Update data in a hypertable with a standard
UPDATE SQL
command.
Update a single row with the syntax
UPDATE ... SET ... WHERE. For example, to
update a row in the
conditions hypertable with new
temperature and
humidity values, run the following. The
WHERE clause specifies the row to be
updated.
UPDATE conditionsSET temperature = 70.2, humidity = 50.0WHERE time = '2017-07-28 11:42:42.846621+00'AND location = 'office';
You can also update multiple rows at once, by using a
WHERE clause that
filters for more than one row. For example, run the following to update
all
temperature values within the given 10-minute span:
UPDATE conditionsSET temperature = temperature + 0.1WHERE time >= '2017-07-28 11:40'AND time < '2017-07-28 11:50';
