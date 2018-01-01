Latest

To modify the schema of an existing hypertable, you can use the ALTER TABLE command. When you change the hypertable schema, the changes are also propagated to each underlying chunk.

Note

While you can change the schema of an existing hypertable, you cannot change the schema of a continuous aggregate. For continuous aggregates, the only permissible changes are renaming a view, setting a schema, changing the owner, and adjusting other parameters.

For example, to add a new column called address to a table called distributors:

ALTER TABLE distributors
  ADD COLUMN address varchar(30);

This creates the new column, with all existing entries recording NULL for the new column.

Changing the schema can, in some cases, consume a lot of resources. This is especially true if it requires underlying data to be rewritten. If you want to check your schema change before you apply it, you can use a CHECK constraint, like this:

ALTER TABLE distributors
  ADD CONSTRAINT zipchk
  CHECK (char_length(zipcode) = 5);

This scans the table to verify that existing rows meet the constraint, but does not require a table rewrite.

Altering hypertables with columnstore enabled

Most common schema modifications work on hypertables with columnstore enabled, including adding columns, renaming columns, dropping columns, adding constraints, setting NOT NULL, and changing defaults. However, some operations are blocked, the most common of them being:

  • Changing column data type (ALTER COLUMN ... TYPE)
  • Changing column storage (ALTER COLUMN ... SET STORAGE)
  • Dropping orderby or segmentby columns
  • Row-level security operations (ENABLE/DISABLE ROW SECURITY)

When you attempt a blocked operation, you receive an error:

ERROR: operation not supported on hypertables that have columnstore enabled

If you encounter this error, you need to:

  1. Stop any columnstore policy
  2. Convert the affected chunks back into rowstore
  3. Disable columnstore
  4. Perform the schema change
  5. Re-enable columnstore and restart the policy

Example: change the column type on a hypertable with columnstore enabled

This example shows how to change a column's data type on a hypertable with columnstore enabled, which requires conversion to rowstore:

-- Step 1: Check if you have a columnstore policy and note its settings
SELECT job_id, config FROM timescaledb_information.jobs
WHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression'
  AND hypertable_name = 'conditions';


-- Step 2: If a policy exists, pause it
SELECT alter_job(<job_id>, scheduled => false);


-- Step 3: Convert all chunks back to rowstore
SELECT decompress_chunk(show_chunks('conditions'));


-- Step 4: Disable columnstore (required for some operations)
ALTER TABLE conditions SET (timescaledb.columnstore = false);


-- Step 5: Perform the schema modification
ALTER TABLE conditions
  ALTER COLUMN temperature TYPE double precision;


-- Step 6: Re-enable columnstore with original settings
ALTER TABLE conditions SET (
  timescaledb.columnstore = true,
  timescaledb.compress_orderby = 'time DESC',
  timescaledb.compress_segmentby = 'device_id'
);


-- Step 7: Restart the columnstore policy
SELECT alter_job(<job_id>, scheduled => true);


-- Step 8: Optionally, manually convert the chunks to columnstore immediately
SELECT compress_chunk(show_chunks('conditions'));

For more information about Postgres ALTER TABLE operations, see the Postgres ALTER TABLE documentation.

