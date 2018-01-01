Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

If you need to remove the compression policy. To restart policy-based compression you need to add the policy again. To view the policies that already exist, see informational views.

Remove the compression policy from the 'cpu' table:

SELECT remove_compression_policy ( 'cpu' ) ; Copy

Remove the compression policy from the 'cpu_weekly' continuous aggregate:

SELECT remove_compression_policy ( 'cpu_weekly' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate the policy should be removed from