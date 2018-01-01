Latest

Remove a policy to reorder a particular hypertable.

Samples

SELECT remove_reorder_policy('conditions', if_exists => true);

removes the existing reorder policy for the conditions table if it exists.

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSName of the hypertable from which to remove the policy.

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
if_existsBOOLEANSet to true to avoid throwing an error if the reorder_policy does not exist. A notice is issued instead. Defaults to false.

