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Exported metrics

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise

Self-hosted products

MST

This page provides a list of metrics you can export with all Tiger Cloud exporters.

Tiger Cloud metrics

These are the metrics exported by default by every Tiger Cloud exporter:

MetricDescription
timescale_cloud_system_cpu_total_millicoresTotal CPU capacity available to the service, in millicores.
timescale_cloud_system_cpu_usage_millicoresCurrent CPU usage by the service, in millicores.
timescale_cloud_system_disk_io_read_bytesTotal bytes read from disk.
timescale_cloud_system_disk_io_read_opsTotal number of disk read operations.
timescale_cloud_system_disk_io_total_bytesTotal bytes of all disk I/O (reads and writes combined).
timescale_cloud_system_disk_io_total_opsTotal number of all disk I/O operations (reads and writes combined).
timescale_cloud_system_disk_io_write_bytesTotal bytes written to disk.
timescale_cloud_system_disk_io_write_opsTotal number of disk write operations.
timescale_cloud_system_disk_usage_bytesCurrent disk space used by the service, in bytes.
timescale_cloud_system_memory_total_bytesTotal memory available to the service, in bytes.
timescale_cloud_system_memory_usage_bytesCurrent memory usage by the service, in bytes.

Postgres metrics

These additional metrics are collected if you tick PostgreSQL metrics when creating Tiger Cloud exporters. All metrics have a scrape interval of 15 seconds.

Exporter metrics

These metrics show the health and status of the metrics collection process, including scrape duration, errors, and total scrape count.

MetricDescription
pg_exporter_last_scrape_duration_secondsDuration of the last scrape of metrics from PostgreSQL.
pg_exporter_last_scrape_errorWhether the last scrape of metrics from PostgreSQL resulted in an error (1 for error, 0 for success).
pg_exporter_scrapes_totalTotal number of times PostgreSQL was scraped for metrics.
pg_exporter_user_queries_load_errorWhether the user queries file was loaded and parsed successfully (1 for error, 0 for success).

Lock metrics

These metrics track current lock activity in the database, helping you detect lock contention that may be blocking queries.

MetricDescription
pg_locks_countNumber of locks.

Replication metrics

These metrics track the status and lag of replication slots, helping you monitor whether replicas are keeping up with the primary.

MetricDescription
pg_replication_slots_activeFlag indicating if the slot is active.
pg_replication_slots_pg_wal_lsn_diffReplication lag in bytes.

PG settings metrics

These metrics expose the current values of PostgreSQL configuration parameters as numeric values, covering memory limits, planner costs, autovacuum tuning, WAL configuration, and more.

