pg_settings_allow_alter_system Allows running the ALTER SYSTEM command.

pg_settings_allow_in_place_tablespaces Allows tablespaces directly inside pg_tblspc , for testing.

pg_settings_allow_system_table_mods Allows modifications of the structure of system tables.

pg_settings_archive_timeout_seconds Sets the amount of time to wait before forcing a switch to the next WAL file. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_array_nulls Enables input of NULL elements in arrays.

pg_settings_authentication_timeout_seconds Sets the maximum allowed time to complete client authentication. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_analyze Use EXPLAIN ANALYZE for plan logging.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_buffers Log buffers usage.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_min_duration_seconds Sets the minimum execution time above which plans will be logged. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_nested_statements Log nested statements.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_parameter_max_length_bytes Sets the maximum length of query parameter values to log. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_settings Log modified configuration parameters affecting query planning.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_timing Collect timing data, not just row counts.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_triggers Include trigger statistics in plans.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_verbose Use EXPLAIN VERBOSE for plan logging.

pg_settings_auto_explain_log_wal Log WAL usage.

pg_settings_auto_explain_sample_rate Fraction of queries to process.

pg_settings_autovacuum Starts the autovacuum subprocess.

pg_settings_autovacuum_analyze_scale_factor Number of tuple inserts, updates, or deletes prior to analyze as a fraction of reltuples .

pg_settings_autovacuum_analyze_threshold Minimum number of tuple inserts, updates, or deletes prior to analyze.

pg_settings_autovacuum_freeze_max_age Age at which to autovacuum a table to prevent transaction ID wraparound.

pg_settings_autovacuum_max_workers Sets the maximum number of simultaneously running autovacuum worker processes.

pg_settings_autovacuum_multixact_freeze_max_age Multixact age at which to autovacuum a table to prevent multixact wraparound.

pg_settings_autovacuum_naptime_seconds Time to sleep between autovacuum runs. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_cost_delay_seconds Vacuum cost delay in milliseconds, for autovacuum. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_cost_limit Vacuum cost amount available before napping, for autovacuum.

pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_insert_scale_factor Number of tuple inserts prior to vacuum as a fraction of reltuples .

pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_insert_threshold Minimum number of tuple inserts prior to vacuum.

pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_max_threshold Maximum number of tuple updates or deletes prior to vacuum.

pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_scale_factor Number of tuple updates or deletes prior to vacuum as a fraction of reltuples .

pg_settings_autovacuum_vacuum_threshold Minimum number of tuple updates or deletes prior to vacuum.

pg_settings_autovacuum_work_mem_bytes Sets the maximum memory to be used by each autovacuum worker process. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_autovacuum_worker_slots Sets the number of backend slots to allocate for autovacuum workers.

pg_settings_backend_flush_after_bytes Number of pages after which previously performed writes are flushed to disk. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_bgwriter_delay_seconds Background writer sleep time between rounds. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_bgwriter_flush_after_bytes Number of pages after which previously performed writes are flushed to disk. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_bgwriter_lru_maxpages Background writer maximum number of LRU pages to flush per round.

pg_settings_bgwriter_lru_multiplier Multiple of the average buffer usage to free per round.

pg_settings_block_size Shows the size of a disk block.

pg_settings_bonjour Enables advertising the server via Bonjour.

pg_settings_check_function_bodies Check routine bodies during CREATE FUNCTION and CREATE PROCEDURE.

pg_settings_checkpoint_completion_target Time spent flushing dirty buffers during checkpoint, as fraction of checkpoint interval.

pg_settings_checkpoint_flush_after_bytes Number of pages after which previously performed writes are flushed to disk. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_checkpoint_timeout_seconds Sets the maximum time between automatic WAL checkpoints. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_checkpoint_warning_seconds Sets the maximum time before warning if checkpoints triggered by WAL volume happen too frequently. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_client_connection_check_interval_seconds Sets the time interval between checks for disconnection while running queries. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_commit_delay Sets the delay in microseconds between transaction commit and flushing WAL to disk.

pg_settings_commit_siblings Sets the minimum number of concurrent open transactions required before performing commit_delay .

pg_settings_commit_timestamp_buffers_bytes Sets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the commit timestamp cache. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_cpu_index_tuple_cost Sets the planner's estimate of the cost of processing each index entry during an index scan.

