Translate a metric to a standard month. A standard month is calculated as the exact number of days in a year divided by the number of months in a year, so 365.25/12 = 30.4375. month_normalize() divides a metric by the number of days in the corresponding calendar month and multiplies it by 30.4375.

This enables you to compare metrics for different months and decide which one performed better, objectively. For example, in the following table that summarizes the number of sales for three months, January has the highest number of total sales:

Month Sales Jan 3000 Feb 2900 Mar 2900

When you normalize the sales metrics, you get the following result, showing that February in fact performed better:

Month Normalized sales Jan 2945.56 Feb 3152.46 Mar 2847.38

Get the normalized value for a metric of 1000, and a reference date of January 1, 2021:

SELECT month_normalize ( 1000 , '2021-01-01 00:00:00+03' ::timestamptz ) Copy

The output looks like this:

month_normalize 981.8548387096774 Copy