MetricDescription
pg_settings_allow_alter_systemAllows running the ALTER SYSTEM command.
pg_settings_allow_in_place_tablespacesAllows tablespaces directly inside pg_tblspc, for testing.
pg_settings_allow_system_table_modsAllows modifications of the structure of system tables.
pg_settings_archive_timeout_secondsSets the amount of time to wait before forcing a switch to the next WAL file. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_array_nullsEnables input of NULL elements in arrays.
pg_settings_authentication_timeout_secondsSets the maximum allowed time to complete client authentication. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_analyzeUse EXPLAIN ANALYZE for plan logging.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_buffersLog buffers usage.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_min_duration_secondsSets the minimum execution time above which plans will be logged. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_nested_statementsLog nested statements.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_parameter_max_length_bytesSets the maximum length of query parameter values to log. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_settingsLog modified configuration parameters affecting query planning.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_timingCollect timing data, not just row counts.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_triggersInclude trigger statistics in plans.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_verboseUse EXPLAIN VERBOSE for plan logging.
pg_settings_auto_explain_log_walLog WAL usage.
pg_settings_auto_explain_sample_rateFraction of queries to process.
pg_settings_autovacuumStarts the autovacuum subprocess.
pg_settings_autovacuum_analyze_scale_factorNumber of tuple inserts, updates, or deletes prior to analyze as a fraction of reltuples.
pg_settings_autovacuum_analyze_thresholdMinimum number of tuple inserts, updates, or deletes prior to analyze.
pg_settings_autovacuum_freeze_max_ageAge at which to autovacuum a table to prevent transaction ID wraparound.
pg_settings_autovacuum_max_workersSets the maximum number of simultaneously running autovacuum worker processes.
pg_settings_autovacuum_multixact_freeze_max_ageMultixact age at which to autovacuum a table to prevent multixact wraparound.
pg_settings_autovacuum_naptime_secondsTime to sleep between autovacuum runs. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_cost_delay_secondsVacuum cost delay in milliseconds, for autovacuum. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_cost_limitVacuum cost amount available before napping, for autovacuum.
pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_insert_scale_factorNumber of tuple inserts prior to vacuum as a fraction of reltuples.
pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_insert_thresholdMinimum number of tuple inserts prior to vacuum.
pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_max_thresholdMaximum number of tuple updates or deletes prior to vacuum.
pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_scale_factorNumber of tuple updates or deletes prior to vacuum as a fraction of reltuples.
pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_thresholdMinimum number of tuple updates or deletes prior to vacuum.
pg_settings_autovacuum_work_mem_bytesSets the maximum memory to be used by each autovacuum worker process. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_autovacuum_worker_slotsSets the number of backend slots to allocate for autovacuum workers.
pg_settings_backend_flush_after_bytesNumber of pages after which previously performed writes are flushed to disk. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_bgwriter_delay_secondsBackground writer sleep time between rounds. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_bgwriter_flush_after_bytesNumber of pages after which previously performed writes are flushed to disk. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_bgwriter_lru_maxpagesBackground writer maximum number of LRU pages to flush per round.
pg_settings_bgwriter_lru_multiplierMultiple of the average buffer usage to free per round.
pg_settings_block_sizeShows the size of a disk block.
pg_settings_bonjourEnables advertising the server via Bonjour.
pg_settings_check_function_bodiesCheck routine bodies during CREATE FUNCTION and CREATE PROCEDURE.
pg_settings_checkpoint_completion_targetTime spent flushing dirty buffers during checkpoint, as fraction of checkpoint interval.
pg_settings_checkpoint_flush_after_bytesNumber of pages after which previously performed writes are flushed to disk. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_checkpoint_timeout_secondsSets the maximum time between automatic WAL checkpoints. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_checkpoint_warning_secondsSets the maximum time before warning if checkpoints triggered by WAL volume happen too frequently. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_client_connection_check_interval_secondsSets the time interval between checks for disconnection while running queries. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_commit_delaySets the delay in microseconds between transaction commit and flushing WAL to disk.
pg_settings_commit_siblingsSets the minimum number of concurrent open transactions required before performing commit_delay.
pg_settings_commit_timestamp_buffers_bytesSets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the commit timestamp cache. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_cpu_index_tuple_costSets the planner's estimate of the cost of processing each index entry during an index scan.
pg_settings_cpu_operator_costSets the planner's estimate of the cost of processing each operator or function call.
pg_settings_cpu_tuple_costSets the planner's estimate of the cost of processing each tuple (row).
pg_settings_cursor_tuple_fractionSets the planner's estimate of the fraction of a cursor's rows that will be retrieved.