pg_settings_cpu_operator_cost Sets the planner's estimate of the cost of processing each operator or function call.

pg_settings_cpu_tuple_cost Sets the planner's estimate of the cost of processing each tuple (row).

pg_settings_cursor_tuple_fraction Sets the planner's estimate of the fraction of a cursor's rows that will be retrieved.

pg_settings_data_checksums Shows whether data checksums are turned on for this cluster.

pg_settings_data_directory_mode Shows the mode of the data directory.

pg_settings_data_sync_retry Whether to continue running after a failure to sync data files.

pg_settings_deadlock_timeout_seconds Sets the time to wait on a lock before checking for deadlock. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_debug_assertions Shows whether the running server has assertion checks enabled.

pg_settings_debug_discard_caches Aggressively flush system caches for debugging purposes.

pg_settings_debug_pretty_print Indents parse and plan tree displays.

pg_settings_debug_print_parse Logs each query's parse tree.

pg_settings_debug_print_plan Logs each query's execution plan.

pg_settings_debug_print_rewritten Logs each query's rewritten parse tree.

pg_settings_default_statistics_target Sets the default statistics target.

pg_settings_default_transaction_deferrable Sets the default deferrable status of new transactions.

pg_settings_default_transaction_read_only Sets the default read-only status of new transactions.

pg_settings_effective_cache_size_bytes Sets the planner's assumption about the total size of the data caches. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_effective_io_concurrency Number of simultaneous requests that can be handled efficiently by the disk subsystem.

pg_settings_enable_async_append Enables the planner's use of async append plans.

pg_settings_enable_bitmapscan Enables the planner's use of bitmap-scan plans.

pg_settings_enable_distinct_reordering Enables reordering of DISTINCT keys.

pg_settings_enable_gathermerge Enables the planner's use of gather merge plans.

pg_settings_enable_group_by_reordering Enables reordering of GROUP BY keys.

pg_settings_enable_hashagg Enables the planner's use of hashed aggregation plans.

pg_settings_enable_hashjoin Enables the planner's use of hash join plans.

pg_settings_enable_incremental_sort Enables the planner's use of incremental sort steps.

pg_settings_enable_indexonlyscan Enables the planner's use of index-only-scan plans.

pg_settings_enable_indexscan Enables the planner's use of index-scan plans.

pg_settings_enable_material Enables the planner's use of materialization.

pg_settings_enable_memoize Enables the planner's use of memoization.

pg_settings_enable_mergejoin Enables the planner's use of merge join plans.

pg_settings_enable_nestloop Enables the planner's use of nested-loop join plans.

pg_settings_enable_parallel_append Enables the planner's use of parallel append plans.

pg_settings_enable_parallel_hash Enables the planner's use of parallel hash plans.

pg_settings_enable_partition_pruning Enables plan-time and execution-time partition pruning.

pg_settings_enable_partitionwise_aggregate Enables partitionwise aggregation and grouping.

pg_settings_enable_partitionwise_join Enables partitionwise join.

pg_settings_enable_presorted_aggregate Enables the planner's ability to produce plans that provide presorted input for ORDER BY / DISTINCT aggregate functions.

pg_settings_enable_self_join_elimination Enables removal of unique self-joins.

pg_settings_enable_seqscan Enables the planner's use of sequential-scan plans.

pg_settings_enable_sort Enables the planner's use of explicit sort steps.

pg_settings_enable_tidscan Enables the planner's use of TID scan plans.

pg_settings_escape_string_warning Warn about backslash escapes in ordinary string literals.

pg_settings_event_triggers Enables event triggers.

pg_settings_exit_on_error Terminate session on any error.

pg_settings_extra_float_digits Sets the number of digits displayed for floating-point values.

pg_settings_extwlist_extname_from_filename Flag allowing a lookup of extension name in custom script filename.

pg_settings_from_collapse_limit Sets the FROM-list size beyond which subqueries are not collapsed.

pg_settings_fsync Forces synchronization of updates to disk.

pg_settings_full_page_writes Writes full pages to WAL when first modified after a checkpoint.

pg_settings_geqo Enables genetic query optimization.

