You can delete data from a hypertable using a standard
DELETE SQL command. If you want to delete old data once it
reaches a certain age, you can also drop entire chunks or set up a data
retention policy.
To delete data from a table, use the syntax
DELETE FROM .... In this example,
data is deleted from the table
conditions, if the row's
temperature or
humidity is below a certain level:
DELETE FROM conditions WHERE temperature < 35 OR humidity < 60;
Important
If you delete a lot of data, run
VACUUM or
VACUUM FULL to reclaim storage from the deleted or obsolete rows.
TimescaleDB allows you to delete data by age, by dropping chunks from a hypertable. You can do so either manually or by data retention policy.
To learn more, see the data retention section.