pg_settings_data_checksumsShows whether data checksums are turned on for this cluster.
pg_settings_data_directory_modeShows the mode of the data directory.
pg_settings_data_sync_retryWhether to continue running after a failure to sync data files.
pg_settings_deadlock_timeout_secondsSets the time to wait on a lock before checking for deadlock. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_debug_assertionsShows whether the running server has assertion checks enabled.
pg_settings_debug_discard_cachesAggressively flush system caches for debugging purposes.
pg_settings_debug_pretty_printIndents parse and plan tree displays.
pg_settings_debug_print_parseLogs each query's parse tree.
pg_settings_debug_print_planLogs each query's execution plan.
pg_settings_debug_print_rewrittenLogs each query's rewritten parse tree.
pg_settings_default_statistics_targetSets the default statistics target.
pg_settings_default_transaction_deferrableSets the default deferrable status of new transactions.
pg_settings_default_transaction_read_onlySets the default read-only status of new transactions.
pg_settings_effective_cache_size_bytesSets the planner's assumption about the total size of the data caches. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_effective_io_concurrencyNumber of simultaneous requests that can be handled efficiently by the disk subsystem.
pg_settings_enable_async_appendEnables the planner's use of async append plans.
pg_settings_enable_bitmapscanEnables the planner's use of bitmap-scan plans.
pg_settings_enable_distinct_reorderingEnables reordering of DISTINCT keys.
pg_settings_enable_gathermergeEnables the planner's use of gather merge plans.
pg_settings_enable_group_by_reorderingEnables reordering of GROUP BY keys.
pg_settings_enable_hashaggEnables the planner's use of hashed aggregation plans.
pg_settings_enable_hashjoinEnables the planner's use of hash join plans.
pg_settings_enable_incremental_sortEnables the planner's use of incremental sort steps.
pg_settings_enable_indexonlyscanEnables the planner's use of index-only-scan plans.
pg_settings_enable_indexscanEnables the planner's use of index-scan plans.
pg_settings_enable_materialEnables the planner's use of materialization.
pg_settings_enable_memoizeEnables the planner's use of memoization.
pg_settings_enable_mergejoinEnables the planner's use of merge join plans.
pg_settings_enable_nestloopEnables the planner's use of nested-loop join plans.
pg_settings_enable_parallel_appendEnables the planner's use of parallel append plans.
pg_settings_enable_parallel_hashEnables the planner's use of parallel hash plans.
pg_settings_enable_partition_pruningEnables plan-time and execution-time partition pruning.
pg_settings_enable_partitionwise_aggregateEnables partitionwise aggregation and grouping.
pg_settings_enable_partitionwise_joinEnables partitionwise join.
pg_settings_enable_presorted_aggregateEnables the planner's ability to produce plans that provide presorted input for ORDER BY / DISTINCT aggregate functions.
pg_settings_enable_self_join_eliminationEnables removal of unique self-joins.
pg_settings_enable_seqscanEnables the planner's use of sequential-scan plans.
pg_settings_enable_sortEnables the planner's use of explicit sort steps.
pg_settings_enable_tidscanEnables the planner's use of TID scan plans.
pg_settings_escape_string_warningWarn about backslash escapes in ordinary string literals.
pg_settings_event_triggersEnables event triggers.
pg_settings_exit_on_errorTerminate session on any error.
pg_settings_extra_float_digitsSets the number of digits displayed for floating-point values.
pg_settings_extwlist_extname_from_filenameFlag allowing a lookup of extension name in custom script filename.
pg_settings_from_collapse_limitSets the FROM-list size beyond which subqueries are not collapsed.
pg_settings_fsyncForces synchronization of updates to disk.
pg_settings_full_page_writesWrites full pages to WAL when first modified after a checkpoint.
pg_settings_geqoEnables genetic query optimization.
pg_settings_geqo_effortGEQO: effort is used to set the default for other GEQO parameters.
pg_settings_geqo_generationsGEQO: number of iterations of the algorithm.
pg_settings_geqo_pool_sizeGEQO: number of individuals in the population.
pg_settings_geqo_seedGEQO: seed for random path selection.
pg_settings_geqo_selection_biasGEQO: selective pressure within the population.
pg_settings_geqo_thresholdSets the threshold of FROM items beyond which GEQO is used.
pg_settings_gin_fuzzy_search_limitSets the maximum allowed result for exact search by GIN.
pg_settings_gin_pending_list_limit_bytesSets the maximum size of the pending list for GIN index. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_gss_accept_delegationSets whether GSSAPI delegation should be accepted from the client.
pg_settings_hash_mem_multiplierMultiple of work_mem to use for hash tables.
pg_settings_hot_standbyAllows connections and queries during recovery.
pg_settings_hot_standby_feedbackAllows feedback from a hot standby to the primary that will avoid query conflicts.
pg_settings_huge_page_size_bytesThe size of huge page that should be requested. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_idle_in_transaction_session_timeout_secondsSets the maximum allowed idle time between queries, when in a transaction. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_idle_replication_slot_timeout_secondsSets the duration a replication slot can remain idle before it is invalidated. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_idle_session_timeout_secondsSets the maximum allowed idle time between queries, when not in a transaction. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_ignore_checksum_failureContinues processing after a checksum failure.
pg_settings_ignore_invalid_pagesContinues recovery after an invalid pages failure.
pg_settings_ignore_system_indexesDisables reading from system indexes.
pg_settings_in_hot_standbyShows whether hot standby is currently active.
