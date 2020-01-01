TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Introduction

Given a system or value that switches between discrete states, track transitions between the states. For example, you can use state_agg to create a state of state transitions, or to calculate the durations of states. state_agg extends the capabilities of compact_state_agg .

state_agg is designed to work with a relatively small number of states. It might not perform well on datasets where states are mostly distinct between rows.

Because state_agg tracks more information, it uses more memory than compact_state_agg . If you want to minimize memory use and don't need to query the timestamps of state transitions, consider using compact_state_agg instead.

Related hyperfunction groups compact_state_agg()

heartbeat_agg()