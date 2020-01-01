state_agg() functionsToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Introduction
Given a system or value that switches between discrete states, track transitions
between the states. For example, you can use
state_agg to create a state
of state transitions, or to calculate the durations of states.
state_agg
extends the capabilities of
compact_state_agg.
state_agg is designed to work with a relatively small number of states. It
might not perform well on datasets where states are mostly distinct between
rows.
Because
state_agg tracks more information, it uses more memory than
compact_state_agg. If you want to minimize memory use and don't need to query the
timestamps of state transitions, consider using
compact_state_agg
instead.
Related hyperfunction groups
Aggregate
- state_agg
- Aggregate state data into a state aggregate for further analysis
Accessor
- duration_in
- Calculate the total time spent in a given state from a state aggregate
- interpolated_duration_in
- Calculate the total time spent in a given state from a state aggregate, interpolating values at time bucket boundaries
- interpolated_state_periods
- Get the time periods corresponding to a given state from a state aggregate, interpolating values at time bucket boundaries
- interpolated_state_timeline
- Get a state of all states from a state aggregate, interpolating values at time bucket boundaries
- into_values
- Expand the state aggregate into a set of rows, displaying the duration of each state
- state_at
- Deterimine the state at a given time
- state_periods
- Get the time periods corresponding to a given state from a state aggregate
- state_timeline
- Get a state of all states from a state aggregate
Rollup
- rollup
- Combine multiple state aggregates
state_agg(ts TIMESTAMPTZ,value {TEXT | BIGINT}) RETURNS StateAgg
Aggregate state data into a state aggregate to track state transitions. Unlike
compact_state_agg, which only stores durations,
state_agg also stores the timestamps of state transitions.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
ts
TIMESTAMPTZ
|Timestamps associated with each state reading
value
TEXT,
BIGINT
|The state at that time
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|An object storing the periods spent in each state, including timestamps of state transitions
Examples
Create a state aggregate to track the status of some devices:
SELECT state_agg(time, status) FROM devices;
duration_in(agg StateAgg,state {TEXT | BIGINT}[, start TIMESTAMPTZ][, interval INTERVAL]) RETURNS INTERVAL
Given a state aggregate, calculate the total time spent in a state. If you need to interpolate missing values across time bucket boundaries, use
interpolated_duration_in.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|The state to query
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|If specified, only the time in the state after this time is returned.
interval
INTERVAL
|If specified, only the time in the state from the start time to the end of the interval is returned.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
duration_in
INTERVAL
|The time spent in the given state. Displayed in
days,
hh:mm:ss, or a combination of the two.
Examples
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
starting,
running, and
error states. Query the table for the time spent in the
running state.
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
EXTRACT
the epoch from the returned result:
SET timezone TO 'UTC';CREATE TABLE states(time TIMESTAMPTZ, state TEXT);INSERT INTO states VALUES('1-1-2020 10:00', 'starting'),('1-1-2020 10:30', 'running'),('1-3-2020 16:00', 'error'),('1-3-2020 18:30', 'starting'),('1-3-2020 19:30', 'running'),('1-5-2020 12:00', 'stopping');SELECT duration_in(state_agg(time, state),'running') FROM states;
duration_in---------------3 days 22:00:00
interpolated_duration_in(agg StateAgg,state {TEXT | BIGINT},start TIMESTAMPTZ,interval INTERVAL[, prev StateAgg]) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the total duration in a given state. Unlike
duration_in, you can use this function across multiple state aggregates that cover multiple time buckets. Any missing values at the time bucket boundaries are interpolated from adjacent state aggregates.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|The state to query
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The start of the interval to be calculated
interval
INTERVAL
|The length of the interval to be calculated
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
prev
StateAgg
|The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
aggregate is used as the start of the interval.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
interpolated_duration_in
INTERVAL
|The total time spent in the queried state. Displayed as
days,
hh:mm:ss, or a combination of the two.
Examples
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
starting,
running, and
error states. Query the table for the time spent in the
running state. Use
LAG and
LEAD to get the neighboring aggregates for interpolation.
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
EXTRACT the epoch from the returned result:
SELECTtime,interpolated_duration_in(agg,'running',time,'1 day',LAG(agg) OVER (ORDER BY time)) FROM (SELECTtime_bucket('1 day', time) as time,state_agg(time, state) as aggFROMstatesGROUP BY time_bucket('1 day', time)) s;
time | interpolated_duration_in------------------------+--------------------------2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 13:30:002020-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 16:00:002020-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 04:30:002020-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 12:00:00
interpolated_state_periods(agg StateAgg,state [TEXT | BIGINT],start TIMESTAMPTZ,interval INTERVAL,[, prev StateAgg]) RETURNS (TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMPTZ)
Given a state aggregate and a specific state, list the periods when the
system is in that state. Periods are defined by the start time and end
time.
Unlike
state_periods, you can use this function across
multiple state aggregates that cover different time buckets. Any missing
values at the time bucket boundaries are interpolated from adjacent
state aggregates.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|The state to query
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The start of the interval to be calculated
interval
INTERVAL
|The length of the interval to be calculated
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
prev
StateAgg
|The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
aggregate is used as the start of the interval.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
start_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state started (inclusive)
end_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state ended (exclusive)
Examples
Given state aggregates bucketed by 1-minute intervals, interpolate the states at the bucket boundaries and list all time periods corresponding to the state
OK.