pg_settings_integer_datetimesShows whether datetimes are integer based.
pg_settings_io_combine_limit_bytesLimit on the size of data reads and writes. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_io_max_combine_limit_bytesServer-wide limit that clamps io_combine_limit. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_io_max_concurrencyMax number of IOs that one process can execute simultaneously.
pg_settings_io_workersNumber of IO worker processes, for io_method=worker.
pg_settings_jitAllow JIT compilation.
pg_settings_jit_above_costPerform JIT compilation if query is more expensive.
pg_settings_jit_debugging_supportRegister JIT-compiled functions with debugger.
pg_settings_jit_dump_bitcodeWrite out LLVM bitcode to facilitate JIT debugging.
pg_settings_jit_expressionsAllow JIT compilation of expressions.
pg_settings_jit_inline_above_costPerform JIT inlining if query is more expensive.
pg_settings_jit_optimize_above_costOptimize JIT-compiled functions if query is more expensive.
pg_settings_jit_profiling_supportRegister JIT-compiled functions with perf profiler.
pg_settings_jit_tuple_deformingAllow JIT compilation of tuple deforming.
pg_settings_join_collapse_limitSets the FROM-list size beyond which JOIN constructs are not flattened.
pg_settings_krb_caseins_usersSets whether Kerberos and GSSAPI user names should be treated as case-insensitive.
pg_settings_lo_compat_privilegesEnables backward compatibility mode for privilege checks on large objects.
pg_settings_lock_timeout_secondsSets the maximum allowed duration of any wait for a lock. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_log_autovacuum_min_duration_secondsSets the minimum execution time above which autovacuum actions will be logged. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_log_checkpointsLogs each checkpoint.
pg_settings_log_disconnectionsLogs end of a session, including duration.
pg_settings_log_durationLogs the duration of each completed SQL statement.
pg_settings_log_executor_statsWrites executor performance statistics to the server log.
pg_settings_log_file_modeSets the file permissions for log files.
pg_settings_log_hostnameLogs the host name in the connection logs.
pg_settings_log_lock_failuresLogs lock failures.
pg_settings_log_lock_waitsLogs long lock waits.
pg_settings_log_min_duration_sample_secondsSets the minimum execution time above which a sample of statements will be logged. Sampling is determined by log_statement_sample_rate. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_log_min_duration_statement_secondsSets the minimum execution time above which all statements will be logged. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_log_parameter_max_length_bytesSets the maximum length in bytes of data logged for bind parameter values when logging statements. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_log_parameter_max_length_on_error_bytesSets the maximum length in bytes of data logged for bind parameter values when logging statements, on error. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_log_parser_statsWrites parser performance statistics to the server log.
pg_settings_log_planner_statsWrites planner performance statistics to the server log.
pg_settings_log_recovery_conflict_waitsLogs standby recovery conflict waits.
pg_settings_log_replication_commandsLogs each replication command.
pg_settings_log_rotation_age_secondsSets the amount of time to wait before forcing log file rotation. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_log_rotation_size_bytesSets the maximum size a log file can reach before being rotated. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_log_startup_progress_interval_secondsTime between progress updates for long-running startup operations. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_log_statement_sample_rateFraction of statements exceeding log_min_duration_sample to be logged.
pg_settings_log_statement_statsWrites cumulative performance statistics to the server log.
pg_settings_log_temp_files_bytesLog the use of temporary files larger than this number of kilobytes. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_log_transaction_sample_rateSets the fraction of transactions from which to log all statements.
pg_settings_log_truncate_on_rotationTruncate existing log files of same name during log rotation.
pg_settings_logging_collectorStart a subprocess to capture stderr, csvlog and/or jsonlog into log files.
pg_settings_logical_decoding_work_mem_bytesSets the maximum memory to be used for logical decoding. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_maintenance_io_concurrencyA variant of effective_io_concurrency that is used for maintenance work.
pg_settings_maintenance_work_mem_bytesSets the maximum memory to be used for maintenance operations. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_max_active_replication_originsSets the maximum number of active replication origins.
pg_settings_max_connectionsSets the maximum number of concurrent connections.
pg_settings_max_files_per_processSets the maximum number of files each server process is allowed to open simultaneously.
pg_settings_max_function_argsShows the maximum number of function arguments.
pg_settings_max_identifier_lengthShows the maximum identifier length.
pg_settings_max_index_keysShows the maximum number of index keys.
pg_settings_max_locks_per_transactionSets the maximum number of locks per transaction.
pg_settings_max_logical_replication_workersMaximum number of logical replication worker processes.
pg_settings_max_notify_queue_pagesSets the maximum number of allocated pages for NOTIFY / LISTEN queue.
pg_settings_max_parallel_apply_workers_per_subscriptionMaximum number of parallel apply workers per subscription.
pg_settings_max_parallel_maintenance_workersSets the maximum number of parallel processes per maintenance operation.
pg_settings_max_parallel_workersSets the maximum number of parallel workers that can be active at one time.