pg_settings_geqo_effort GEQO: effort is used to set the default for other GEQO parameters.

pg_settings_geqo_generations GEQO: number of iterations of the algorithm.

pg_settings_geqo_pool_size GEQO: number of individuals in the population.

pg_settings_geqo_seed GEQO: seed for random path selection.

pg_settings_geqo_selection_bias GEQO: selective pressure within the population.

pg_settings_geqo_threshold Sets the threshold of FROM items beyond which GEQO is used.

pg_settings_gin_fuzzy_search_limit Sets the maximum allowed result for exact search by GIN.

pg_settings_gin_pending_list_limit_bytes Sets the maximum size of the pending list for GIN index. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_gss_accept_delegation Sets whether GSSAPI delegation should be accepted from the client.

pg_settings_hash_mem_multiplier Multiple of work_mem to use for hash tables.

pg_settings_hot_standby Allows connections and queries during recovery.

pg_settings_hot_standby_feedback Allows feedback from a hot standby to the primary that will avoid query conflicts.

pg_settings_huge_page_size_bytes The size of huge page that should be requested. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_idle_in_transaction_session_timeout_seconds Sets the maximum allowed idle time between queries, when in a transaction. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_idle_replication_slot_timeout_seconds Sets the duration a replication slot can remain idle before it is invalidated. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_idle_session_timeout_seconds Sets the maximum allowed idle time between queries, when not in a transaction. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_ignore_checksum_failure Continues processing after a checksum failure.

pg_settings_ignore_invalid_pages Continues recovery after an invalid pages failure.

pg_settings_ignore_system_indexes Disables reading from system indexes.

pg_settings_in_hot_standby Shows whether hot standby is currently active.

pg_settings_integer_datetimes Shows whether datetimes are integer based.

pg_settings_io_combine_limit_bytes Limit on the size of data reads and writes. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_io_max_combine_limit_bytes Server-wide limit that clamps io_combine_limit . Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_io_max_concurrency Max number of IOs that one process can execute simultaneously.

pg_settings_io_workers Number of IO worker processes, for io_method=worker .

pg_settings_jit Allow JIT compilation.

pg_settings_jit_above_cost Perform JIT compilation if query is more expensive.

pg_settings_jit_debugging_support Register JIT-compiled functions with debugger.

pg_settings_jit_dump_bitcode Write out LLVM bitcode to facilitate JIT debugging.

pg_settings_jit_expressions Allow JIT compilation of expressions.

pg_settings_jit_inline_above_cost Perform JIT inlining if query is more expensive.

pg_settings_jit_optimize_above_cost Optimize JIT-compiled functions if query is more expensive.

pg_settings_jit_profiling_support Register JIT-compiled functions with perf profiler.

pg_settings_jit_tuple_deforming Allow JIT compilation of tuple deforming.

pg_settings_join_collapse_limit Sets the FROM-list size beyond which JOIN constructs are not flattened.

pg_settings_krb_caseins_users Sets whether Kerberos and GSSAPI user names should be treated as case-insensitive.

pg_settings_lo_compat_privileges Enables backward compatibility mode for privilege checks on large objects.

pg_settings_lock_timeout_seconds Sets the maximum allowed duration of any wait for a lock. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_log_autovacuum_min_duration_seconds Sets the minimum execution time above which autovacuum actions will be logged. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_log_checkpoints Logs each checkpoint.

pg_settings_log_disconnections Logs end of a session, including duration.

pg_settings_log_duration Logs the duration of each completed SQL statement.

pg_settings_log_executor_stats Writes executor performance statistics to the server log.

pg_settings_log_file_mode Sets the file permissions for log files.

pg_settings_log_hostname Logs the host name in the connection logs.

pg_settings_log_lock_failures Logs lock failures.

pg_settings_log_lock_waits Logs long lock waits.

pg_settings_log_min_duration_sample_seconds Sets the minimum execution time above which a sample of statements will be logged. Sampling is determined by log_statement_sample_rate . Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_log_min_duration_statement_seconds Sets the minimum execution time above which all statements will be logged. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_log_parameter_max_length_bytes Sets the maximum length in bytes of data logged for bind parameter values when logging statements. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_log_parameter_max_length_on_error_bytes Sets the maximum length in bytes of data logged for bind parameter values when logging statements, on error. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_log_parser_stats Writes parser performance statistics to the server log.

