remove_retention_policy()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Remove a policy to drop chunks of a particular hypertable.
SELECT remove_retention_policy('conditions');
Removes the existing data retention policy for the
conditions table.
|Name
|Type
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate from which to remove the policy
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_exists
|BOOLEAN
|Set to true to avoid throwing an error if the policy does not exist. Defaults to false.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.