pg_settings_max_parallel_workers_per_gatherSets the maximum number of parallel processes per executor node.
pg_settings_max_pred_locks_per_pageSets the maximum number of predicate-locked tuples per page.
pg_settings_max_pred_locks_per_relationSets the maximum number of predicate-locked pages and tuples per relation.
pg_settings_max_pred_locks_per_transactionSets the maximum number of predicate locks per transaction.
pg_settings_max_prepared_transactionsSets the maximum number of simultaneously prepared transactions.
pg_settings_max_replication_slotsSets the maximum number of simultaneously defined replication slots.
pg_settings_max_slot_wal_keep_size_bytesSets the maximum WAL size that can be reserved by replication slots. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_max_stack_depth_bytesSets the maximum stack depth, in kilobytes. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_max_standby_archive_delay_secondsSets the maximum delay before canceling queries when a hot standby server is processing archived WAL data. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_max_standby_streaming_delay_secondsSets the maximum delay before canceling queries when a hot standby server is processing streamed WAL data. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_max_sync_workers_per_subscriptionMaximum number of table synchronization workers per subscription.
pg_settings_max_wal_sendersSets the maximum number of simultaneously running WAL sender processes.
pg_settings_max_wal_size_bytesSets the WAL size that triggers a checkpoint. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_max_worker_processesMaximum number of concurrent worker processes.
pg_settings_md5_password_warningsEnables deprecation warnings for MD5 passwords.
pg_settings_mem_guard_blockBlock memory allocations in query executing processes if the usage is above limit.
pg_settings_mem_guard_enable_auth_hookThe use the authentication hook to indicate if we should block a pid.
pg_settings_mem_guard_enable_explainEnable collection of data in explain plans.
pg_settings_mem_guard_limit_bytesThe memory limit for all processes in the container. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_min_dynamic_shared_memory_bytesAmount of dynamic shared memory reserved at startup. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_min_parallel_index_scan_size_bytesSets the minimum amount of index data for a parallel scan. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_min_parallel_table_scan_size_bytesSets the minimum amount of table data for a parallel scan. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_min_wal_size_bytesSets the minimum size to shrink the WAL to. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_multixact_member_buffers_bytesSets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the MultiXact member cache. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_multixact_offset_buffers_bytesSets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the MultiXact offset cache. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_notify_buffers_bytesSets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the LISTEN/NOTIFY message cache. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_num_os_semaphoresShows the number of semaphores required for the server.
pg_settings_parallel_leader_participationControls whether Gather and Gather Merge also run subplans.
pg_settings_parallel_setup_costSets the planner's estimate of the cost of starting up worker processes for parallel query.
pg_settings_parallel_tuple_costSets the planner's estimate of the cost of passing each tuple (row) from worker to leader backend.
pg_settings_pg_prewarm_autoprewarmStarts the autoprewarm worker.
pg_settings_pg_prewarm_autoprewarm_interval_secondsSets the interval between dumps of shared buffers. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_pg_stat_statements_maxSets the maximum number of statements tracked by pg_stat_statements.
pg_settings_pg_stat_statements_saveSave pg_stat_statements statistics across server shutdowns.
pg_settings_pg_stat_statements_track_planningSelects whether planning duration is tracked by pg_stat_statements.
pg_settings_pg_stat_statements_track_utilitySelects whether utility commands are tracked by pg_stat_statements.
pg_settings_pgaudit_log_catalogSpecifies that session logging should be enabled in the case where all relations in a statement are in pg_catalog. Disabling this setting will reduce noise in the log from tools like psql and PgAdmin that query the catalog heavily.
pg_settings_pgaudit_log_clientSpecifies whether audit messages should be visible to the client. This setting should generally be left disabled but may be useful for debugging or other purposes.
pg_settings_pgaudit_log_parameterSpecifies that audit logging should include the parameters that were passed with the statement. When parameters are present they will be included in CSV format after the statement text.
pg_settings_pgaudit_log_parameter_max_sizeSpecifies, in bytes, the maximum length of variable-length parameters to log. If 0 (the default), parameters are not checked for size. If set, when the size of the parameter is longer than the setting, the value in the audit log is replaced with a placeholder. Note that for character types, the length is in bytes for the parameter's encoding, not characters.
pg_settings_pgaudit_log_relationSpecifies whether session audit logging should create a separate log entry for each relation referenced in a SELECT or DML statement. This is a useful shortcut for exhaustive logging without using object audit logging.
pg_settings_pgaudit_log_rowsSpecifies whether logging will include the rows retrieved or affected by a statement.
pg_settings_pgaudit_log_statementSpecifies whether logging will include the statement text and parameters. Depending on requirements, the full statement text might not be required in the audit log.