pg_settings_log_planner_stats Writes planner performance statistics to the server log.

pg_settings_log_recovery_conflict_waits Logs standby recovery conflict waits.

pg_settings_log_replication_commands Logs each replication command.

pg_settings_log_rotation_age_seconds Sets the amount of time to wait before forcing log file rotation. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_log_rotation_size_bytes Sets the maximum size a log file can reach before being rotated. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_log_startup_progress_interval_seconds Time between progress updates for long-running startup operations. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_log_statement_sample_rate Fraction of statements exceeding log_min_duration_sample to be logged.

pg_settings_log_statement_stats Writes cumulative performance statistics to the server log.

pg_settings_log_temp_files_bytes Log the use of temporary files larger than this number of kilobytes. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_log_transaction_sample_rate Sets the fraction of transactions from which to log all statements.

pg_settings_log_truncate_on_rotation Truncate existing log files of same name during log rotation.

pg_settings_logging_collector Start a subprocess to capture stderr, csvlog and/or jsonlog into log files.

pg_settings_logical_decoding_work_mem_bytes Sets the maximum memory to be used for logical decoding. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_maintenance_io_concurrency A variant of effective_io_concurrency that is used for maintenance work.

pg_settings_maintenance_work_mem_bytes Sets the maximum memory to be used for maintenance operations. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_max_active_replication_origins Sets the maximum number of active replication origins.

pg_settings_max_connections Sets the maximum number of concurrent connections.

pg_settings_max_files_per_process Sets the maximum number of files each server process is allowed to open simultaneously.

pg_settings_max_function_args Shows the maximum number of function arguments.

pg_settings_max_identifier_length Shows the maximum identifier length.

pg_settings_max_index_keys Shows the maximum number of index keys.

pg_settings_max_locks_per_transaction Sets the maximum number of locks per transaction.

pg_settings_max_logical_replication_workers Maximum number of logical replication worker processes.

pg_settings_max_notify_queue_pages Sets the maximum number of allocated pages for NOTIFY / LISTEN queue.

pg_settings_max_parallel_apply_workers_per_subscription Maximum number of parallel apply workers per subscription.

pg_settings_max_parallel_maintenance_workers Sets the maximum number of parallel processes per maintenance operation.

pg_settings_max_parallel_workers Sets the maximum number of parallel workers that can be active at one time.

pg_settings_max_parallel_workers_per_gather Sets the maximum number of parallel processes per executor node.

pg_settings_max_pred_locks_per_page Sets the maximum number of predicate-locked tuples per page.

pg_settings_max_pred_locks_per_relation Sets the maximum number of predicate-locked pages and tuples per relation.

pg_settings_max_pred_locks_per_transaction Sets the maximum number of predicate locks per transaction.

pg_settings_max_prepared_transactions Sets the maximum number of simultaneously prepared transactions.

pg_settings_max_replication_slots Sets the maximum number of simultaneously defined replication slots.

pg_settings_max_slot_wal_keep_size_bytes Sets the maximum WAL size that can be reserved by replication slots. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_max_stack_depth_bytes Sets the maximum stack depth, in kilobytes. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_max_standby_archive_delay_seconds Sets the maximum delay before canceling queries when a hot standby server is processing archived WAL data. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_max_standby_streaming_delay_seconds Sets the maximum delay before canceling queries when a hot standby server is processing streamed WAL data. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_max_sync_workers_per_subscription Maximum number of table synchronization workers per subscription.

pg_settings_max_wal_senders Sets the maximum number of simultaneously running WAL sender processes.

pg_settings_max_wal_size_bytes Sets the WAL size that triggers a checkpoint. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_max_worker_processes Maximum number of concurrent worker processes.

pg_settings_md5_password_warnings Enables deprecation warnings for MD5 passwords.

pg_settings_mem_guard_block Block memory allocations in query executing processes if the usage is above limit.

pg_settings_mem_guard_enable_auth_hook The use the authentication hook to indicate if we should block a pid.

pg_settings_mem_guard_enable_explain Enable collection of data in explain plans.

