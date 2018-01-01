Latest

About constraints

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Constraints are rules that apply to your database columns. This prevents you from entering invalid data into your database. When you create, change, or delete constraints on your hypertables, the constraints are propagated to the underlying chunks, and to any indexes.

Hypertables support all standard Postgres constraint types. For foreign keys in particular, the following is supported:

  • Foreign key constraints from a hypertable referencing a regular table
  • Foreign key constraints from a regular table referencing a hypertable

Foreign keys from a hypertable referencing another hypertable are not supported.

For example, you can create a table that only allows positive device IDs, and non-null temperature readings. You can also check that time values for all devices are unique. To create this table, with the constraints, use this command:

CREATE TABLE conditions (
    time       TIMESTAMPTZ
    temp       FLOAT NOT NULL,
    device_id  INTEGER CHECK (device_id > 0),
    location   INTEGER REFERENCES locations (id),
    PRIMARY KEY(time, device_id)
) WITH (
    tsdb.hypertable
);

This example also references values in another locations table using a foreign key constraint.

Note

Time columns used for partitioning must not allow NULL values. A NOT NULL constraint is added by default to these columns if it doesn't already exist.

For more information on how to manage constraints, see the Postgres docs.

Keywords

schemasconstraints

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousAbout tablespacesNextAlter hypertables

Related Content

Schema management
A database schema design can significantly improve performance by optimizing data retrieval, storage, and indexing. Learn all about creating and managing schemas in TimescaleDB
JSONB support for semi-structured data
In TimescaleDB, you can use JSON or JSONB to store semi-structured data, such as user-defined fields. Learn how to index the JSONB structure and individual fields
Altering and updating table schemas
In TimescaleDB, you can modify the schema of an existing hypertable with the ALTER TABLE command. See examples for adding a table and checking the schema before applying it
Table management
A database schema defines how the tables and indexes are organized in your database. Learn more about schemas and why they are important for efficient real-time analytics
About indexes
A database index is a data structure that improves the speed of data retrieval operations. Learn how indexing works and how it improves the performance of your analytical queries
About tablespaces
A tablespace is a logical storage unit that enables database objects to be stored in specific physical locations on a disk. Learn how tablespaces work for TimescaleDB hypertable chunks