Run a previously registered job in the current session. This works for job as well as policies. Since run_job is implemented as stored procedure it cannot be executed inside a SELECT query but has to be executed with CALL .

Tip Any background worker job can be run in the foreground when executed with run_job . You can use this with an increased log level to help debug problems.

Set log level shown to client to DEBUG1 and run the job with the job ID 1000:

SET client_min_messages TO DEBUG1 ; CALL run_job ( 1000 ) ; Copy