pg_settings_mem_guard_limit_bytes The memory limit for all processes in the container. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_min_dynamic_shared_memory_bytes Amount of dynamic shared memory reserved at startup. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_min_parallel_index_scan_size_bytes Sets the minimum amount of index data for a parallel scan. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_min_parallel_table_scan_size_bytes Sets the minimum amount of table data for a parallel scan. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_min_wal_size_bytes Sets the minimum size to shrink the WAL to. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_multixact_member_buffers_bytes Sets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the MultiXact member cache. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_multixact_offset_buffers_bytes Sets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the MultiXact offset cache. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_notify_buffers_bytes Sets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the LISTEN/NOTIFY message cache. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_num_os_semaphores Shows the number of semaphores required for the server.

pg_settings_parallel_leader_participation Controls whether Gather and Gather Merge also run subplans.

pg_settings_parallel_setup_cost Sets the planner's estimate of the cost of starting up worker processes for parallel query.

pg_settings_parallel_tuple_cost Sets the planner's estimate of the cost of passing each tuple (row) from worker to leader backend.

pg_settings_pg_prewarm_autoprewarm Starts the autoprewarm worker.

pg_settings_pg_prewarm_autoprewarm_interval_seconds Sets the interval between dumps of shared buffers. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_pg_stat_statements_max Sets the maximum number of statements tracked by pg_stat_statements .

pg_settings_pg_stat_statements_save Save pg_stat_statements statistics across server shutdowns.

pg_settings_pg_stat_statements_track_planning Selects whether planning duration is tracked by pg_stat_statements .

pg_settings_pg_stat_statements_track_utility Selects whether utility commands are tracked by pg_stat_statements .

pg_settings_pgaudit_log_catalog Specifies that session logging should be enabled in the case where all relations in a statement are in pg_catalog . Disabling this setting will reduce noise in the log from tools like psql and PgAdmin that query the catalog heavily.

pg_settings_pgaudit_log_client Specifies whether audit messages should be visible to the client. This setting should generally be left disabled but may be useful for debugging or other purposes.

pg_settings_pgaudit_log_parameter Specifies that audit logging should include the parameters that were passed with the statement. When parameters are present they will be included in CSV format after the statement text.

pg_settings_pgaudit_log_parameter_max_size Specifies, in bytes, the maximum length of variable-length parameters to log. If 0 (the default), parameters are not checked for size. If set, when the size of the parameter is longer than the setting, the value in the audit log is replaced with a placeholder. Note that for character types, the length is in bytes for the parameter's encoding, not characters.

pg_settings_pgaudit_log_relation Specifies whether session audit logging should create a separate log entry for each relation referenced in a SELECT or DML statement. This is a useful shortcut for exhaustive logging without using object audit logging.

pg_settings_pgaudit_log_rows Specifies whether logging will include the rows retrieved or affected by a statement.

pg_settings_pgaudit_log_statement Specifies whether logging will include the statement text and parameters. Depending on requirements, the full statement text might not be required in the audit log.

pg_settings_pgaudit_log_statement_once Specifies whether logging will include the statement text and parameters with the first log entry for a statement/substatement combination or with every entry. Enabling this setting will result in less verbose logging but may make it more difficult to determine the statement that generated a log entry, though the statement/substatement pair along with the process id should suffice to identify the statement text logged with a previous entry.

pg_settings_port Sets the TCP port the server listens on.

pg_settings_post_auth_delay_seconds Sets the amount of time to wait after authentication on connection startup. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_pre_auth_delay_seconds Sets the amount of time to wait before authentication on connection startup. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_quote_all_identifiers When generating SQL fragments, quote all identifiers.

pg_settings_random_page_cost Sets the planner's estimate of the cost of a nonsequentially fetched disk page.

pg_settings_recovery_min_apply_delay_seconds Sets the minimum delay for applying changes during recovery. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_recovery_target_inclusive Sets whether to include or exclude transaction with recovery target.

pg_settings_recursive_worktable_factor Sets the planner's estimate of the average size of a recursive query's working table.

pg_settings_remove_temp_files_after_crash Remove temporary files after backend crash.

pg_settings_reserved_connections Sets the number of connection slots reserved for roles with privileges of pg_use_reserved_connections .

