Old API since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Superseded by remove_columnstore_policy(). However, compression APIs are still supported, you do not need to migrate to hypercore.

If you need to remove the compression policy. To restart policy-based compression you need to add the policy again. To view the policies that already exist, see informational views.

Remove the compression policy from the 'cpu' table:

SELECT remove_compression_policy('cpu');

Remove the compression policy from the 'cpu_weekly' continuous aggregate:

SELECT remove_compression_policy('cpu_weekly');

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSName of the hypertable or continuous aggregate the policy should be removed from

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
if_existsBOOLEANSetting to true causes the command to fail with a notice instead of an error if a compression policy does not exist on the hypertable. Defaults to false.