pg_settings_pgaudit_log_statement_onceSpecifies whether logging will include the statement text and parameters with the first log entry for a statement/substatement combination or with every entry. Enabling this setting will result in less verbose logging but may make it more difficult to determine the statement that generated a log entry, though the statement/substatement pair along with the process id should suffice to identify the statement text logged with a previous entry.
pg_settings_portSets the TCP port the server listens on.
pg_settings_post_auth_delay_secondsSets the amount of time to wait after authentication on connection startup. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_pre_auth_delay_secondsSets the amount of time to wait before authentication on connection startup. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_quote_all_identifiersWhen generating SQL fragments, quote all identifiers.
pg_settings_random_page_costSets the planner's estimate of the cost of a nonsequentially fetched disk page.
pg_settings_recovery_min_apply_delay_secondsSets the minimum delay for applying changes during recovery. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_recovery_target_inclusiveSets whether to include or exclude transaction with recovery target.
pg_settings_recursive_worktable_factorSets the planner's estimate of the average size of a recursive query's working table.
pg_settings_remove_temp_files_after_crashRemove temporary files after backend crash.
pg_settings_reserved_connectionsSets the number of connection slots reserved for roles with privileges of pg_use_reserved_connections.
pg_settings_restart_after_crashReinitialize server after backend crash.
pg_settings_row_securityEnables row security.
pg_settings_scram_iterationsSets the iteration count for SCRAM secret generation.
pg_settings_segment_size_bytesShows the number of pages per disk file. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_send_abort_for_crashSend SIGABRT not SIGQUIT to child processes after backend crash.
pg_settings_send_abort_for_killSend SIGABRT not SIGKILL to stuck child processes.
pg_settings_seq_page_costSets the planner's estimate of the cost of a sequentially fetched disk page.
pg_settings_serializable_buffers_bytesSets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the serializable transaction cache. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_server_version_numShows the server version as an integer.
pg_settings_shared_buffers_bytesSets the number of shared memory buffers used by the server. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_shared_memory_size_bytesShows the size of the server's main shared memory area (rounded up to the nearest MB). Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_shared_memory_size_in_huge_pagesShows the number of huge pages needed for the main shared memory area.
pg_settings_sslEnables SSL connections.
pg_settings_ssl_passphrase_command_supports_reloadControls whether ssl_passphrase_command is called during server reload.
pg_settings_ssl_prefer_server_ciphersGive priority to server ciphersuite order.
pg_settings_standard_conforming_stringsCauses '...' strings to treat backslashes literally.
pg_settings_statement_timeout_secondsSets the maximum allowed duration of any statement. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_subtransaction_buffers_bytesSets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the subtransaction cache. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_summarize_walStarts the WAL summarizer process to enable incremental backup.
pg_settings_superuser_reserved_connectionsSets the number of connection slots reserved for superusers.
pg_settings_sync_replication_slotsEnables a physical standby to synchronize logical failover replication slots from the primary server.
pg_settings_synchronize_seqscansEnables synchronized sequential scans.
pg_settings_syslog_sequence_numbersAdd sequence number to syslog messages to avoid duplicate suppression.
pg_settings_syslog_split_messagesSplit messages sent to syslog by lines and to fit into 1024 bytes.
pg_settings_tcp_keepalives_countMaximum number of TCP keepalive retransmits.
pg_settings_tcp_keepalives_idle_secondsTime between issuing TCP keepalives. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_tcp_keepalives_interval_secondsTime between TCP keepalive retransmits. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_tcp_user_timeout_secondsTCP user timeout. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_temp_buffers_bytesSets the maximum number of temporary buffers used by each session. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_temp_file_limit_bytesLimits the total size of all temporary files used by each process. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_timescaledb_bgw_launcher_poll_timeLauncher timeout value in milliseconds.
pg_settings_timescaledb_bgw_scheduler_restart_time_secondsRestart time for scheduler. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_timescaledb_disable_loadDisable the loading of the actual extension.
pg_settings_timescaledb_lake_disable_loadDisable the loading of the actual extension.
pg_settings_timescaledb_max_background_workersMaximum background worker processes allocated to TimescaleDB
pg_settings_timescaledb_osm_disable_loadDisable the loading of the actual extension.
pg_settings_trace_connection_negotiationLogs details of pre-authentication connection handshake.
pg_settings_trace_notifyGenerates debugging output for LISTEN and NOTIFY.
pg_settings_trace_sortEmit information about resource usage in sorting.
pg_settings_track_activitiesCollects information about executing commands.
pg_settings_track_activity_query_size_bytesSets the size reserved for pg_stat_activity.query, in bytes. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_track_commit_timestampCollects transaction commit time.
pg_settings_track_cost_delay_timingCollects timing statistics for cost-based vacuum delay.
pg_settings_track_countsCollects statistics on database activity.
