Register a job for scheduling by the automation framework. For more information about scheduling, including example jobs, see the jobs documentation section.
Register the
user_defined_action procedure to run every hour:
CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE user_defined_action(job_id int, config jsonb) LANGUAGE PLPGSQL AS$$BEGINRAISE NOTICE 'Executing action % with config %', job_id, config;END$$;SELECT add_job('user_defined_action','1h');SELECT add_job('user_defined_action','1h', fixed_schedule => false);
Register the
user_defined_action procedure to run at midnight every Sunday.
The
initial_start provided must satisfy these requirements, so it must be a Sunday midnight:
-- December 4, 2022 is a SundaySELECT add_job('user_defined_action','1 week', initial_start => '2022-12-04 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz);-- if subject to DSTSELECT add_job('user_defined_action','1 week', initial_start => '2022-12-04 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz, timezone => 'Europe/Berlin');
|Name
|Type
|Description
proc
|REGPROC
|Name of the function or procedure to register as a job.
schedule_interval
|INTERVAL
|Interval between executions of this job. Defaults to 24 hours
|Name
|Type
|Description
config
|JSONB
|Jobs-specific configuration, passed to the function when it runs
initial_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|Time the job is first run. In the case of fixed schedules, this also serves as the origin on which job executions are aligned. If omitted, the current time is used as origin in the case of fixed schedules.
scheduled
|BOOLEAN
|Set to
FALSE to exclude this job from scheduling. Defaults to
TRUE.
check_config
REGPROC
|A function that takes a single argument, the
JSONB
config structure. The function is expected to raise an error if the configuration is not valid, and return nothing otherwise. Can be used to validate the configuration when adding a job. Only functions, not procedures, are allowed as values for
check_config.
fixed_schedule
|BOOLEAN
|Set to
FALSE if you want the next start of a job to be determined as its last finish time plus the schedule interval. Set to
TRUE if you want the next start of a job to begin
schedule_interval after the last start. Defaults to
TRUE
timezone
|TEXT
|A valid time zone. If fixed_schedule is
TRUE, subsequent executions of the job are aligned on its initial start. However, daylight savings time (DST) changes may shift this alignment. Set to a valid time zone if you want to mitigate this issue. Defaults to
NULL.
|Column
|Type
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|TimescaleDB background job ID
Keywords
