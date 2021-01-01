days_in_month()ToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Given a timestamptz, returns how many days are in that month.
Calculate how many days in the month of January 1, 2022:
SELECT days_in_month('2021-01-01 00:00:00+03'::timestamptz)
The output looks like this:
days_in_month----------------------31
|Name
|Type
|Description
date
TIMESTAMPTZ
|Timestamp to use to calculate how many days in the month
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.