pg_settings_restart_after_crash Reinitialize server after backend crash.

pg_settings_row_security Enables row security.

pg_settings_scram_iterations Sets the iteration count for SCRAM secret generation.

pg_settings_segment_size_bytes Shows the number of pages per disk file. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_send_abort_for_crash Send SIGABRT not SIGQUIT to child processes after backend crash.

pg_settings_send_abort_for_kill Send SIGABRT not SIGKILL to stuck child processes.

pg_settings_seq_page_cost Sets the planner's estimate of the cost of a sequentially fetched disk page.

pg_settings_serializable_buffers_bytes Sets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the serializable transaction cache. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_server_version_num Shows the server version as an integer.

pg_settings_shared_buffers_bytes Sets the number of shared memory buffers used by the server. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_shared_memory_size_bytes Shows the size of the server's main shared memory area (rounded up to the nearest MB). Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_shared_memory_size_in_huge_pages Shows the number of huge pages needed for the main shared memory area.

pg_settings_ssl Enables SSL connections.

pg_settings_ssl_passphrase_command_supports_reload Controls whether ssl_passphrase_command is called during server reload.

pg_settings_ssl_prefer_server_ciphers Give priority to server ciphersuite order.

pg_settings_standard_conforming_strings Causes '...' strings to treat backslashes literally.

pg_settings_statement_timeout_seconds Sets the maximum allowed duration of any statement. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_subtransaction_buffers_bytes Sets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the subtransaction cache. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_summarize_wal Starts the WAL summarizer process to enable incremental backup.

pg_settings_superuser_reserved_connections Sets the number of connection slots reserved for superusers.

pg_settings_sync_replication_slots Enables a physical standby to synchronize logical failover replication slots from the primary server.

pg_settings_synchronize_seqscans Enables synchronized sequential scans.

pg_settings_syslog_sequence_numbers Add sequence number to syslog messages to avoid duplicate suppression.

pg_settings_syslog_split_messages Split messages sent to syslog by lines and to fit into 1024 bytes.

pg_settings_tcp_keepalives_count Maximum number of TCP keepalive retransmits.

pg_settings_tcp_keepalives_idle_seconds Time between issuing TCP keepalives. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_tcp_keepalives_interval_seconds Time between TCP keepalive retransmits. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_tcp_user_timeout_seconds TCP user timeout. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_temp_buffers_bytes Sets the maximum number of temporary buffers used by each session. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_temp_file_limit_bytes Limits the total size of all temporary files used by each process. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_timescaledb_bgw_launcher_poll_time Launcher timeout value in milliseconds.

pg_settings_timescaledb_bgw_scheduler_restart_time_seconds Restart time for scheduler. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_timescaledb_disable_load Disable the loading of the actual extension.

pg_settings_timescaledb_lake_disable_load Disable the loading of the actual extension.

pg_settings_timescaledb_max_background_workers Maximum background worker processes allocated to TimescaleDB

pg_settings_timescaledb_osm_disable_load Disable the loading of the actual extension.

pg_settings_trace_connection_negotiation Logs details of pre-authentication connection handshake.

pg_settings_trace_notify Generates debugging output for LISTEN and NOTIFY.

pg_settings_trace_sort Emit information about resource usage in sorting.

pg_settings_track_activities Collects information about executing commands.

pg_settings_track_activity_query_size_bytes Sets the size reserved for pg_stat_activity .query, in bytes. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_track_commit_timestamp Collects transaction commit time.

pg_settings_track_cost_delay_timing Collects timing statistics for cost-based vacuum delay.

pg_settings_track_counts Collects statistics on database activity.

pg_settings_track_io_timing Collects timing statistics for database I/O activity.

pg_settings_track_wal_io_timing Collects timing statistics for WAL I/O activity.

pg_settings_transaction_buffers_bytes Sets the size of the dedicated buffer pool used for the transaction status cache. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_transaction_deferrable Whether to defer a read-only serializable transaction until it can be executed with no possible serialization failures.

pg_settings_transaction_read_only Sets the current transaction's read-only status.

pg_settings_transaction_timeout_seconds Sets the maximum allowed duration of any transaction within a session (not a prepared transaction). Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_transform_null_equals Treats "expr=NULL" as "expr IS NULL".

pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_auth_hook Selects whether the auth hook is intercepted by ts_stat_statements.

pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_log_hook Selects whether the log hook is intercepted by ts_stat_statements.

pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_mem_guard_stats Enable reading memory stats from mem_guard.

pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_regression_debug Enable debug messages for regression tests.

pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_enable_system_stats Enable system stat collections.

pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_explain_bound When tracking, capture an explain plan for queries running longer than this many milliseconds.

pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_track_planning Selects whether planning duration is tracked by ts_stat_statements.

pg_settings_ts_stat_statements_track_utility Selects whether utility commands are tracked by ts_stat_statements.

pg_settings_tsdb_admin_read_only_connection Enable immutable read-only mode for this connection.

pg_settings_tsdb_admin_read_only_role Enable immutable read-only mode for this role.

pg_settings_unix_socket_permissions Sets the access permissions of the Unix-domain socket.

pg_settings_update_process_title Updates the process title to show the active SQL command.

pg_settings_vacuum_buffer_usage_limit_bytes Sets the buffer pool size for VACUUM, ANALYZE, and autovacuum. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_vacuum_cost_delay_seconds Vacuum cost delay in milliseconds. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_vacuum_cost_limit Vacuum cost amount available before napping.

pg_settings_vacuum_cost_page_dirty Vacuum cost for a page dirtied by vacuum.

pg_settings_vacuum_cost_page_hit Vacuum cost for a page found in the buffer cache.

pg_settings_vacuum_cost_page_miss Vacuum cost for a page not found in the buffer cache.

pg_settings_vacuum_failsafe_age Age at which VACUUM should trigger failsafe to avoid a wraparound outage.

pg_settings_vacuum_freeze_min_age Minimum age at which VACUUM should freeze a table row.

pg_settings_vacuum_freeze_table_age Age at which VACUUM should scan whole table to freeze tuples.

pg_settings_vacuum_max_eager_freeze_failure_rate Fraction of pages in a relation vacuum can scan and fail to freeze before disabling eager scanning.

pg_settings_vacuum_multixact_failsafe_age Multixact age at which VACUUM should trigger failsafe to avoid a wraparound outage.

pg_settings_vacuum_multixact_freeze_min_age Minimum age at which VACUUM should freeze a MultiXactId in a table row.

pg_settings_vacuum_multixact_freeze_table_age Multixact age at which VACUUM should scan whole table to freeze tuples.

pg_settings_vacuum_truncate Enables vacuum to truncate empty pages at the end of the table.

pg_settings_wal_block_size Shows the block size in the write ahead log.

pg_settings_wal_buffers_bytes Sets the number of disk-page buffers in shared memory for WAL. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_wal_decode_buffer_size_bytes Buffer size for reading ahead in the WAL during recovery. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_wal_init_zero Writes zeroes to new WAL files before first use.

pg_settings_wal_keep_size_bytes Sets the size of WAL files held for standby servers. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_wal_log_hints Writes full pages to WAL when first modified after a checkpoint, even for a non-critical modification.

pg_settings_wal_receiver_create_temp_slot Sets whether a WAL receiver should create a temporary replication slot if no permanent slot is configured.

pg_settings_wal_receiver_status_interval_seconds Sets the maximum interval between WAL receiver status reports to the sending server. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_wal_receiver_timeout_seconds Sets the maximum wait time to receive data from the sending server. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_wal_recycle Recycles WAL files by renaming them.

pg_settings_wal_retrieve_retry_interval_seconds Sets the time to wait before retrying to retrieve WAL after a failed attempt. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_wal_segment_size_bytes Shows the size of write ahead log segments. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_wal_sender_timeout_seconds Sets the maximum time to wait for WAL replication. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_wal_skip_threshold_bytes Minimum size of new file to fsync instead of writing WAL. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_wal_summary_keep_time_seconds Time for which WAL summary files should be kept. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_wal_writer_delay_seconds Time between WAL flushes performed in the WAL writer. Units converted to seconds.

pg_settings_wal_writer_flush_after_bytes Amount of WAL written out by WAL writer that triggers a flush. Units converted to bytes.

pg_settings_work_mem_bytes Sets the maximum memory to be used for query workspaces. Units converted to bytes.