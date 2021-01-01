Latest

Given a timestamptz, returns how many days are in that month.

Samples

Calculate how many days in the month of January 1, 2022:

SELECT days_in_month('2021-01-01 00:00:00+03'::timestamptz)

The output looks like this:

days_in_month
----------------------
31

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
dateTIMESTAMPTZTimestamp to use to calculate how many days in the month

Keywords

hyperfunctionsToolkitnormalization

