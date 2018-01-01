Latest

remove_retention_policy()

Remove a policy to drop chunks of a particular hypertable.

Samples

SELECT remove_retention_policy('conditions');

Removes the existing data retention policy for the conditions table.

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
relationREGCLASSName of the hypertable or continuous aggregate from which to remove the policy

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
if_existsBOOLEANSet to true to avoid throwing an error if the policy does not exist. Defaults to false.

Keywords

data retentionpoliciesremove

