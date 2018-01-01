Latest

Troubleshooting

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with services.

Cannot create another database

ERROR:  tsdb_admin: database <DB_NAME> is not an allowed database name
HINT:  Contact your administrator to configure the "tsdb_admin.allowed_databases"

Each Tiger Cloud service hosts a single Postgres instance called tsdb. You see this error when you try to create an additional database in a service. If you need another database, create a new service.

Keywords

servicescloudtroubleshooting

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousConnection poolingNextWrite data

Related Content

About Tiger Cloud services
A Tiger Cloud service is a 100% Postgres database instance that you use as is, or extend with capabilities specific to your business needs. Learn more about services and available features
Postgres extensions
Tiger Cloud comes with a number of Tiger Data and Postgres extensions enabled by default. See all the extensions you can enable for your service
Virtual Private Cloud
Virtual Private Cloud peering ensures that your Tiger Cloud services are only accessible through your secured AWS infrastructure. Set up VPC peering in Tiger Cloud Console
Analyse geospatial data with postgis
PostGIS enables you to store, query, and manipulate geographic and spatial data directly within Postgres. Learn to use PostGIS to analyze geospatial data
Encrypt data using pgcrypto
pgcrypto is a Postgres extension that secures sensitive data within the database. See how to use pgcrypto to encrypt the data in your service
Create a chatbot using pgvector
pgvector is an open-source extension for Postgres that enables efficient vector similarity search and can be used with Tiger. Learn to use pgvector to create a chatbot