month_normalize()ToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Translate a metric to a standard month. A standard month is calculated as the exact number of days in a year divided by the number of months in a year, so 365.25/12 = 30.4375.
month_normalize() divides a metric by the number of days in the corresponding calendar month and multiplies it by 30.4375.
This enables you to compare metrics for different months and decide which one performed better, objectively. For example, in the following table that summarizes the number of sales for three months, January has the highest number of total sales:
|Month
|Sales
|Jan
|3000
|Feb
|2900
|Mar
|2900
When you normalize the sales metrics, you get the following result, showing that February in fact performed better:
|Month
|Normalized sales
|Jan
|2945.56
|Feb
|3152.46
|Mar
|2847.38
Get the normalized value for a metric of 1000, and a reference date of January 1, 2021:
SELECT month_normalize(1000,'2021-01-01 00:00:00+03'::timestamptz)
The output looks like this:
month_normalize----------------------981.8548387096774
|Name
|Type
|Description
metric
float8
reference_date
TIMESTAMPTZ
|Timestamp to normalize the metric with
days
float8
|Optional, defaults to 365.25/12 if none provided
Keywords
