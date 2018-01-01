Latest

Run a previously registered job in the current session. This works for job as well as policies. Since run_job is implemented as stored procedure it cannot be executed inside a SELECT query but has to be executed with CALL.

Any background worker job can be run in the foreground when executed with run_job. You can use this with an increased log level to help debug problems.

Set log level shown to client to DEBUG1 and run the job with the job ID 1000:

SET client_min_messages TO DEBUG1;
CALL run_job(1000);

Required arguments

NameDescription
job_id(INTEGER) TimescaleDB background job ID

