Latest

month_normalize()

ToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Translate a metric to a standard month. A standard month is calculated as the exact number of days in a year divided by the number of months in a year, so 365.25/12 = 30.4375. month_normalize() divides a metric by the number of days in the corresponding calendar month and multiplies it by 30.4375.

This enables you to compare metrics for different months and decide which one performed better, objectively. For example, in the following table that summarizes the number of sales for three months, January has the highest number of total sales:

MonthSales
Jan3000
Feb2900
Mar2900

When you normalize the sales metrics, you get the following result, showing that February in fact performed better:

MonthNormalized sales
Jan2945.56
Feb3152.46
Mar2847.38

Samples

Get the normalized value for a metric of 1000, and a reference date of January 1, 2021:

SELECT month_normalize(1000,'2021-01-01 00:00:00+03'::timestamptz)

The output looks like this:

month_normalize
----------------------
981.8548387096774

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
metricfloat8
reference_dateTIMESTAMPTZTimestamp to normalize the metric with
daysfloat8Optional, defaults to 365.25/12 if none provided

Keywords

hyperfunctionsToolkitnormalization

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousdays_in_monthNextApproximate count distinct

Related Content

days_in_month()
Calculates days in month given a timestamptz
Hyperfunctions
The full list of hyperfunctions available in TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit, with required arguments, returns, and complete use examples
Downsampling functions
API reference for the downsampling functions
Saturating math functions
API reference for the saturating math functions
state_agg()
API reference for the state_agg() functions
max_n()
API reference for the max_n() functions