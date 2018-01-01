add_retention_policy()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Create a policy to drop chunks older than a given interval of a particular hypertable or continuous aggregate on a schedule in the background. For more information, see the drop_chunks section. This implements a data retention policy and removes data on a schedule. Only one retention policy may exist per hypertable.
When you create a retention policy on a hypertable with an integer based time column, you must set the
integer_now_func to match your data. If you are seeing
invalid value issues when you
call
add_retention_policy, set
VERBOSITY verbose to see the full context.
Create a data retention policy to discard chunks greater than 6 months old:SELECT add_retention_policy('conditions', drop_after => INTERVAL '6 months');
When you call
drop_after, the time data range present in the partitioning time column is used to select the target chunks.
Create a data retention policy with an integer-based time column:SELECT add_retention_policy('conditions', drop_after => BIGINT '600000');
Create a data retention policy to discard chunks created before 6 months:SELECT add_retention_policy('conditions', drop_created_before => INTERVAL '6 months');
When you call
drop_created_before, chunks created 3 months ago are selected.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to create the policy for
drop_after
|INTERVAL or INTEGER
|-
|✔
|Chunks fully older than this interval when the policy is run are dropped. You specify
drop_after differently depending on the hypertable time column type:
schedule_interval
|INTERVAL
NULL
|✖
|The interval between the finish time of the last execution and the next start.
initial_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
NULL
|✖
|Time the policy is first run. If omitted, then the schedule interval is the interval between the finish time of the last execution and the next start. If provided, it serves as the origin with respect to which the next_start is calculated.
timezone
|TEXT
NULL
|✖
|A valid time zone. If
initial_start is also specified, subsequent executions of the retention policy are aligned on its initial start. However, daylight savings time (DST) changes may shift this alignment. Set to a valid time zone if this is an issue you want to mitigate. If omitted, UTC bucketing is performed.
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true to avoid an error if the
drop_chunks_policy already exists. A notice is issued instead.
drop_created_before
|INTERVAL
NULL
|✖
|Chunks with creation time older than this cut-off point are dropped. The cut-off point is computed as
now() - drop_created_before. Not supported for continuous aggregates yet.
You specify
drop_after differently depending on the hypertable time column type:
- TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, and DATE time columns: the time interval should be an INTERVAL type.
- Integer-based timestamps: the time interval should be an integer type. You must set the integer_now_func.
|Column
|Type
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|TimescaleDB background job ID created to implement this policy
