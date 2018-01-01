Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can delete data from a hypertable using a standard DELETE SQL command. If you want to delete old data once it reaches a certain age, you can also drop entire chunks or set up a data retention policy.

To delete data from a table, use the syntax DELETE FROM ... . In this example, data is deleted from the table conditions , if the row's temperature or humidity is below a certain level:

DELETE FROM conditions WHERE temperature < 35 OR humidity < 60 ; Copy

Important If you delete a lot of data, run VACUUM or VACUUM FULL to reclaim storage from the deleted or obsolete rows.

TimescaleDB allows you to delete data by age, by dropping chunks from a hypertable. You can do so either manually or by data retention policy.

To learn more, see the data retention section.