The saturating math hyperfunctions help you perform saturating math on integers.
In saturating math, the final result is bounded. If the result of a normal
mathematical operation exceeds either the minimum or maximum bound, the result
of the corresponding saturating math operation is capped at the bound. For
example,
2 + (-3) = -1. But in a saturating math function with a lower bound
of
0, such as
saturating_add_pos, the result is
0.
You can use saturating math to make sure your results don't overflow the allowed range of integers, or to force a result to be greater than or equal to zero.
Warning
This function group includes some experimental functions. Experimental functions might change or be removed in future releases. We do not recommend using them in production. Experimental functions are marked with an Experimental tag.
Function
- saturating_add
- ExperimentalAdds two numbers, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing
- saturating_add_pos
- ExperimentalAdds two numbers, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound
- saturating_mul
- ExperimentalMultiples two numbers, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing
- saturating_sub
- ExperimentalSubtracts one number from another, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing
- saturating_sub_pos
- ExperimentalSubtracts one number from another, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound
saturating_add(x INT,y INT) RETURNS INT
The
saturating_add function adds two numbers, saturating at -2,147,483,648 and 2,147,483,647 instead of overflowing.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
x
INT
|An integer to add to
y
y
INT
|An integer to add to
x
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
saturating_add
INT
|The result of
x + y, saturating at the numeric bounds instead of overflowing. The numeric bounds are the upper and lower bounds of the 32-bit signed integers.
saturating_add_pos(x INT,y INT) RETURNS INT
The
saturating_add_pos function adds two numbers, saturating at 0 and 2,147,483,647 instead of overflowing.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
x
INT
|An integer to add to
y
y
INT
|An integer to add to
x
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
saturating_add_pos
INT
|The result of
x + y, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound.
saturating_mul(x INT,y INT) RETURNS INT
The
saturating_mul function multiples two numbers, saturating at -2,147,483,648 and 2,147,483,647 instead of overflowing.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
x
INT
|An integer to multiply with
y
y
INT
|An integer to multiply with
x
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
saturating_mul
INT
|The result of
x * y, saturating at the numeric bounds instead of overflowing. The numeric bounds are the upper and lower bounds of the 32-bit signed integers.
saturating_sub(x INT,y INT) RETURNS INT
The
saturating_sub function subtracts the second number from the first, saturating at -2,147,483,648 and 2,147,483,647 instead of overflowing.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
x
INT
|An integer for
y to subtract from
y
INT
|An integer to subtract from
x
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
saturating_add
INT
|The result of
x - y, saturating at the numeric bounds instead of overflowing. The numeric bounds are the upper and lower bounds of the 32-bit signed integers.
saturating_sub_pos(x INT,y INT) RETURNS INT
The
saturating_sub_pos subtracts the second number from the first, saturating at 0 and 2,147,483,647 instead of overflowing.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
x
INT
|An integer for
y to subtract from
y
INT
|An integer to subtract from
x
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
saturating_sub_pos
INT
|The result of
x - y, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound.
