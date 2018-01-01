Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Constraints are rules that apply to your database columns. This prevents you from entering invalid data into your database. When you create, change, or delete constraints on your hypertables, the constraints are propagated to the underlying chunks, and to any indexes.
Hypertables support all standard Postgres constraint types. For foreign keys in particular, the following is supported:
- Foreign key constraints from a hypertable referencing a regular table
- Foreign key constraints from a regular table referencing a hypertable
Foreign keys from a hypertable referencing another hypertable are not supported.
For example, you can create a table that only allows positive device IDs, and non-null temperature readings. You can also check that time values for all devices are unique. To create this table, with the constraints, use this command:
CREATE TABLE conditions (time TIMESTAMPTZtemp FLOAT NOT NULL,device_id INTEGER CHECK (device_id > 0),location INTEGER REFERENCES locations (id),PRIMARY KEY(time, device_id)) WITH (tsdb.hypertable);
This example also references values in another
locations table using a foreign
key constraint.
Note
Time columns used for partitioning must not allow
NULL values. A
NOT NULL constraint is added by default to these columns if it doesn't already exist.
For more information on how to manage constraints, see the Postgres docs.
