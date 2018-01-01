run_job()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Run a previously registered job in the current session.
This works for job as well as policies.
Since
run_job is implemented as stored procedure it cannot be executed
inside a SELECT query but has to be executed with
CALL.
Tip
Any background worker job can be run in the foreground when executed with
run_job. You can use this with an increased log level to help debug problems.
Set log level shown to client to
DEBUG1 and run the job with the job ID 1000:
SET client_min_messages TO DEBUG1;CALL run_job(1000);
|Name
|Description
job_id
|(INTEGER) TimescaleDB background job ID
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.