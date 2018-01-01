Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
To modify the schema of an existing hypertable, you can use the
ALTER TABLE
command. When you change the hypertable schema, the changes are also propagated
to each underlying chunk.
Note
While you can change the schema of an existing hypertable, you cannot change the schema of a continuous aggregate. For continuous aggregates, the only permissible changes are renaming a view, setting a schema, changing the owner, and adjusting other parameters.
For example, to add a new column called
address to a table called
distributors:
ALTER TABLE distributorsADD COLUMN address varchar(30);
This creates the new column, with all existing entries recording
NULL for the
new column.
Changing the schema can, in some cases, consume a lot of resources. This is
especially true if it requires underlying data to be rewritten. If you want to
check your schema change before you apply it, you can use a
CHECK constraint,
like this:
ALTER TABLE distributorsADD CONSTRAINT zipchkCHECK (char_length(zipcode) = 5);
This scans the table to verify that existing rows meet the constraint, but does not require a table rewrite.
Most common schema modifications work on hypertables with columnstore enabled, including adding columns, renaming columns, dropping columns, adding constraints, setting NOT NULL, and changing defaults. However, some operations are blocked, the most common of them being:
- Changing column data type (
ALTER COLUMN ... TYPE)
- Changing column storage (
ALTER COLUMN ... SET STORAGE)
- Dropping orderby or segmentby columns
- Row-level security operations (
ENABLE/DISABLE ROW SECURITY)
When you attempt a blocked operation, you receive an error:
ERROR: operation not supported on hypertables that have columnstore enabled
If you encounter this error, you need to:
- Stop any columnstore policy
- Convert the affected chunks back into rowstore
- Disable columnstore
- Perform the schema change
- Re-enable columnstore and restart the policy
This example shows how to change a column's data type on a hypertable with columnstore enabled, which requires conversion to rowstore:
-- Step 1: Check if you have a columnstore policy and note its settingsSELECT job_id, config FROM timescaledb_information.jobsWHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression'AND hypertable_name = 'conditions';-- Step 2: If a policy exists, pause itSELECT alter_job(<job_id>, scheduled => false);-- Step 3: Convert all chunks back to rowstoreSELECT decompress_chunk(show_chunks('conditions'));-- Step 4: Disable columnstore (required for some operations)ALTER TABLE conditions SET (timescaledb.columnstore = false);-- Step 5: Perform the schema modificationALTER TABLE conditionsALTER COLUMN temperature TYPE double precision;-- Step 6: Re-enable columnstore with original settingsALTER TABLE conditions SET (timescaledb.columnstore = true,timescaledb.compress_orderby = 'time DESC',timescaledb.compress_segmentby = 'device_id');-- Step 7: Restart the columnstore policySELECT alter_job(<job_id>, scheduled => true);-- Step 8: Optionally, manually convert the chunks to columnstore immediatelySELECT compress_chunk(show_chunks('conditions'));
For more information about Postgres
ALTER TABLE operations, see the
Postgres
ALTER TABLE documentation.
