Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

To modify the schema of an existing hypertable, you can use the ALTER TABLE command. When you change the hypertable schema, the changes are also propagated to each underlying chunk.

Note While you can change the schema of an existing hypertable, you cannot change the schema of a continuous aggregate. For continuous aggregates, the only permissible changes are renaming a view, setting a schema, changing the owner, and adjusting other parameters.

For example, to add a new column called address to a table called distributors :

ALTER TABLE distributors ADD COLUMN address varchar ( 30 ) ; Copy

This creates the new column, with all existing entries recording NULL for the new column.

Changing the schema can, in some cases, consume a lot of resources. This is especially true if it requires underlying data to be rewritten. If you want to check your schema change before you apply it, you can use a CHECK constraint, like this:

ALTER TABLE distributors ADD CONSTRAINT zipchk CHECK ( char_length ( zipcode ) = 5 ) ; Copy

This scans the table to verify that existing rows meet the constraint, but does not require a table rewrite.

Most common schema modifications work on hypertables with columnstore enabled, including adding columns, renaming columns, dropping columns, adding constraints, setting NOT NULL, and changing defaults. However, some operations are blocked, the most common of them being:

Changing column data type ( ALTER COLUMN ... TYPE )

( ) Changing column storage ( ALTER COLUMN ... SET STORAGE )

( ) Dropping orderby or segmentby columns

Row-level security operations ( ENABLE/DISABLE ROW SECURITY )

When you attempt a blocked operation, you receive an error:

ERROR: operation not supported on hypertables that have columnstore enabled Copy

If you encounter this error, you need to:

Stop any columnstore policy Convert the affected chunks back into rowstore Disable columnstore Perform the schema change Re-enable columnstore and restart the policy

This example shows how to change a column's data type on a hypertable with columnstore enabled, which requires conversion to rowstore:

SELECT job_id , config FROM timescaledb_information . jobs WHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression' AND hypertable_name = 'conditions' ; SELECT alter_job ( < job_id > , scheduled = > false ) ; SELECT decompress_chunk ( show_chunks ( 'conditions' ) ) ; ALTER TABLE conditions SET ( timescaledb . columnstore = false ) ; ALTER TABLE conditions ALTER COLUMN temperature TYPE double precision ; ALTER TABLE conditions SET ( timescaledb . columnstore = true , timescaledb . compress_orderby = 'time DESC' , timescaledb . compress_segmentby = 'device_id' ) ; SELECT alter_job ( < job_id > , scheduled = > true ) ; SELECT compress_chunk ( show_chunks ( 'conditions' ) ) ; Copy