remove_reorder_policy()
Remove a policy to reorder a particular hypertable.
SELECT remove_reorder_policy('conditions', if_exists => true);
removes the existing reorder policy for the
conditions table if it exists.
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Name of the hypertable from which to remove the policy.
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_exists
|BOOLEAN
|Set to true to avoid throwing an error if the reorder_policy does not exist. A notice is issued instead. Defaults to false.
