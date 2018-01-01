Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Shows information about all jobs registered with the automation framework.
Shows a job associated with the refresh policy for continuous aggregates:
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs;job_id | 1001application_name | Refresh Continuous Aggregate Policy [1001]schedule_interval | 01:00:00max_runtime | 00:00:00max_retries | -1retry_period | 01:00:00proc_schema | _timescaledb_internalproc_name | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregateowner | postgresscheduled | tconfig | {"start_offset": "20 days", "end_offset": "10days", "mat_hypertable_id": 2}next_start | 2020-10-02 12:38:07.014042-04hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internalhypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2check_schema | _timescaledb_internalcheck_name | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate_check
Find all jobs related to compression policies (before TimescaleDB v2.20):
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs where application_name like 'Compression%';-[ RECORD 1 ]-----+--------------------------------------------------job_id | 1002application_name | Compression Policy [1002]schedule_interval | 15 days 12:00:00max_runtime | 00:00:00max_retries | -1retry_period | 01:00:00proc_schema | _timescaledb_internalproc_name | policy_compressionowner | postgresscheduled | tconfig | {"hypertable_id": 3, "compress_after": "60 days"}next_start | 2020-10-18 01:31:40.493764-04hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | conditionscheck_schema | _timescaledb_internalcheck_name | policy_compression_check
Find all jobs related to columnstore policies (TimescaleDB v2.20 and later):
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs where application_name like 'Columnstore%';-[ RECORD 1 ]-----+--------------------------------------------------job_id | 1002application_name | Columnstore Policy [1002]schedule_interval | 15 days 12:00:00max_runtime | 00:00:00max_retries | -1retry_period | 01:00:00proc_schema | _timescaledb_internalproc_name | policy_compressionowner | postgresscheduled | tconfig | {"hypertable_id": 3, "compress_after": "60 days"}next_start | 2025-10-18 01:31:40.493764-04hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | conditionscheck_schema | _timescaledb_internalcheck_name | policy_compression_check
Find custom jobs:
SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs where application_name like 'User-Define%';-[ RECORD 1 ]-----+------------------------------job_id | 1003application_name | User-Defined Action [1003]schedule_interval | 01:00:00max_runtime | 00:00:00max_retries | -1retry_period | 00:05:00proc_schema | publicproc_name | custom_aggregation_funcowner | postgresscheduled | tconfig | {"type": "function"}next_start | 2020-10-02 14:45:33.339885-04hypertable_schema |hypertable_name |check_schema | NULLcheck_name | NULL-[ RECORD 2 ]-----+------------------------------job_id | 1004application_name | User-Defined Action [1004]schedule_interval | 01:00:00max_runtime | 00:00:00max_retries | -1retry_period | 00:05:00proc_schema | publicproc_name | custom_retention_funcowner | postgresscheduled | tconfig | {"type": "function"}next_start | 2020-10-02 14:45:33.353733-04hypertable_schema |hypertable_name |check_schema | NULLcheck_name | NULL
|Name
|Type
|Description
job_id
INTEGER
|The ID of the background job
application_name
TEXT
|Name of the policy or job
schedule_interval
INTERVAL
|The interval at which the job runs. Defaults to 24 hours
max_runtime
INTERVAL
|The maximum amount of time the job is allowed to run by the background worker scheduler before it is stopped
max_retries
INTEGER
|The number of times the job is retried if it fails
retry_period
INTERVAL
|The amount of time the scheduler waits between retries of the job on failure
proc_schema
TEXT
|Schema name of the function or procedure executed by the job
proc_name
TEXT
|Name of the function or procedure executed by the job
owner
TEXT
|Owner of the job
scheduled
BOOLEAN
|Set to
true to run the job automatically
fixed_schedule
|BOOLEAN
|Set to
true for jobs executing at fixed times according to a schedule interval and initial start
config
JSONB
|Configuration passed to the function specified by
proc_name at execution time
next_start
TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Next start time for the job, if it is scheduled to run automatically
initial_start
TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Time the job is first run and also the time on which execution times are aligned for jobs with fixed schedules
hypertable_schema
TEXT
|Schema name of the hypertable. Set to
NULL for a job
hypertable_name
TEXT
|Table name of the hypertable. Set to
NULL for a job
check_schema
TEXT
|Schema name of the optional configuration validation function, set when the job is created or updated
check_name
TEXT
|Name of the optional configuration validation function, set when the job is created or updated
