This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with services.
ERROR: tsdb_admin: database <DB_NAME> is not an allowed database nameHINT: Contact your administrator to configure the "tsdb_admin.allowed_databases"
Each Tiger Cloud service hosts a single Postgres instance called
tsdb. You see this error when you try
to create an additional database in a service. If you need another database,
create a new service.
