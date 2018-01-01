remove_compression_policy()communityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Old API since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Superseded by remove_columnstore_policy(). However, compression APIs are still supported, you do not need to migrate to hypercore.
If you need to remove the compression policy. To restart policy-based compression you need to add the policy again. To view the policies that already exist, see informational views.
Remove the compression policy from the 'cpu' table:
SELECT remove_compression_policy('cpu');
Remove the compression policy from the 'cpu_weekly' continuous aggregate:
SELECT remove_compression_policy('cpu_weekly');
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate the policy should be removed from
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_exists
|BOOLEAN
|Setting to true causes the command to fail with a notice instead of an error if a compression policy does not exist on the hypertable. Defaults to false.
