About Tiger Cloud services

A Tiger Cloud service is a 100% Postgres database instance that you use as is, or extend with capabilities specific to your business needs. Learn more about services and available features

Postgres extensions

Tiger Cloud comes with a number of Tiger Data and Postgres extensions enabled by default. See all the extensions you can enable for your service

Virtual Private Cloud

Virtual Private Cloud peering ensures that your Tiger Cloud services are only accessible through your secured AWS infrastructure. Set up VPC peering in Tiger Cloud Console

Analyse geospatial data with postgis

PostGIS enables you to store, query, and manipulate geographic and spatial data directly within Postgres. Learn to use PostGIS to analyze geospatial data

Encrypt data using pgcrypto

pgcrypto is a Postgres extension that secures sensitive data within the database. See how to use pgcrypto to encrypt the data in your service

Create a chatbot using pgvector

pgvector is an open-source extension for Postgres that enables efficient vector similarity search and can be used with Tiger. Learn to use pgvector to create a chatbot