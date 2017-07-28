Latest

Update data

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Update data in a hypertable with a standard UPDATE SQL command.

Update a single row

Update a single row with the syntax UPDATE ... SET ... WHERE. For example, to update a row in the conditions hypertable with new temperature and humidity values, run the following. The WHERE clause specifies the row to be updated.

UPDATE conditions
  SET temperature = 70.2, humidity = 50.0
  WHERE time = '2017-07-28 11:42:42.846621+00'
    AND location = 'office';

Update multiple rows at once

You can also update multiple rows at once, by using a WHERE clause that filters for more than one row. For example, run the following to update all temperature values within the given 10-minute span:

UPDATE conditions
  SET temperature = temperature + 0.1
  WHERE time >= '2017-07-28 11:40'
    AND time < '2017-07-28 11:50';

Keywords

updateshypertables

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousInsert dataNextUpsert data

Related Content

Delete data
Delete data with DELETE or by dropping chunks from a hypertable in your database using SQL
Insert data
Insert single and multiple rows and bulk load data into TimescaleDB with SQL
Upsert data
Insert a new row or update an existing row in a hypertable using UPSERT
Troubleshooting hypercore
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in hypercore
Troubleshooting compression
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in compression
Troubleshooting hypertables
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in hypertables