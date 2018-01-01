TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Introduction

The saturating math hyperfunctions help you perform saturating math on integers. In saturating math, the final result is bounded. If the result of a normal mathematical operation exceeds either the minimum or maximum bound, the result of the corresponding saturating math operation is capped at the bound. For example, 2 + (-3) = -1 . But in a saturating math function with a lower bound of 0 , such as saturating_add_pos , the result is 0 .

You can use saturating math to make sure your results don't overflow the allowed range of integers, or to force a result to be greater than or equal to zero.