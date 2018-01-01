Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Drop chunks manually by time value. For example, drop chunks containing data older than 30 days.
Note
Dropping chunks manually is a one-time operation. To automatically drop chunks as they age, set up a data retention policy.
To drop chunks older than a certain date, use the
drop_chunks
function. Provide the name of the hypertable to drop chunks from, and a time
interval beyond which to drop chunks.
For example, to drop chunks with data older than 24 hours:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions', INTERVAL '24 hours');
You can also drop chunks between 2 dates. For example, drop chunks with data between 3 and 4 months old.
Supply a second
INTERVAL argument for the
newer_than cutoff:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions',older_than => INTERVAL '3 months',newer_than => INTERVAL '4 months')
You can also drop chunks in the future, for example, to correct data with the
wrong timestamp. To drop all chunks that are more than 3 months in the
future, from a hypertable called
conditions:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions',newer_than => now() + INTERVAL '3 months');