To perform the interpolation, the
LAG and
LEAD functions are used to get the previous and next state aggregates:
SELECTbucket,(interpolated_state_periods(summary,'OK',bucket,'15 min',LAG(summary) OVER (ORDER by bucket))).*FROM (SELECTtime_bucket('1 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,state_agg(ts, state) AS summaryFROM states_testGROUP BY time_bucket('1 min'::interval, ts)) t;
bucket | start_time | end_time------------------------+------------------------+------------------------2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00 | 2020-01-01 00:15:00+002020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00 | 2020-01-01 00:16:00+00
interpolated_state_timeline(agg StateAgg,start TIMESTAMPTZ,interval INTERVAL,[, prev StateAgg]) RETURNS (TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMPTZ)interpolated_state_int_timeline(agg StateAgg,start TIMESTAMPTZ,interval INTERVAL,[, prev StateAgg]) RETURNS (TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMPTZ)
Get a state of all states, showing each time a state is entered and exited.
Unlike
state_timeline, you can use this function across
multiple state aggregates that cover different time buckets. Any missing
values at the time bucket boundaries are interpolated from adjacent
state aggregates.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The start of the interval to be calculated
interval
INTERVAL
|The length of the interval to be calculated
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
prev
StateAgg
|The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
aggregate is used as the start of the interval.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|A state found in the state aggregate
start_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state started (inclusive)
end_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state ended (exclusive)
Examples
Given state aggregates bucketed by 1-minute intervals, interpolate
the states at the bucket boundaries and get the history of all states.
To perform the interpolation, the
LAG and
LEAD functions are used
to get the previous and next state aggregates:
SELECTbucket,(interpolated_state_timeline(summary,bucket,'15 min',LAG(summary) OVER (ORDER by bucket))).*FROM (SELECTtime_bucket('1 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,state_agg(ts, state) AS summaryFROM states_testGROUP BY time_bucket('1 min'::interval, ts)) t;
bucket | state | start_time | end_time------------------------+-------+------------------------+------------------------2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | START | 2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+002020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | OK | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00 | 2020-01-01 00:15:00+002020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | ERROR | 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+002020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | OK | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00 | 2020-01-01 00:16:00+002020-01-01 00:02:00+00 | STOP | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:17:00+00
into_values(agg StateAgg) RETURNS (TEXT, INTERVAL)into_int_values(agg StateAgg) RETURNS (INT, INTERVAL)
Unpack the state aggregate into a set of rows with two columns, displaying the duration of each state. By default, the columns are named
state and
duration. You can rename them using the same method as renaming a table.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|A state found in the state aggregate
duration
INTERVAL
|The total time spent in that state
Examples
Create a state aggregate from the table
states_test. The time column is named
time, and the
state column contains text values corresponding to different states of a system. Use
into_values to display the data from the state aggregate:
SELECT state, duration FROM into_values((SELECT state_agg(time, state) FROM states_test));
state | duration------+----------ERROR | 00:00:03OK | 00:01:46START | 00:00:11
state_at(agg StateAgg,ts TIMESTAMPTZ) RETURNS TEXTstate_at_int(agg StateAgg,ts TIMESTAMPTZ) RETURNS BIGINT
Given a state aggregate, deterimine the state at a given time.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created with
state_agg
ts
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time to get the state at.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|The state at the given time.
Examples
Create a state aggregate and determine the state at a particular time:
SELECT state_at((SELECT state_agg(ts, state) FROM states_test),'2020-01-01 00:00:05+00');
state_at----------START
state_periods(agg StateAgg,state [TEXT | BIGINT]) RETURNS (TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMPTZ)
Given a state aggregate and a specific state, list the periods when the
system is in that state. Periods are defined by the start time and end
time.
If you have multiple state aggregates and need to interpolate the state across interval boundaries, use
interpolated_state_periods.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created using
state_agg.
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|The target state to get data for.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
start_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state started (inclusive)
end_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state ended (exclusive)
Examples
Create a state aggregate and list all periods corresponding to the state
OK:
SELECT start_time, end_time FROM state_periods((SELECT state_agg(ts, state) FROM states_test),'OK',);
start_time | end_time------------------------+------------------------2020-01-01 00:00:11+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:00+002020-01-01 00:01:03+00 | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00
state_timeline(agg StateAgg) RETURNS (TEXT, TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMPTZ)state_int_timeline(agg StateAgg) RETURNS (BIGINT, TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMPTZ)
Get a state of all states, showing each time a state is entered and exited.
If you have multiple state aggregates and need to interpolate the state across interval boundaries, use
interpolated_state_timeline.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|The aggregate from which to get a state
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|A state found in the state aggregate
start_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state started (inclusive)
end_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the state ended (exclusive)
Examples
Get the history of states from a state aggregate:
SELECT state, start_time, end_timeFROM state_timeline((SELECT state_agg(ts, state) FROM states_test));
state | start_time | end_time-------+------------------------+------------------------START | 2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00OK | 2020-01-01 00:00:11+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00ERROR | 2020-01-01 00:01:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00OK | 2020-01-01 00:01:03+00 | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00STOP | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00 | 2020-01-01 00:02:00+00
rollup(agg StateAgg) RETURNS StateAgg
Combine multiple state aggregates into a single state aggregate. For example, you can use
rollup to combine state aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|State aggregates created using
state_agg
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A new state aggregate that combines the input state aggregates
Examples
Combine multiple state aggregates and calculate the duration spent in the
START state:
WITH buckets AS (SELECTtime_bucket('1 minute', ts) as dt,state_agg(ts, state) AS saFROM states_testGROUP BY time_bucket('1 minute', ts))SELECT duration_in('START',rollup(buckets.sa))FROM buckets;