pg_settings_track_io_timingCollects timing statistics for database I/O activity.
pg_settings_track_wal_io_timingCollects timing statistics for WAL I/O activity.
pg_settings_transaction_buffers_bytesSets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the transaction status cache. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_transaction_deferrableWhether to defer a read-only serializable transaction until it can be executed with no possible serialization failures.
pg_settings_transaction_read_onlySets the current transaction's read-only status.
pg_settings_transaction_timeout_secondsSets the maximum allowed duration of any transaction within a session (not a prepared transaction). Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_transform_null_equalsTreats "expr=NULL" as "expr IS NULL".
pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_auth_hookSelects whether the auth hook is intercepted by ts_stat_statements.
pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_log_hookSelects whether the log hook is intercepted by ts_stat_statements.
pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_mem_guard_statsEnable reading memory stats from mem_guard.
pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_regression_debugEnable debug messages for regression tests.
pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_system_statsEnable system stat collections.
pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_explain_boundWhen tracking, capture an explain plan for queries running longer than this many milliseconds.
pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_track_planningSelects whether planning duration is tracked by ts_stat_statements.
pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_track_utilitySelects whether utility commands are tracked by ts_stat_statements.
pg_settings_tsdb_admin_read_only_connectionEnable immutable read-only mode for this connection.
pg_settings_tsdb_admin_read_only_roleEnable immutable read-only mode for this role.
pg_settings_unix_socket_permissionsSets the access permissions of the Unix-domain socket.
pg_settings_update_process_titleUpdates the process title to show the active SQL command.
pg_settings_vacuum_buffer_usage_limit_bytesSets the buffer pool size for VACUUM, ANALYZE, and autovacuum. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_vacuum_cost_delay_secondsVacuum cost delay in milliseconds. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_vacuum_cost_limitVacuum cost amount available before napping.
pg_settings_vacuum_cost_page_dirtyVacuum cost for a page dirtied by vacuum.
pg_settings_vacuum_cost_page_hitVacuum cost for a page found in the buffer cache.
pg_settings_vacuum_cost_page_missVacuum cost for a page not found in the buffer cache.
pg_settings_vacuum_failsafe_ageAge at which VACUUM should trigger failsafe to avoid a wraparound outage.
pg_settings_vacuum_freeze_min_ageMinimum age at which VACUUM should freeze a table row.
pg_settings_vacuum_freeze_table_ageAge at which VACUUM should scan whole table to freeze tuples.
pg_settings_vacuum_max_eager_freeze_failure_rateFraction of pages in a relation vacuum can scan and fail to freeze before disabling eager scanning.
pg_settings_vacuum_multixact_failsafe_ageMultixact age at which VACUUM should trigger failsafe to avoid a wraparound outage.
pg_settings_vacuum_multixact_freeze_min_ageMinimum age at which VACUUM should freeze a MultiXactId in a table row.
pg_settings_vacuum_multixact_freeze_table_ageMultixact age at which VACUUM should scan whole table to freeze tuples.
pg_settings_vacuum_truncateEnables vacuum to truncate empty pages at the end of the table.
pg_settings_wal_block_sizeShows the block size in the write ahead log.
pg_settings_wal_buffers_bytesSets the number of disk-page buffers in shared memory for WAL. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_wal_decode_buffer_size_bytesBuffer size for reading ahead in the WAL during recovery. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_wal_init_zeroWrites zeroes to new WAL files before first use.
pg_settings_wal_keep_size_bytesSets the size of WAL files held for standby servers. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_wal_log_hintsWrites full pages to WAL when first modified after a checkpoint, even for a non-critical modification.
pg_settings_wal_receiver_create_temp_slotSets whether a WAL receiver should create a temporary replication slot if no permanent slot is configured.
pg_settings_wal_receiver_status_interval_secondsSets the maximum interval between WAL receiver status reports to the sending server. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_wal_receiver_timeout_secondsSets the maximum wait time to receive data from the sending server. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_wal_recycleRecycles WAL files by renaming them.
pg_settings_wal_retrieve_retry_interval_secondsSets the time to wait before retrying to retrieve WAL after a failed attempt. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_wal_segment_size_bytesShows the size of write ahead log segments. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_wal_sender_timeout_secondsSets the maximum time to wait for WAL replication. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_wal_skip_threshold_bytesMinimum size of new file to fsync instead of writing WAL. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_wal_summary_keep_time_secondsTime for which WAL summary files should be kept. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_wal_writer_delay_secondsTime between WAL flushes performed in the WAL writer. Units converted to seconds.
pg_settings_wal_writer_flush_after_bytesAmount of WAL written out by WAL writer that triggers a flush. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_work_mem_bytesSets the maximum memory to be used for query workspaces. Units converted to bytes.
pg_settings_zero_damaged_pagesContinues processing past damaged page headers.

