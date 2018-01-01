Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Create a policy to drop chunks older than a given interval of a particular hypertable or continuous aggregate on a schedule in the background. For more information, see the drop_chunks section. This implements a data retention policy and removes data on a schedule. Only one retention policy may exist per hypertable.

When you create a retention policy on a hypertable with an integer based time column, you must set the integer_now_func to match your data. If you are seeing invalid value issues when you call add_retention_policy , set VERBOSITY verbose to see the full context.

Create a data retention policy to discard chunks greater than 6 months old : SELECT add_retention_policy ( 'conditions' , drop_after = > INTERVAL '6 months' ) ; Copy When you call drop_after , the time data range present in the partitioning time column is used to select the target chunks.

Create a data retention policy with an integer-based time column : SELECT add_retention_policy ( 'conditions' , drop_after = > BIGINT '600000' ) ; Copy

Create a data retention policy to discard chunks created before 6 months: SELECT add_retention_policy ( 'conditions' , drop_created_before = > INTERVAL '6 months' ) ; Copy When you call drop_created_before , chunks created 3 months ago are selected.

Name Type Default Required Description relation REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to create the policy for drop_after INTERVAL or INTEGER - ✔ Chunks fully older than this interval when the policy is run are dropped. You specify drop_after differently depending on the hypertable time column type: TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, and DATE: use INTERVAL type

Integer-based timestamps: use INTEGER type. You must set integer_now_func to match your data schedule_interval INTERVAL NULL ✖ The interval between the finish time of the last execution and the next start. initial_start TIMESTAMPTZ NULL ✖ Time the policy is first run. If omitted, then the schedule interval is the interval between the finish time of the last execution and the next start. If provided, it serves as the origin with respect to which the next_start is calculated. timezone TEXT NULL ✖ A valid time zone. If initial_start is also specified, subsequent executions of the retention policy are aligned on its initial start. However, daylight savings time (DST) changes may shift this alignment. Set to a valid time zone if this is an issue you want to mitigate. If omitted, UTC bucketing is performed. if_not_exists BOOLEAN false ✖ Set to true to avoid an error if the drop_chunks_policy already exists. A notice is issued instead. drop_created_before INTERVAL NULL ✖ Chunks with creation time older than this cut-off point are dropped. The cut-off point is computed as now() - drop_created_before . Not supported for continuous aggregates yet.

