fixed_scheduleBOOLEANSet to true for jobs executing at fixed times according to a schedule interval and initial start
configJSONBConfiguration passed to the function specified by proc_name at execution time
next_startTIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONENext start time for the job, if it is scheduled to run automatically
initial_startTIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONETime the job is first run and also the time on which execution times are aligned for jobs with fixed schedules
hypertable_schemaTEXTSchema name of the hypertable. Set to NULL for a job
hypertable_nameTEXTTable name of the hypertable. Set to NULL for a job
check_schemaTEXTSchema name of the optional configuration validation function, set when the job is created or updated
check_nameTEXTName of the optional configuration validation function, set when the job is created or updated