PG stats metrics

These metrics come from PostgreSQL's internal statistics collector and include connection counts, transaction throughput, buffer usage, replication state, and database-level I/O.

MetricDescription
pg_stat_activity_countNumber of connections in this state.
pg_stat_activity_max_tx_durationMax duration in seconds any active transaction has been running.
pg_stat_archiver_archived_count_totalNumber of WAL files that have been successfully archived.
pg_stat_archiver_failed_count_totalNumber of failed attempts for archiving WAL files.
pg_stat_archiver_last_archive_ageTime in seconds since last WAL segment was successfully archived.
pg_stat_bgwriter_buffers_alloc_totalNumber of buffers allocated.
pg_stat_bgwriter_buffers_clean_totalNumber of buffers written by the background writer.
pg_stat_bgwriter_maxwritten_clean_totalNumber of times the background writer stopped a cleaning scan because it had written too many buffers.
pg_stat_bgwriter_stats_reset_totalTime at which these statistics were last reset.
pg_stat_database_active_timeUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_blk_read_time_totalTime spent reading data file blocks by backends in this database, in milliseconds.
pg_stat_database_blk_write_time_totalTime spent writing data file blocks by backends in this database, in milliseconds.
pg_stat_database_blks_hit_totalNumber of times disk blocks were found already in the buffer cache, so that a read was not necessary (this only includes hits in the PostgreSQL buffer cache, not the operating system's file system cache).
pg_stat_database_blks_read_totalNumber of disk blocks read in this database.
pg_stat_database_checksum_failuresUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_checksum_last_failureUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_conflicts_confl_active_logicalslotUnknown metric from pg_stat_database_conflicts.
pg_stat_database_conflicts_confl_bufferpin_totalNumber of queries in this database that have been canceled due to pinned buffers.
pg_stat_database_conflicts_confl_deadlock_totalNumber of queries in this database that have been canceled due to deadlocks.
pg_stat_database_conflicts_confl_lock_totalNumber of queries in this database that have been canceled due to lock timeouts.
pg_stat_database_conflicts_confl_snapshot_totalNumber of queries in this database that have been canceled due to old snapshots.
pg_stat_database_conflicts_confl_tablespace_totalNumber of queries in this database that have been canceled due to dropped tablespaces.
pg_stat_database_conflicts_totalNumber of queries canceled due to conflicts with recovery in this database. (Conflicts occur only on standby servers; see pg_stat_database_conflicts for details.)
pg_stat_database_deadlocks_totalNumber of deadlocks detected in this database.
pg_stat_database_idle_in_transaction_timeUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_numbackendsNumber of backends currently connected to this database. This is the only column in this view that returns a value reflecting current state; all other columns return the accumulated values since the last reset.
pg_stat_database_parallel_workers_launchedUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_parallel_workers_to_launchUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_session_timeUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_sessionsUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_sessions_abandonedUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_sessions_fatalUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_sessions_killedUnknown metric from pg_stat_database.
pg_stat_database_stats_reset_totalTime at which these statistics were last reset.
pg_stat_database_temp_bytes_totalTotal amount of data written to temporary files by queries in this database. All temporary files are counted, regardless of why the temporary file was created, and regardless of the log_temp_files setting.
pg_stat_database_temp_files_totalNumber of temporary files created by queries in this database. All temporary files are counted, regardless of why the temporary file was created (e.g., sorting or hashing), and regardless of the log_temp_files setting.
pg_stat_database_tup_deleted_totalNumber of rows deleted by queries in this database.
pg_stat_database_tup_fetched_totalNumber of rows fetched by queries in this database.
pg_stat_database_tup_inserted_totalNumber of rows inserted by queries in this database.
pg_stat_database_tup_returned_totalNumber of rows returned by queries in this database.
pg_stat_database_tup_updated_totalNumber of rows updated by queries in this database.
pg_stat_database_xact_commit_totalNumber of transactions in this database that have been committed.
pg_stat_database_xact_rollback_totalNumber of transactions in this database that have been rolled back.
pg_stat_replication_pg_current_wal_lsn_bytesWAL position in bytes.
pg_stat_replication_pg_wal_lsn_diffLag in bytes between primary and replica.
pg_stat_replication_reply_timeTimestamp of the last reply message received from the standby server.
pg_staticVersion string as reported by PostgreSQL.
pg_upWhether the last scrape of metrics from PostgreSQL was able to connect to the server (1 for yes, 0 for no).

Keywords

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