Update data in a hypertable with a standard UPDATE SQL command.

Update a single row with the syntax UPDATE ... SET ... WHERE . For example, to update a row in the conditions hypertable with new temperature and humidity values, run the following. The WHERE clause specifies the row to be updated.

UPDATE conditions SET temperature = 70.2 , humidity = 50.0 WHERE time = '2017-07-28 11:42:42.846621+00' AND location = 'office' ; Copy

You can also update multiple rows at once, by using a WHERE clause that filters for more than one row. For example, run the following to update all temperature values within the given 10-minute span: