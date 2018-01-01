Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Drop chunks manually by time value. For example, drop chunks containing data older than 30 days.

Note Dropping chunks manually is a one-time operation. To automatically drop chunks as they age, set up a data retention policy.

To drop chunks older than a certain date, use the drop_chunks function. Provide the name of the hypertable to drop chunks from, and a time interval beyond which to drop chunks.

For example, to drop chunks with data older than 24 hours:

SELECT drop_chunks ( 'conditions' , INTERVAL '24 hours' ) ; Copy

You can also drop chunks between 2 dates. For example, drop chunks with data between 3 and 4 months old.

Supply a second INTERVAL argument for the newer_than cutoff:

SELECT drop_chunks ( 'conditions' , older_than = > INTERVAL '3 months' , newer_than = > INTERVAL '4 months' ) Copy

You can also drop chunks in the future, for example, to correct data with the wrong timestamp. To drop all chunks that are more than 3 months in the future, from a hypertable called conditions :